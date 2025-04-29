New study finds household plastics linked to heart disease deaths worldwide

April 29 (UPI) -- Household plastics -- found in water bottles, food packaging, shampoos and toys -- could be contributing to hundreds of thousands of heart disease deaths worldwide every year, according to a new study released Tuesday.

The study, published in the journal eBiomedicine, analyzed health data and found "everywhere chemicals" contributed to 368,764 or 13% of all heart disease deaths in 2018, among men and women ages 55 through 64. Approximately 10% of those deaths were in the United States.

"By highlighting the connection between phthalates and a leading cause of death across the world, our findings add to the vast body of evidence that these chemicals present a tremendous danger to human health," lead study author Sara Hyman, an associate research scientist at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, said in a statement.

Approximately 75% of the deaths were in developing countries, including Asia, the Middle East and the Pacific, according to researchers.

"We think of plastics as an issue in high-income countries," said Leonardo Trasande, a professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and one of the study's authors. "But what we're seeing in the pattern geographically is disturbing."

Phthalates, which are chemicals added to plastic to make it more flexible, have been linked to strokes, male infertility, birth defects, cancer, obesity, inflammation, high blood pressure and ADHD. One study, released in February, found tiny microplastics are making their way into the human brain and could be associated with dementia.

"Phthalates contribute to inflammation and systemic inflammation in the coronary arteries, which can accelerate existing disease and lead to acute events including mortality," said Trasande.

"Phthalates are known to disrupt testosterone," he added, with "low testosterone a predictor of adult cardiovascular disease."

While some researchers call phthalates "everywhere chemicals," scientists also refer to them as "endocrine-disrupting chemicals," which can impact hormones in the body.

The latest study on plastics was conducted through surveys about exposure to plastics and a type of phthalate found in urine samples. That information was then matched to an increased risk of cardiovascular death.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to phthalates occurs by breathing in contaminated air or eating and drinking foods that have been in contact with plastic.

To limit exposure, Trasande recommends "avoiding plastics as much as you can. Reducing your use of ultra-processed foods can also reduce the levels of the chemical exposures you come in contact with."

"Never put plastic containers in the microwave or dishwasher, where the heat can break down the linings so they might be absorbed more readily," he said, adding that storing foods in glass, stainless steel, ceramic or wood containers is preferred.