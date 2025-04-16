Trending
Target recalls 26,000 tubs of Good & Gather baby food because of lead

By Allen Cone
Target has recalled its brand of Good &amp; Gather baby food products because of elevated lead levels. File photo by Mohammad Kheirkhan
Target has recalled its brand of Good & Gather baby food products because of elevated lead levels. File photo by Mohammad Kheirkhan | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Target has recalled 25,600 tubs of Good & Gather baby food because of elevated lead levels.

The retailer on March 12 said two lots of baby Pea Zucchini Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree were affected. They're made by Fruselva USA in Colombia exclusively for Target.

On April 3, the Food and Drug Administration listed it as a Class II recall, meaning the "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

No impacted products are on the shelves. Customers who purchased the recalled product can call Target Guest Relations at 800-440-0680, or visit a Targetlocation for a full refund.

"At Target, we're committed to providing safe, high-quality products for our guests," the Minneapolis-based company said in a statement to media, including USA Today and ABC News. "We require our suppliers to comply with all applicable food safety standards and federal, state, and local regulations. This recall involved a limited amount of product, which we took immediate action to remove from our shelves."

The two affected lots, 4167 and 4169, were sold in 4-ounce packages. The best-by dates are Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 in 2025.

The products are for children 6 months and older.

The FDA has a Closer to Zero initiative in decreasing toxic elements, including lead, in foods, including 10 parts per billion for fruits and vegetables.

"There is no safe level of lead exposure in children, with lasting decreases in cognition documented in children with blood levels as low as 5 micrograms per deciliter of lead in blood," the American Academy of Pediatrics said on its website.

"Most children with elevated lead levels are asymptomatic. As the lead levels rise, children may complain of non-specific symptoms such as headaches, abdominal pain, loss of appetite or constipation."

Fruselva, founded in 2007 with factories also in Spain and Chile, makes products for children and adults.

