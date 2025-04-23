Trending
Health News
April 23, 2025 / 12:27 PM

Study finds rise in teen cannabis use following edibles rollout in Canada

By I. Edwards, HealthDay News
Share with X
Canada first legalized dried cannabis in 2018, and most provinces followed a year later by allowing sales of edibles. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Canada first legalized dried cannabis in 2018, and most provinces followed a year later by allowing sales of edibles. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Teen cannabis use rose significantly in parts of Canada after edibles were legalized, a new study shows.

The study found a 26% increase in teen cannabis use in provinces that began selling cannabis edibles and extracts in October 2019. Use of edibles alone jumped 43%, researchers reported April 18 in JAMA Network Open.

Cannabis products like chocolates, candies and sodas can be more appealing to teens - raising concerns about how legalization may influence youth behavior, CNN reported.

"This finding is important in light of previous literature regarding potential long-term adverse health effects of cannabis use for adolescents," Dr. Hai Van Nguyen, a professor of pharmacy at Memorial University of Newfoundland, told CNN in an email.

Related

Researchers surveyed more than 106,000 Canadian students between the ages of 12 and 17. In Quebec, where edibles remain banned, teen cannabis use didn't change.

Canada first legalized dried cannabis in 2018, and most provinces followed a year later by allowing sales of edibles.

While Canadian law bans sales to anyone under 18, this study suggests legalization may have made cannabis seem safer or even easier to access.

Teens perceived less harm from occasional cannabis use after it became legal, researchers noted in the study.

Cannabis use in teens has been linked to mental health problems like anxiety, depression and a higher risk of long-term conditions like schizophrenia. It can also affect brain areas tied to decision-making and learning, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What's more, using cannabis and alcohol together was also more common after legalization. That behavior increased by 28%, the study found.

"Some (studies) suggest that cannabis use during adolescence, especially heavy use, could alter brain development," Joshua Gowin, an assistant professor of radiology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. "If you start using earlier, it may be harder to change that trajectory later on."

Nguyen said public education campaigns to raise awareness of the risks of teen use are an essential expense.

"It's not about scaring people," Gowin said. "Honesty and truth can be at the forefront of the conversations and hopefully people can make up their own minds about what's the best thing for them, their families and their communities."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on cannabis and teens.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study links early menopause to faster brain aging
Health News // 27 minutes ago
Study links early menopause to faster brain aging
Women who entered menopause before 40 had a greater cognitive decline than women who entered menopause after 50, according to a study published recently in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia.
Microscopic plastic levels far higher in those who suffer strokes, study finds
Health News // 18 hours ago
Microscopic plastic levels far higher in those who suffer strokes, study finds
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 22 (UPI) -- Patients who suffered strokes, mini-strokes or temporary blindness had levels of "nanoplastic" particles in their necks 51 times higher than healthy subjects, an abstract of a small-scale study released Tuesday shows.
U.S. measles cases spike past 800 in 25 states, with more than 600 in Texas
Health News // 18 hours ago
U.S. measles cases spike past 800 in 25 states, with more than 600 in Texas
April 22 (UPI) -- Texas health officials said Tuesday reported measles cases have now surpassed 600 with most of it affecting children and teenagers in a historic outbreak.
Loneliness more common among middle-aged than seniors In United States
Health News // 21 hours ago
Loneliness more common among middle-aged than seniors In United States
Middle-aged people in the United States experience more loneliness than seniors, researchers reported Tuesday in the journal Aging and Mental Health.
RFK Jr.'s autism study to utilize private health records
Health News // 22 hours ago
RFK Jr.'s autism study to utilize private health records
The National Institutes of Health will provide private health data to researchers for U.S. health chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new autism study.
Study: Immune therapy works as well in senior cancer patients as in younger adults
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Immune therapy works as well in senior cancer patients as in younger adults
Seniors with cancer respond just as well as younger patients to immune checkpoint inhibitors -- drugs that take the brakes off the immune system so it can target and kill cancer cells more effectively, a study says.
Appealing flavors may help make e-cigarettes more addictive, research suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Appealing flavors may help make e-cigarettes more addictive, research suggests
NEW YORK, April 22 (UPI) -- Vaping devices flavored with menthol, coffee and watermelon, among others, potentially drive addiction by making the products more appealing and increasing their use. Like cigarettes, nicotine is the addictive substance.
Three more states confirm measles cases
Health News // 2 days ago
Three more states confirm measles cases
April 20 (UPI) -- Three more states confirmed their first measles cases of the year over the weekend, as the United States battles a growing outbreak of the highly contagious disease that has now touched more than half of all U.S. states.
New White House website pushes COVID-19 lab leak theory
Health News // 3 days ago
New White House website pushes COVID-19 lab leak theory
April 19 (UPI) -- The federal government's covid.gov website has been replaced with a new page promoting the narrative the virus was manufactured in and was released from a Chinese lab.
Michigan confirms first measles outbreak since 2019
Health News // 5 days ago
Michigan confirms first measles outbreak since 2019
April 18 (UPI) -- Michigan health officials have confirmed the state's first measles outbreak of the year and its first outbreak of the highly contagious disease since 2019.

Trending Stories

Microscopic plastic levels far higher in those who suffer strokes, study finds
Microscopic plastic levels far higher in those who suffer strokes, study finds
RFK Jr.'s autism study to utilize private health records
RFK Jr.'s autism study to utilize private health records
Loneliness more common among middle-aged than seniors In United States
Loneliness more common among middle-aged than seniors In United States
Appealing flavors may help make e-cigarettes more addictive, research suggests
Appealing flavors may help make e-cigarettes more addictive, research suggests
U.S. measles cases spike past 800 in 25 states, with more than 600 in Texas
U.S. measles cases spike past 800 in 25 states, with more than 600 in Texas

Follow Us