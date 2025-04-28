Health News
April 28, 2025 / 12:05 AM

Ultra-processed foods tied to 124,000 premature deaths over 2 years in U.S., study finds

By Don Jacobson
Share with X
The dominance of ultra-processed foods in grocery stores is responsible for a total of nearly 125,000 preventable premature deaths in the United States during 2017 and 2018 and many thousands more across the globe, according to a Brazilian study released Monday. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
The dominance of ultra-processed foods in grocery stores is responsible for a total of nearly 125,000 preventable premature deaths in the United States during 2017 and 2018 and many thousands more across the globe, according to a Brazilian study released Monday. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 28 (UPI) -- A study released Monday links a total of more than 124,000 preventable, premature deaths in the United States over two years to adverse health affects from consuming ultra-processed foods.

The study's Brazilian authors also analyzed data on ultra-processed food consumption from seven other countries, concluding that premature deaths tied to unhealthy diets are a growing global phenomenon calling for coordinated international action.

In addition to the nearly 125,000 premature U.S. deaths for 2017 and 2018, the study, published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, also estimated that more than 25,000 Brazilians died prematurely during those years because of poor health outcomes tied to ultra-processed foods.

The researchers' statistical model also showed more than 17,000 such deaths in Britain during 2018 and 2019 and another 17,000 in Mexico during a single year, 2016.

Similarly, Canada had more than 7,700 premature deaths attributed to ultra-processed foods in 2016, the authors estimated, while Australia recorded 3,277 in 2016, Colombia had 2,813 in 2015 and Chile tallied 1,874 in 2010.

Ultra-processed foods, or UPFs, generally are defined as those that include mass-produced ingredients that can't be made at home, such as preservatives, emulsifiers and sweeteners. They often contain added fats, starches, sugars, salts and hydrogenated oils extracted from other foods.

Sugary drinks, sweets and chocolates, pizzas, hamburgers, chicken nuggets and other highly popular food items are defined as UPFs under the NOVA food classification system. High consumption of these foods has been associated with many different diseases, including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, some types of cancer and depression.

By 2018, UPFs already made up more than half of the total dietary energy consumed in high-income countries such as the United States, Canada and Britain, and between one-fifth and one-third of total dietary energy in middle-income countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Chile, according to a University of São Paulo study.

The topic is receiving renewed attention due to the agenda of U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is focusing on the perceived dangers of UPFs during his "Make American Healthy Again" tour this month.

To calculate their numbers, the study's authors developed a comparative risk assessment looking at dietary share of UPFs and all-cause mortality in each country.

They then employed a statistical model to estimate the percentage of all premature preventable deaths due to the consumption of UPFs, tapping studies from many countries and the landmark Global Burden of Disease report of 2021, according to lead author Eduardo A.F. Nilson, a nutrition researcher at the University of São Paulo.

They determined the percentage of UPF-attributable premature deaths vary from 4% in countries with lower UPF consumption to almost 14% in countries with the highest UPF consumption such as the United States and Britain.

Nilson told UPI that while it wasn't much of a surprise the United States has the highest percentage of UPF-associated premature deaths, he noted the trajectory of U.S. deaths has stabilized in recent years while they continue to rise in low- and middle-income nations such as Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

"Our findings on the attributable deaths to UPF in low- and middle-income countries shows that UPFs are replacing traditional fresh and minimally processed foods ,and that this may increase deaths from non-communicable diseases associated with unhealthy dietary patterns," Nilson said in emailed comments.

"These countries are already facing accelerated nutritional and epidemiological transitions and the replacement of traditional diets by UPFs is increasing especially among low income families, reinforcing the challenges of the double burden of malnutrition."

Global food systems have made UPFs more available and affordable in all countries, triggering changes in diets all over the world as well as new heath problems that "demand policy responses by national governments" the Brazilian researcher said.

UPF consumption "represents a global priority, and it requires more than consumer education because food choices are determined by many factors beyond consumers, mostly related to the food environment," Nilson said.

"Food choices are influenced by price, availability, information and other factors and education by itself is insufficient to ensure healthy diets. Therefore, we need to make healthy dietary behaviors easier and more accessible and affordable."

He added: "This means implementing fiscal and regulatory policies, including subsidies to fresh and minimally processed foods, taxation of UPFs -- as is already done for sugar-sweetened beverages in some countries -- improving front-of-pack food labelling, regulating food marketing and regulating food sales in settings such as schools, workplaces and hospitals, for example."

Read More

Latest Headlines

884 measles cases confirmed in 29 states
Health News // 1 day ago
884 measles cases confirmed in 29 states
April 26 (UPI) -- A half dozen states have reported measles outbreaks among 29 states, with confirmed cases totaling 884 so far this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.
Three bad habits can be hard on health as young as the mid-30s, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Three bad habits can be hard on health as young as the mid-30s, study finds
Bad habits like smoking, heavy drinking and skipping exercise can start to impact a person's health as early as their mid-30s, a new study says.
Blood test can predict fatty liver disease, researchers say
Health News // 2 days ago
Blood test can predict fatty liver disease, researchers say
Doctors can accurately predict a person's risk of fatty liver disease as early as 16 years before symptoms develop, a new study says.
Four-gene combination may predict lethal stomach cancer
Health News // 2 days ago
Four-gene combination may predict lethal stomach cancer
Four specific genes serve as a telltale clue to how potentially deadly stomach cancers will develop and progress, a new study says.
Umbilical cord could contain clues for child's future health, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Umbilical cord could contain clues for child's future health, study says
Doctors might be able to predict a newborn's long-term health outlook, by analyzing their umbilical cord blood, a new study says.
Colon cancer screening program reduced cases and deaths, eliminated racial gaps
Health News // 2 days ago
Colon cancer screening program reduced cases and deaths, eliminated racial gaps
A Kaiser Permanente colon cancer screening initiative put a huge dent in cancer cases and deaths over two decades, a new study says.
Cancer prevention not fully recovered from pandemic era declines, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Cancer prevention not fully recovered from pandemic era declines, study says
The effects of COVID-19 continue to reverberate in the cancer risk factors of Americans, a new American Cancer Society study says.
Anemia in pregnancy raises risk of heart defects, study indicates
Health News // 3 days ago
Anemia in pregnancy raises risk of heart defects, study indicates
Treating anemia during pregnancy might lower the risk of heart defects in newborns, a new study says.
FDA warns unapproved hair-loss product finasteride tied to side effects
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA warns unapproved hair-loss product finasteride tied to side effects
A quick spray of medication might seem like an easy way to get thicker hair, but some people say one sold online has left them battling sexual side effects, depression and even thoughts of suicide.
U.S. fertility rate last year close to record low in 2023, CDC says
Health News // 4 days ago
U.S. fertility rate last year close to record low in 2023, CDC says
April 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. fertility rate grew by less than 1% -- close to a record low -- as 3,622,673 babies were born in 2024, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trending Stories

884 measles cases confirmed in 29 states
884 measles cases confirmed in 29 states
Anemia in pregnancy raises risk of heart defects, study indicates
Anemia in pregnancy raises risk of heart defects, study indicates
FDA warns unapproved hair-loss product finasteride tied to side effects
FDA warns unapproved hair-loss product finasteride tied to side effects
Blood test can predict fatty liver disease, researchers say
Blood test can predict fatty liver disease, researchers say
Three bad habits can be hard on health as young as the mid-30s, study finds
Three bad habits can be hard on health as young as the mid-30s, study finds

Follow Us