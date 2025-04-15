Trending
Health News
April 15, 2025 / 4:18 PM

Emergency rooms treat a gunshot wound every half-hour

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Firearm injuries appear to follow specific patterns throughout the year, with gun violence occurring more often at certain times, according to research from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adobe stock/HealthDay
Firearm injuries appear to follow specific patterns throughout the year, with gun violence occurring more often at certain times, according to research from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adobe stock/HealthDay

U.S. emergency room doctors treat a gunshot wound every half-hour, a new study has found.

What's more, firearm injuries appear to follow specific patterns throughout the year, with gun violence occurring more often at certain times, according to research from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Firearm injury Emergency Department visit rates were highest during evenings, weekends, summer months and holidays, noted the research team led by Dr. Adam Rowh, an epidemic intelligence service officer at the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

For the study, researchers analyzed ER gun injury visits that took place between January 2018 and August 2023 in nine states and the District of Columbia. The states were Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

Related

They found more than 93,000 firearm-related ER visits during that five-year period, which amounted to about 74 cases for every 100,000 visits -- roughly one every 30 minutes.

Results also showed that gun injury ER visits gradually increase from the afternoon into the night, and hit their average peak between 2:30 and 3 a.m.

Average daily rates were highest on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, researchers found. The most dangerous day was New Year's Eve, and the most dangerous month was July.

Other holidays with high rates of ER-treated gun injuries included Independence Day, Memorial Day and Halloween.

This was the largest study so far to investigate patterns of firearm injuries related to different times of the day, week and year, researchers said.

"These findings support and expand on previous research demonstrating differences in firearm injury incidence according to time of day, day of the week, holiday status, and time of year," researchers wrote.

Hospitals can use these findings to beef up ER staff during periods when more gun violence can be expected, researchers said.

Police and community workers can also use the data to prepare for times when people are more likely to be shot, the team added.

More research should be done into why these specific times appear related to gun violence, the authors concluded.

"Understanding the factors contributing to the temporal patterns of firearm injury presents a valuable opportunity for future prevention efforts, and implementation of policies, programs, and practices grounded in the best available evidence can bolster states' and communities' prevention efforts," researchers wrote.

The new study appears in the May issue of Annals of Internal Medicine.

More information

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has more on gun violence in the U.S.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Texas health officials announce nation-leading 20 more measles cases
Health News // 45 minutes ago
Texas health officials announce nation-leading 20 more measles cases
April 15 (UPI) -- The total measles cases in Texas increased by 20 since Friday to 561 since late January, which leads the nation by a wide margin, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday.
Newly FDA-approved antibiotic gepotidacin may effectively treat gonorrhea
Health News // 3 hours ago
Newly FDA-approved antibiotic gepotidacin may effectively treat gonorrhea
A newly approved antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections, gepotidacin, also may help fight drug-resistant gonorrhea, a new study shows.
Miscommunication between health workers often puts patients at risk, study says
Health News // 3 hours ago
Miscommunication between health workers often puts patients at risk, study says
Miscommunication between hospital staff regularly puts patients at risk, a new study says.
FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs
Health News // 21 hours ago
FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs
April 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday warned consumers and pharmacies that fake versions of Ozempic, a drug to treat Type 2 diabetes, have been found in the United States.
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
Health News // 1 day ago
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
April 14 (UPI) -- Pfizer on Monday announced it is halting development of a daily weight loss pill after one patient experienced a liver injury and previous problems with pill versions.
WHO working group makes progress on pandemic preparedness plan
Health News // 2 days ago
WHO working group makes progress on pandemic preparedness plan
April 12 (UPI) -- World Health Organization members are finalizing plans for nations to share life-saving technology with developing countries as part of a new pandemic preparation agreement.
Recent layoffs stop CDC from helping with lead contamination at Milwaukee schools
Health News // 3 days ago
Recent layoffs stop CDC from helping with lead contamination at Milwaukee schools
April 12 (UPI) -- Officials for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention denied Milwaukee Public Schools officials' request for help with a lead contamination problem in several schools following recent layoffs.
Half-million children could die if U.S. AIDS relief dropped, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Half-million children could die if U.S. AIDS relief dropped, study says
Nearly a half-million children could die from AIDS by 2030 if President Donald Trump follows through on plans to cut U.S. relief programs, a new study says.
Celery sold at Walmart recalled over listeria fears
Health News // 4 days ago
Celery sold at Walmart recalled over listeria fears
April 11 (UPI) -- Duda Farm Fresh Foods Friday recalled celery sticks sold at Walmart due to Listeria contamination. They have a best-used date of March 23, 2025 but some consumers may have frozen them.
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
Health News // 4 days ago
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
The world's first baby conceived through robot-controlled fertilization has been born, researchers say.

Trending Stories

First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs
FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs
Newly FDA-approved antibiotic gepotidacin may effectively treat gonorrhea
Newly FDA-approved antibiotic gepotidacin may effectively treat gonorrhea
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report

Follow Us