Trending
Health News
April 15, 2025 / 12:57 PM

Miscommunication between health workers often puts patients at risk, study says

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Poor communications between health care workers contributed to 25% of hospital incidents that put patients' safety at risk, researchers reported Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Adobe stock/HealthDay
Poor communications between health care workers contributed to 25% of hospital incidents that put patients' safety at risk, researchers reported Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Adobe stock/HealthDay

Miscommunication between hospital staff regularly puts patients at risk, a new study says.

Poor communications between health care workers contributed to 25% of hospital incidents that put patients' safety at risk, researchers reported Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

What's more, miscommunication was the sole cause of patient endangerment in 1 out of 10 cases, researchers found.

These cases included medication errors and medical errors that resulted in health-threatening events or near-misses, researchers said.

Related

"Poor communication is a substantial cause of patient safety incidents," concluded the research team led by Jeremy Howick, a professor at the University of Leicester Medical School in the U.K.

"Our findings highlight the crucial need for health care professionals to develop and maintain effective communication skills to foster strong relationships with their peers and their patients," the team added.

On average, about 1 in every 20 patients is exposed to preventable harm in health care, researchers said in background notes.

For their paper, researchers pooled results from 46 prior studies involving nearly than 68,000 patients from Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Australia. The studies were published between 2013 and 2024.

Results showed that poor verbal, written, electronic and non-verbal communication was a factor in a quarter of cases where patient safety was threatened.

In one instance, a doctor accidentally shut off a heart medication drip while trying to silence a beeping pump, researchers said. The doctor failed to tell a nurse the drip was stopped, and the patient subsequently developed a dangerously high heartbeat.

In another case, a patient died after a nurse failed to tell a surgeon that the person was experiencing abdominal pains following surgery and had a low red blood cell count, which indicated internal bleeding.

The undetected hemorrhage that killed the patient could have been prevented, researchers said.

More research is needed to figure out why such poor communication exists, and how it can be improved to protect patients, researchers said.

"Health care professionals seeking to enhance their own communication skills may be guided by published reports of communication interventions designed to improve patient safety," researchers wrote. "These interventions offer standardized approaches to verbal communication between health care professionals, and between health care professionals and patients."

However, more research is needed "to optimize and develop such interventions further, and to identify which interventions are most effective at improving patient safety," researchers added.

More information

Tulane University has more on effective communication in health care.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs
Health News // 18 hours ago
FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs
April 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday warned consumers and pharmacies that fake versions of Ozempic, a drug to treat Type 2 diabetes, have been found in the United States.
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
Health News // 22 hours ago
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
April 14 (UPI) -- Pfizer on Monday announced it is halting development of a daily weight loss pill after one patient experienced a liver injury and previous problems with pill versions.
WHO working group makes progress on pandemic preparedness plan
Health News // 2 days ago
WHO working group makes progress on pandemic preparedness plan
April 12 (UPI) -- World Health Organization members are finalizing plans for nations to share life-saving technology with developing countries as part of a new pandemic preparation agreement.
Recent layoffs stop CDC from helping with lead contamination at Milwaukee schools
Health News // 2 days ago
Recent layoffs stop CDC from helping with lead contamination at Milwaukee schools
April 12 (UPI) -- Officials for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention denied Milwaukee Public Schools officials' request for help with a lead contamination problem in several schools following recent layoffs.
Half-million children could die if U.S. AIDS relief dropped, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Half-million children could die if U.S. AIDS relief dropped, study says
Nearly a half-million children could die from AIDS by 2030 if President Donald Trump follows through on plans to cut U.S. relief programs, a new study says.
Celery sold at Walmart recalled over listeria fears
Health News // 3 days ago
Celery sold at Walmart recalled over listeria fears
April 11 (UPI) -- Duda Farm Fresh Foods Friday recalled celery sticks sold at Walmart due to Listeria contamination. They have a best-used date of March 23, 2025 but some consumers may have frozen them.
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
Health News // 4 days ago
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
The world's first baby conceived through robot-controlled fertilization has been born, researchers say.
Heavy drinking tied to brain damage, increased risk of dementia, study reports
Health News // 4 days ago
Heavy drinking tied to brain damage, increased risk of dementia, study reports
Heavy drinkers have an increased risk of developing brain lesions associated with memory and thinking problems, a new study says.
New blood test could 'revolutionize' early detection of Parkinson's disease
Health News // 4 days ago
New blood test could 'revolutionize' early detection of Parkinson's disease
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 11 (UPI) -- Israeli researchers said Friday they have developed a simple, "revolutionary" blood test that for the first time would allow doctors to detect the onset of Parkinson's disease in its very earliest stages.
To promote drug safety, FDA to replace animal testing with AI-based experiments, other methods
Health News // 4 days ago
To promote drug safety, FDA to replace animal testing with AI-based experiments, other methods
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is replacing animal testing with human-relevant methods, including artificial intelligence, when developing monoclonal antibody therapies and other drugs.

Trending Stories

First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs
FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
WHO working group makes progress on pandemic preparedness plan
WHO working group makes progress on pandemic preparedness plan

Follow Us