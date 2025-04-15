Trending
Health News
April 15, 2025 / 4:54 PM

Bio-engineered kidney transplant offers hope for millions

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
A medical team performs a conventional kidney transplant in an undated photo, but a bio-engineered kidney soon might be available to help many more people. File Photo by Tareq Salahuddin/UPI
A medical team performs a conventional kidney transplant in an undated photo, but a bio-engineered kidney soon might be available to help many more people. File Photo by Tareq Salahuddin/UPI

April 15 (UPI) -- A patient with end-stage kidney disease successfully received a genetically engineered porcine kidney and was released from the hospital in February, according to biotech firm eGenesis.

The transplant is part of a multi-patient study and the first done on three patients who were diagnosed with kidney failure and listed as needing a transplant, eGenesis officials said in an online announcement.

Surgeons at the Massachusetts General Hospital's Transplant Center replaced the patient's unhealthy kidney with a bio-engineered porcine kidney on Jan.25. Porcine is the scientific term for "pig-like."

"This procedure ... represents a new frontier in medicine," eGensis Chief Executive Officer Michael Curtis said. "We stand at the beginning of a future where organ shortages may no longer dictate patient outcomes."

Related

The patient is a 66-year-old man named Tim Andrews who had undergone dialysis treatment for two years due to end-stage kidney disease.

Kidney dialysis left Andrews fatigued and incapable of going about his normal daily routine.

The dialysis treatment also contributed to a heart attack that Andrews suffered in July 2023 while awaiting an eventual transplant procedure.

Patients needing kidney transplants normally wait between three and five years, but Andrews' has type O blood, which extended his expected wait time to between five and 10 years.

Doctors gave Andrews a 9% chance of undergoing an eventual kidney transplant but a 49% chance of dying while awaiting the procedure.

Instead, he opted to undergo a transplant using the bio-engineered porcine kidney on Jan. 25 and was released from the hospital on Feb. 1.

"As soon as I woke up after the surgery, the cloud of dialysis disappeared," Andrews said. "I felt re-energized and revitalized

He no longer undergoes dialysis treatment and the new kidney is working as expected, eGenesis officials said.

"The magnitude of what these doctors and nurses accomplished is unbelievable," Andrews said. "I want to thank them for giving me a new lease on life."

He said more than 500,000 people undergo dialysis in the United States and he hopes his bio-engineered kidney transplant encourages them.

"I want to inspire them to never give up hope because that's what this transplant provides," Andrews said. "It's a glimmer of hope."

The Food & Drug Administration authorized the porcine kidney transplant as part of its "Expanded Access pathway" and eGenesis' multi-patient study.

The clinical team that transplanted Andrews' kidney performed a similar transplant using a genetically engineered porcine kidney in March 2024, but Andrews was the first patient who had been diagnosed with kidney failure.

Two more transplants are planned for patients who have been diagnosed with kidney failure.

"The transplant team at MGH is honored to collaborate with eGenesis in pushing the boundaries of innovation to address the global organ shortage," said Dr. Leonardo Riella, MGH medical director for kidney transplantation.

"Our three-patient study this year will provide critical insights into the long-term viability of xenotransplants as a transformative solution for thousands of patients in need of a life-saving kidney."

More than 800,000 Americans and millions around the world are afflicted with end-stage renal disease or kidney failure, according to eGenesis.

Latest Headlines

Crib mattresses can release toxic chemicals while children sleep, study says
Health News // 4 minutes ago
Crib mattresses can release toxic chemicals while children sleep, study says
April 15 (UPI) -- Crib mattresses have been found to emit toxic chemicals while children sleep, according to a new study, and could lead to developmental and hormonal disorders years later.
Emergency rooms treat a gunshot wound every half-hour
Health News // 1 hour ago
Emergency rooms treat a gunshot wound every half-hour
U.S. emergency room doctors treat a gunshot wound every half-hour, a new study has found.
Texas health officials announce nation-leading 20 more measles cases
Health News // 2 hours ago
Texas health officials announce nation-leading 20 more measles cases
April 15 (UPI) -- The total measles cases in Texas increased by 20 since Friday to 561 since late January, which leads the nation by a wide margin, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday.
Newly FDA-approved antibiotic gepotidacin may effectively treat gonorrhea
Health News // 4 hours ago
Newly FDA-approved antibiotic gepotidacin may effectively treat gonorrhea
A newly approved antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections, gepotidacin, also may help fight drug-resistant gonorrhea, a new study shows.
Miscommunication between health workers often puts patients at risk, study says
Health News // 5 hours ago
Miscommunication between health workers often puts patients at risk, study says
Miscommunication between hospital staff regularly puts patients at risk, a new study says.
FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs
Health News // 23 hours ago
FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs
April 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday warned consumers and pharmacies that fake versions of Ozempic, a drug to treat Type 2 diabetes, have been found in the United States.
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
Health News // 1 day ago
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
April 14 (UPI) -- Pfizer on Monday announced it is halting development of a daily weight loss pill after one patient experienced a liver injury and previous problems with pill versions.
WHO working group makes progress on pandemic preparedness plan
Health News // 3 days ago
WHO working group makes progress on pandemic preparedness plan
April 12 (UPI) -- World Health Organization members are finalizing plans for nations to share life-saving technology with developing countries as part of a new pandemic preparation agreement.
Recent layoffs stop CDC from helping with lead contamination at Milwaukee schools
Health News // 3 days ago
Recent layoffs stop CDC from helping with lead contamination at Milwaukee schools
April 12 (UPI) -- Officials for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention denied Milwaukee Public Schools officials' request for help with a lead contamination problem in several schools following recent layoffs.
Half-million children could die if U.S. AIDS relief dropped, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Half-million children could die if U.S. AIDS relief dropped, study says
Nearly a half-million children could die from AIDS by 2030 if President Donald Trump follows through on plans to cut U.S. relief programs, a new study says.

Trending Stories

First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs
FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs
Newly FDA-approved antibiotic gepotidacin may effectively treat gonorrhea
Newly FDA-approved antibiotic gepotidacin may effectively treat gonorrhea
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report

Follow Us