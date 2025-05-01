Trending
May 1, 2025 / 11:08 AM

Ozempic shows promise in treating fatty liver disease

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
According to the New England Journal of Medicine, nearly twice as many people taking semaglutide stopped their fatty liver disease without further scarring of the organ. Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard/EPA-EFE/DENMARK OUT
The cutting-edge weight-loss drug Ozempic/Wegovy can stop and even reverse fatty liver disease, a new clinical trial has found.

Nearly twice as many people taking semaglutide stopped their fatty liver disease without further scarring of the organ -- 63%, compared with 34% of those taking a placebo, researchers reported April 30 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

An estimated 15 million Americans -- 1 in 20 adults-- suffer from fatty liver disease, also known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), researchers said in background notes.

Results from the clinical trial "provide strong evidence that semaglutide can help patients with MASH by not only improving liver health, but also addressing the underlying metabolic issues that contribute to the disease," lead researcher Dr. Arun Sanyal, director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, said in a news release.

MASH occurs when fat builds up in the liver, leading to inflammation and scarring. The condition has been linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, elevated cholesterol levels and high blood pressure, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drug. It works by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, which helps control insulin and blood sugar levels, decreases appetite and slows digestion of food.

For the clinical trial, researchers recruited 800 people in 37 countries with moderate to severe liver scarring from fatty liver disease and randomly assigned roughly two-thirds to take semaglutide for 72 weeks.

Along with a reduction in liver inflammation, about 37% of semaglutide users showed less liver scarring compared to about 23% in the placebo group, researchers said.

Overall, about a third of semaglutide users achieved both inflammation reduction and scarring improvement, more than double those taking placebo, results show.

Semaglutide also helped people lose weight, improve their liver function, and boost their overall heart health, researchers said.

"By treating both liver disease and its metabolic causes, semaglutide offers a promising new approach for millions of patients," Sanyal said.

Currently, there is only one U.S. government-approved treatment available for fatty liver disease, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), researchers said. It works by activating a thyroid hormone receptor that promotes reduction of fat buildup in the liver.

The manufacturer of semaglutide, Novo Nordisk, plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the drug to treat fatty liver disease later this year, researchers said.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on fatty liver disease.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Concussions may last longer for ADHD athletes
Health News // 2 hours ago
Concussions may last longer for ADHD athletes
According to the Journal of Athletic Training, high school athletes with ADHD may face a longer recovery after concussion.
Children impacted as asthma inhaler removed from market
Health News // 21 hours ago
Children impacted as asthma inhaler removed from market
More children stopped using steroid inhalers to control their asthma after GlaxoSmithKline withdrew Flovent from the market.
Martinelli issues apple juice recall
Health News // 22 hours ago
Martinelli issues apple juice recall
More than 170,000 bottles of Martinelli's apple juice are being recalled due to possible contamination with a mold-related toxin, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.
Side effect fears prevent many depression, anxiety sufferers from taking meds, survey shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Side effect fears prevent many depression, anxiety sufferers from taking meds, survey shows
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 30 (UPI) -- Fear of side effects prevents more than half of those diagnosed with treatable depression and anxiety from taking medications that could help them, according to a survey released Wednesday by a genetic testing company.
New study finds household plastics linked to heart disease deaths worldwide
Health News // 1 day ago
New study finds household plastics linked to heart disease deaths worldwide
April 29 (UPI) -- Household plastics -- found in water bottles, food packaging, shampoos and toys -- could be contributing to hundreds of thousands of heart disease deaths worldwide every year, according to a new study released Tuesday.
Florida lawmakers propose end to fluoridated water
Health News // 1 day ago
Florida lawmakers propose end to fluoridated water
April 29 (UPI) -- Floridians no longer would have fluoridated water if Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signs a measure into law that would ban adding fluoride to public water supplies.
Bacterial toxin implicated In young adult colon cancers
Health News // 2 days ago
Bacterial toxin implicated In young adult colon cancers
Colon cancer cases have been increasing among younger adults, and now researchers think they've identified a potential culprit.
Ultra-processed foods tied to 124,000 premature deaths over 2 years in U.S., study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Ultra-processed foods tied to 124,000 premature deaths over 2 years in U.S., study finds
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 28 (UPI) -- A study released Monday links more than 124,000 preventable, premature deaths in the United States over two years to adverse health affects from consuming ultra-processed foods.
884 measles cases confirmed in 29 states
Health News // 4 days ago
884 measles cases confirmed in 29 states
April 26 (UPI) -- A half dozen states have reported measles outbreaks among 29 states, with confirmed cases totaling 884 so far this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.
Three bad habits can be hard on health as young as the mid-30s, study finds
Health News // 5 days ago
Three bad habits can be hard on health as young as the mid-30s, study finds
Bad habits like smoking, heavy drinking and skipping exercise can start to impact a person's health as early as their mid-30s, a new study says.

