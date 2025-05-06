Trending
Health News
May 6, 2025 / 10:36 AM

Nuts, seeds OK for those with diverticulitis, study indicates

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Patients with diverticulitis often try to control the digestive condition by cutting nuts, seeds and popcorn out of their daily diet. But that's not necessary, a new study has found. Adobe stock/HealthDay
Patients with diverticulitis often try to control the digestive condition by cutting nuts, seeds and popcorn out of their daily diet. But that's not necessary, a new study has found. Adobe stock/HealthDay

May 6 (UPI) -- Patients with diverticulitis often try to control the digestive condition by cutting nuts, seeds and popcorn out of their daily diet.

But that's not necessary, a new study has found.

Nuts and seeds do not increase the risk of diverticulitis, according to findings published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

"Our findings refute the widely held belief that dietary intake of particulate matter [like nuts or seeds] should be avoided to prevent diverticulitis," wrote the team led by senior researcher Dr. Anne Peery, a gastroenterologist with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Related

However, people can lower their risk of diverticulitis by adopting one of four common health-focused diets, researchers found.

"We assessed diet quality and found that multiple healthy diet patterns were associated with a reduced risk for incident diverticulitis in women," researchers wrote.

As people age, they develop small pouches that bulge outward in weak spots along the walls of the colon. These pouches are called diverticula.

Diverticulitis occurs when one of these pouches becomes infected or inflamed. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, cramping, constipation or diarrhea.

"Patients with diverticulitis often attempt to control their diet with a particular focus on avoiding nuts and seeds," assuming that the grainy particles could lodge in a pocket and cause inflammation, the research team wrote.

To test this tactic, researchers analyzed government survey data from nearly 30,000 U.S. women ages 35 to 74 who filled out diet and health questionnaires every two to three years from 2003 to 2022.

The data found no link between the women's intake of seeds, nuts or popcorn and their risk for diverticulitis, researchers reported. This included fresh fruit containing seeds.

Researchers also used the women's nutrition data to see how closely they aligned with one of four common healthy diets, and whether the diets reduced risk of diverticulitis.

They found that women had a:

• 23% decreased risk of diverticulitis if their eating pattern resembled the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet.

• 22% lower risk with the Healthy Eating Index.

• 19% reduced risk with the Alternative Healthy Eating Index.

• 9% decreased risk with the Alternative Mediterranean Diet.

Diet quality might influence diverticulitis risk by helping control inflammation in the body, or by reducing the risk of other chronic conditions linked to diverticulitis, such as type 2 diabetes, researchers said.

"Recent evidence has suggested that gut microbiome composition and corresponding metabolic profile are altered in diverticulitis, adding another potential mediator to the relationship between diet and diverticulitis," they added.

Women who developed diverticulitis tended to be older, current or former smokers, heavy alcohol users and overweight, researchers noted.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on diverticulitis myths and facts.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Kissing won't pass gluten, new findings show
Health News // 22 hours ago
Kissing won't pass gluten, new findings show
May 5 (UPI) -- People with celiac disease had no problems after kissing a partner who'd just eaten a stack of saltine crackers, according to a study presented at the Digestive Disease Week meeting held Saturday to Tuesday.
Excessive cinnamon may interfere with some medications, study shows
Health News // 23 hours ago
Excessive cinnamon may interfere with some medications, study shows
Consuming too much cinnamon might affect how your body absorbs some medications, new research shows.
'This should not be happening,' doctor says as measles cases rise to more than 900 in U.S.
Health News // 3 days ago
'This should not be happening,' doctor says as measles cases rise to more than 900 in U.S.
May 2 (UPI) -- Measles cases in the United States climbed to 939 in 29 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
Study links diabetes drug to reduced arthritis pain in knees
Health News // 3 days ago
Study links diabetes drug to reduced arthritis pain in knees
Metformin reduced knee arthritis pain during a six-month treatment period, potentially delaying the need for knee replacement surgery, researchers reported.
High blood pressure, diabetes deadlier in men
Health News // 3 days ago
High blood pressure, diabetes deadlier in men
Men are more likely than women to die from high blood pressure, diabetes and HIV/AIDS, after shrugging off medical care for the conditions, a new study says.
Tinnitus clues may be hiding in your face, researchers say
Health News // 4 days ago
Tinnitus clues may be hiding in your face, researchers say
Video recordings showed that people with tinnitus experienced facial twitches and pupil dilation in response to certain sounds, researchers reported April 30 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Ozempic shows promise in treating fatty liver disease
Health News // 4 days ago
Ozempic shows promise in treating fatty liver disease
Nearly twice as many people taking semaglutide stopped their fatty liver disease without further scarring of the organ, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.
Concussions may last longer for ADHD athletes
Health News // 5 days ago
Concussions may last longer for ADHD athletes
According to the Journal of Athletic Training, high school athletes with ADHD may face a longer recovery after concussion.
Children impacted as asthma inhaler removed from market
Health News // 5 days ago
Children impacted as asthma inhaler removed from market
More children stopped using steroid inhalers to control their asthma after GlaxoSmithKline withdrew Flovent from the market.
Martinelli issues apple juice recall
Health News // 5 days ago
Martinelli issues apple juice recall
More than 170,000 bottles of Martinelli's apple juice are being recalled due to possible contamination with a mold-related toxin, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

Trending Stories

High blood pressure, diabetes deadlier in men
High blood pressure, diabetes deadlier in men
Excessive cinnamon may interfere with some medications, study shows
Excessive cinnamon may interfere with some medications, study shows
Kissing won't pass gluten, new findings show
Kissing won't pass gluten, new findings show
'This should not be happening,' doctor says as measles cases rise to more than 900 in U.S.
'This should not be happening,' doctor says as measles cases rise to more than 900 in U.S.
Study links diabetes drug to reduced arthritis pain in knees
Study links diabetes drug to reduced arthritis pain in knees

Follow Us