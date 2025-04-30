Trending
Martinelli issues apple juice recall

By I. Edwards, HealthDay News
More than 170,000 bottles of Martinelli's apple juice are being recalled due to possible contamination with a toxin. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

More than 170,000 bottles of Martinelli's apple juice are being recalled due to possible contamination with a mold-related toxin, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

"Routine testing indicated that one lot of 10-ounce Martinelli's Apple Juice glass bottles (in 4-packs only) produced in December 2023 may contain elevated levels of Patulin, a naturally occurring substance produced by molds that can grow in apples," a statement obtained by NBC News read.

The recall includes 7,234 cases of juice, each with 24 bottles. The affected bottles have a "best by" date of Dec. 5, 2026.

They are marked with UPC number 0 41244 04102 2, found below the barcode.

S. Martinelli & Co., based in Watsonville, California, issued the voluntary recall on March 18. The company said: "We hold ourselves to the highest standards of excellence, and the health and safety of our customers remains our greatest priority."

No illnesses have been reported so far, the company added.

The recalled apple juice was sold in 28 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Martinelli said it worked with stores that received the product to make sure any remaining bottles were removed from shelves.

More information

Read the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full enforcement report.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

