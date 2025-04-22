Trending
Health News
April 22, 2025 / 1:10 PM

Study: Immune therapy works as well in senior cancer patients as in younger adults

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Most new cancer diagnoses occur in people 65 and older, and overall these folks have worse cancer treatment outcomes, researchers said in background notes. Adobe stock/HealthDay
Most new cancer diagnoses occur in people 65 and older, and overall these folks have worse cancer treatment outcomes, researchers said in background notes. Adobe stock/HealthDay

It's well-known that a person's immune system wears down over time, becoming less effective as folks progress through middle age and become seniors.

But that doesn't appear to hinder the effectiveness of immunotherapy for cancer in seniors, a new study says.

Seniors with cancer respond just as well as younger patients to immune checkpoint inhibitors -- drugs that take the brakes off the immune system so it can target and kill cancer cells more effectively, researchers reported Monday in the journal Nature Communications.

"Older patients do just as well, sometimes better than younger patients with immunotherapy treatments," said senior researcher Dr. Daniel Zabransky, an assistant professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Related

"We found clues about important pathways mediating the immune system response to immunotherapies in younger versus older patients that may help us improve the next generation of therapies or allow us to use current therapies in all patients more effectively," Zabransky added in a news release.

Most new cancer diagnoses occur in people 65 and older, and overall these folks have worse cancer treatment outcomes, researchers said in background notes.

In part, this is because their aging immune systems make it harder for their bodies to fight cancer cells, researchers said.

But it's unclear whether immunotherapy can help people overcome these effects of aging.

For this study, researchers examined immune response in the blood of about 100 cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors, of whom about half were 65 or older.

Both groups benefitted from immunotherapy equally, researchers found.

There were, however, important differences in their immune responses, results show.

For example, hunter/killer T cells in seniors appeared less ready to respond to threats like cancer without a boost from an immune checkpoint inhibitor, researchers found.

These differences might make immunotherapy drugs even more beneficial for older patients, they said.

Researchers next plan to look at differences in the immune cells found inside tumors, and compare them across age groups to see how they react to immunotherapy.

By understanding age-related differences, researchers might be able to hone new cancer therapies so they can be better targeted to patients based on age.

"Right now, we give immune checkpoint inhibitors to patients in the same way without major consideration about how their age may influence how the immune system may recognize cancer cells," Zabransky said. "By better understanding age-related changes that we all experience over our lifespan, we hope to identify new strategies and personalize our therapies even further based on those important patient-level factors."

More information

The National Cancer Institute has more on immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Appealing flavors may help make e-cigarettes more addictive, research suggests
Health News // 3 hours ago
Appealing flavors may help make e-cigarettes more addictive, research suggests
NEW YORK, April 22 (UPI) -- Vaping devices flavored with menthol, coffee and watermelon, among others, potentially drive addiction by making the products more appealing and increasing their use. Like cigarettes, nicotine is the addictive substance.
Three more states confirm measles cases
Health News // 1 day ago
Three more states confirm measles cases
April 20 (UPI) -- Three more states confirmed their first measles cases of the year over the weekend, as the United States battles a growing outbreak of the highly contagious disease that has now touched more than half of all U.S. states.
New White House website pushes COVID-19 lab leak theory
Health News // 2 days ago
New White House website pushes COVID-19 lab leak theory
April 19 (UPI) -- The federal government's covid.gov website has been replaced with a new page promoting the narrative the virus was manufactured in and was released from a Chinese lab.
Michigan confirms first measles outbreak since 2019
Health News // 4 days ago
Michigan confirms first measles outbreak since 2019
April 18 (UPI) -- Michigan health officials have confirmed the state's first measles outbreak of the year and its first outbreak of the highly contagious disease since 2019.
Experimental Eli Lilly weight loss drug proves promising for type 2 diabetics
Health News // 4 days ago
Experimental Eli Lilly weight loss drug proves promising for type 2 diabetics
April 17 (UPI) -- People diagnosed with type 2 diabetes might benefit soon from Eli Lilly's new orforglipron weight loss drug following its latest clinical testing, the Indianapolis-based drugmaker announced Thursday.
Hyaluronic acid eyedrops may help dogs fight infections more effectively
Health News // 4 days ago
Hyaluronic acid eyedrops may help dogs fight infections more effectively
Newfangled eyedrops for dogs might be better at helping them fight off infections, a new study says.
New study reaffirms strong link between hearing loss, dementia in seniors
Health News // 5 days ago
New study reaffirms strong link between hearing loss, dementia in seniors
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 17 (UPI) -- The authors of an analysis of thousands of medical records across four U.S. communities said Thursday they've found further evidence of a strong link between hearing loss and the onset of dementia in older adults.
Trump's executive order seeks to lower prescription drugs prices, including Medicare patients
Health News // 5 days ago
Trump's executive order seeks to lower prescription drugs prices, including Medicare patients
April 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has ordered the Department of Health and Human Services to standardize Medicare payments in an effort to curb prescription drug prices, including with private insurers.
WHO member states reach pandemic preparedness agreement
Health News // 5 days ago
WHO member states reach pandemic preparedness agreement
April 17 (UPI) -- World Health Organization member states have reached consensus on a draft agreement that aims to strengthen global preparedness for future pandemics.
NIH senior investigator resigns over 'censorship' of research findings
Health News // 5 days ago
NIH senior investigator resigns over 'censorship' of research findings
April 16 (UPI) -- A National Institutes of Health senior investigator said he was optimistic about recent leadership changes but now has resigned due to alleged censorship.

Trending Stories

Three more states confirm measles cases
Three more states confirm measles cases
Appealing flavors may help make e-cigarettes more addictive, research suggests
Appealing flavors may help make e-cigarettes more addictive, research suggests
Heavy marijuana use may raise dementia risk within five years
Heavy marijuana use may raise dementia risk within five years
Bio-engineered kidney transplant offers hope for millions
Bio-engineered kidney transplant offers hope for millions
Blood test to predict tumor recurrence in advanced skin cancer called highly accurate
Blood test to predict tumor recurrence in advanced skin cancer called highly accurate

Follow Us