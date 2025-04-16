Trending
Health News
April 16, 2025 / 11:35 AM

Heavy marijuana use may raise dementia risk within five years

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay Reporter
Share with X
A new study shows middle-aged folks and seniors whose weed use lands them in the hospital are at higher risk for developing dementia within a matter of years. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A new study shows middle-aged folks and seniors whose weed use lands them in the hospital are at higher risk for developing dementia within a matter of years. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Middle-aged folks and seniors whose weed use lands them in the hospital are at higher risk for developing dementia within a matter of years, a new study says.

An ER visit or hospitalization due to cannabis use is associated with a 72% increased risk of a dementia diagnosis within five years compared to the general population, researchers reported April 14 in JAMA Neurology.

These folks also have a 23% increased risk of dementia within five years compared to people receiving hospital care for any other reason, researchers added.

"Long-term and heavy cannabis use has been associated with memory problems in midlife along with changes in brain structure associated with dementia," said lead investigator Dr. Daniel Myran, research chair in social accountability at the University of Ottawa in Canada.

Related

"We set out to estimate the risk of being diagnosed with dementia in a group of people whose cannabis use resulted in a visit to the emergency room or required a hospitalization for treatment," he added in a news release.

Researchers tracked 6 million people 45 and older from Ontario who had no history of dementia when they joined the study.

Between 2008 and 2021, more than 16,000 of them required hospital care due to weed use, researchers said.

The annual rate of first-time hospital visits for weed use increased more than five-fold during the study, rising from about 7 people for every 100,000 in 2008 to nearly 38 per 100,000 in 2021.

About 5% of those in the hospital for weed use developed dementia within five years, and 19% did so within 10 years, researchers said.

By comparison, under 4% those at the hospital for other health problems developed dementia within five years and 15% within 10 years.

In the general population, a little over 1% of folks had dementia diagnosis within five years, and nearly 6% within 10 years, results show.

Overall, the risk of dementia associated with a hospital visit for weed use was slightly lower than the risk associated with a hospital care for alcohol use, researchers said.

There are a couple of reasons why weed use might make a person prone to dementia, researchers said.

"Regular cannabis use might directly increase the risk of dementia through changes in brain structure," senior researcher Colleen Webber, a scientist at the Bruyère Health Research Institute in Ottawa, said in a news release.

"It's also possible that regular cannabis use increases the risk of other established risk factors for dementia, including high blood pressure, head trauma and other injuries, and a higher risk for depression and social isolation," she added.

However, researchers noted that this study could not draw a direct cause-and-effect link between weed use and dementia.

"While we collectively need more research to better understand potential risks of regular cannabis use on cognition and dementia, we hope these findings can inform discussion between patients and healthcare providers," Myran said.

More information

Harvard Medical School has more on the long-term cognitive effects of weed use.

SOURCE: Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences, news release, April 14, 2025

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Asthma inhalers work better in the afternoon, study suggests
Health News // 56 minutes ago
Asthma inhalers work better in the afternoon, study suggests
Folks with asthma might better control their symptoms by precisely timing when they use their inhaler, a new study says.
Blood test to predict tumor recurrence in advanced skin cancer called highly accurate
Health News // 17 hours ago
Blood test to predict tumor recurrence in advanced skin cancer called highly accurate
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 15 (UPI) -- New York University researchers say a simple, gene-based blood test has shown to be highly accurate in predicting whether some stage III melanoma patients are likely to suffer recurrences of cancerous tumors.
Crib mattresses can release toxic chemicals while children sleep, study says
Health News // 18 hours ago
Crib mattresses can release toxic chemicals while children sleep, study says
April 15 (UPI) -- Crib mattresses have been found to emit toxic chemicals while children sleep, according to a new study, and could lead to developmental and hormonal disorders years later.
Bio-engineered kidney transplant offers hope for millions
Health News // 19 hours ago
Bio-engineered kidney transplant offers hope for millions
April 15 (UPI) -- A patient with end-stage kidney disease successfully received a genetically engineered porcine kidney and was released from the hospital in February, according to biotech firm eGenesis.
Emergency rooms treat a gunshot wound every half-hour
Health News // 19 hours ago
Emergency rooms treat a gunshot wound every half-hour
U.S. emergency room doctors treat a gunshot wound every half-hour, a new study has found.
Texas health officials announce nation-leading 20 more measles cases
Health News // 20 hours ago
Texas health officials announce nation-leading 20 more measles cases
April 15 (UPI) -- The total measles cases in Texas increased by 20 since Friday to 561 since late January, which leads the nation by a wide margin, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday.
Newly FDA-approved antibiotic gepotidacin may effectively treat gonorrhea
Health News // 22 hours ago
Newly FDA-approved antibiotic gepotidacin may effectively treat gonorrhea
A newly approved antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections, gepotidacin, also may help fight drug-resistant gonorrhea, a new study shows.
Miscommunication between health workers often puts patients at risk, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Miscommunication between health workers often puts patients at risk, study says
Miscommunication between hospital staff regularly puts patients at risk, a new study says.
FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs
April 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday warned consumers and pharmacies that fake versions of Ozempic, a drug to treat Type 2 diabetes, have been found in the United States.
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
Health News // 1 day ago
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
April 14 (UPI) -- Pfizer on Monday announced it is halting development of a daily weight loss pill after one patient experienced a liver injury and previous problems with pill versions.

Trending Stories

Crib mattresses can release toxic chemicals while children sleep, study says
Crib mattresses can release toxic chemicals while children sleep, study says
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
Blood test to predict tumor recurrence in advanced skin cancer called highly accurate
Blood test to predict tumor recurrence in advanced skin cancer called highly accurate
Bio-engineered kidney transplant offers hope for millions
Bio-engineered kidney transplant offers hope for millions

Follow Us