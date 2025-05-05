Trending
Health News
May 5, 2025 / 11:30 AM

Excessive cinnamon may interfere with some medications, study shows

By India Edwards, HealthDay News
Share with X
The study, published in the June issue of the journal Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences, looked at how cinnamon and its key ingredients affect the way the body processes drugs. Adobe stock/HealthDay
The study, published in the June issue of the journal Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences, looked at how cinnamon and its key ingredients affect the way the body processes drugs. Adobe stock/HealthDay

Consuming too much cinnamon might affect how your body absorbs some medications, new research shows.

The study, published in the June issue of the journal Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences, looked at how cinnamon and its key ingredients affect the way the body processes drugs, The Washington Post reported.

While small amounts of cinnamon can offer health benefits, researchers say using it too often or in high amounts may lead to drug interactions.

"We know there's a potential for cinnamaldehyde to activate these receptors that can pose a risk for drug interactions," lead researcher Bill Gurley, principal scientist at the University of Mississippi's National Center for Natural Products Research, told The Post.

Related

Researchers simulated digestion to study cinnamon oil and its key compounds: cinnamaldehyde and cinnamic acid.

They found that both could activate the body's xenobiotic receptors. These are sensors that help control how the body processes medications. Overuse of cinnamon could cause the body to clear some drugs too quickly, making them less effective, The Post reported.

The study didn't say exactly how much cinnamon is too much, but researchers warned that concentrated forms, like supplements, carry more risk. They advise patients to check with their doctor before using cinnamon supplements or other similar products.

Cinnamon has become more popular in recent years, especially among people with type 2 diabetes.

In fact, a 2024 report predicts the global cinnamon market will grow by $412.9 million between 2024 and 2028, partly because of its use in health and pharmaceutical products.

More studies are needed to fully understand how cinnamon may interact with medications.

"That's what could happen, but we won't know exactly what will happen until we do a clinical study," Gurley said.

More information

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health has more on the effects of cinnamon on your health.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

'This should not be happening,' doctor says as measles cases rise to more than 900 in U.S.
Health News // 2 days ago
'This should not be happening,' doctor says as measles cases rise to more than 900 in U.S.
May 2 (UPI) -- Measles cases in the United States climbed to 939 in 29 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
Study links diabetes drug to reduced arthritis pain in knees
Health News // 2 days ago
Study links diabetes drug to reduced arthritis pain in knees
Metformin reduced knee arthritis pain during a six-month treatment period, potentially delaying the need for knee replacement surgery, researchers reported.
High blood pressure, diabetes deadlier in men
Health News // 2 days ago
High blood pressure, diabetes deadlier in men
Men are more likely than women to die from high blood pressure, diabetes and HIV/AIDS, after shrugging off medical care for the conditions, a new study says.
Tinnitus clues may be hiding in your face, researchers say
Health News // 3 days ago
Tinnitus clues may be hiding in your face, researchers say
Video recordings showed that people with tinnitus experienced facial twitches and pupil dilation in response to certain sounds, researchers reported April 30 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Ozempic shows promise in treating fatty liver disease
Health News // 4 days ago
Ozempic shows promise in treating fatty liver disease
Nearly twice as many people taking semaglutide stopped their fatty liver disease without further scarring of the organ, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.
Concussions may last longer for ADHD athletes
Health News // 4 days ago
Concussions may last longer for ADHD athletes
According to the Journal of Athletic Training, high school athletes with ADHD may face a longer recovery after concussion.
Children impacted as asthma inhaler removed from market
Health News // 4 days ago
Children impacted as asthma inhaler removed from market
More children stopped using steroid inhalers to control their asthma after GlaxoSmithKline withdrew Flovent from the market.
Martinelli issues apple juice recall
Health News // 4 days ago
Martinelli issues apple juice recall
More than 170,000 bottles of Martinelli's apple juice are being recalled due to possible contamination with a mold-related toxin, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.
Side effect fears prevent many depression, anxiety sufferers from taking meds, survey shows
Health News // 5 days ago
Side effect fears prevent many depression, anxiety sufferers from taking meds, survey shows
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 30 (UPI) -- Fear of side effects prevents more than half of those diagnosed with treatable depression and anxiety from taking medications that could help them, according to a survey released Wednesday by a genetic testing company.
New study finds household plastics linked to heart disease deaths worldwide
Health News // 5 days ago
New study finds household plastics linked to heart disease deaths worldwide
April 29 (UPI) -- Household plastics -- found in water bottles, food packaging, shampoos and toys -- could be contributing to hundreds of thousands of heart disease deaths worldwide every year, according to a new study released Tuesday.

Trending Stories

'This should not be happening,' doctor says as measles cases rise to more than 900 in U.S.
'This should not be happening,' doctor says as measles cases rise to more than 900 in U.S.
Study links diabetes drug to reduced arthritis pain in knees
Study links diabetes drug to reduced arthritis pain in knees
Tinnitus clues may be hiding in your face, researchers say
Tinnitus clues may be hiding in your face, researchers say
Ozempic shows promise in treating fatty liver disease
Ozempic shows promise in treating fatty liver disease
Ultra-processed foods tied to 124,000 premature deaths over 2 years in U.S., study finds
Ultra-processed foods tied to 124,000 premature deaths over 2 years in U.S., study finds

Follow Us