Trending
Health News
April 14, 2025 / 2:25 PM

Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Pedestrians walk by the Pfizer corporate headquarters in New York City (2020). On Monday the company said it was discontinuing development of a weight-loss drug in pill form. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Pedestrians walk by the Pfizer corporate headquarters in New York City (2020). On Monday the company said it was discontinuing development of a weight-loss drug in pill form. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Pfizer on Monday announced it is halting development of a daily weight loss pill after one patient experienced a liver injury and previous problems with other pill versions.

The pharmaceutical company based in New York City had been studying danuglipron since 2022.

Pfizer said a Phase 2 study met key pharmacokinetic objectives, and a competitive efficacy and tolerability in Phase 3 testing. More than 1,400 people who took the experimental drug had raised liver enzymes about the same as for other approved drugs.

But one person had problems.

Related

"A single asymptomatic participant in one of the dose-optimization studies experienced potential drug-induced liver injury which resolved after discontinuation of danuglipron," the company said in a news release. "After a review of the totality of information, including all clinical data generated to date for danuglipron and recent input from regulators, Pfizer has decided to discontinue development of the molecule."

The company plans to present data from the danuglipron clinical development program at a scientific forum or submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

And the company is working to develop other weight-loss drugs, Dr. Chris Boshoff, MD, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and president and Research and Development at Pfizer, said.

"Cardiovascular and metabolic diseases including obesity remain important areas of unmet medical need, and we plan to continue applying our global capabilities to advance a pipeline of investigational treatments that have the potential to fill critical gaps in patient care, including continued development of our oral GIPR antagonist candidate and other earlier obesity programs," Boshoff said in a statement. "While we are disappointed to discontinue the development of danuglipron, we remain committed to evaluating and advancing promising programs in an effort to bring innovative new medicines to patients."

In June 2023, Pfizer scrapped once-daily weight-loss pill back after patients had higher liver enzyme levels in a mid-stage trial.

In December 2023, Pfizer discontinued development of a twice-daily version after patients had trouble tolerating it in a mid-stage study.

In July 2024, the company conducted studies to evaluate multiple doses.

Pfizer is among several drugmakers seeking to develop a pill form for weight loss rather than weekly injections, including by competitors Eli Lilly with Zepbound and Novo Nordisk with Wegovy. The companies also make Type 2 diabetes drugs that can bring about weight loss.

GLP-1s mimics certain gut hormones to reduce appetite and regulate blood sugar.

The Food & Drug Administration has approved the only oral GLP-1 pill form: Novo Nordisk's Rybelsus, which treats Type 2 diabetes. In 2024, it brought in $3.38 billion in sales.

CNBC reported Wall Street analysts expect the GLP-1 industry to be worth more than $150 billion by the early 2030s and oral ones could be worth $50 billion of that total.

The company for 175 years "had worked to make a difference for all who rely on us," according to the news release." Its revenue was $63.6 billion in 20234 with net income of $8.02 billion.

At 1:30 p.m., Pfizer's stock was down 2 cents to $21.89.

Pfizer worked with BioNTech, based in Germany, to develop a vaccine to prevent Covid-19. It became available in the United States in December 2020 with the U.S. government paying $3.2 billion for the first 105 million doses. The company had revenue of $11 billion in 2023 from sales of Comirnaty, the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest Headlines

WHO working group makes progress on pandemic preparedness plan
Health News // 1 day ago
WHO working group makes progress on pandemic preparedness plan
April 12 (UPI) -- World Health Organization members are finalizing plans for nations to share life-saving technology with developing countries as part of a new pandemic preparation agreement.
Recent layoffs stop CDC from helping with lead contamination at Milwaukee schools
Health News // 2 days ago
Recent layoffs stop CDC from helping with lead contamination at Milwaukee schools
April 12 (UPI) -- Officials for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention denied Milwaukee Public Schools officials' request for help with a lead contamination problem in several schools following recent layoffs.
Half-million children could die if U.S. AIDS relief dropped, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Half-million children could die if U.S. AIDS relief dropped, study says
Nearly a half-million children could die from AIDS by 2030 if President Donald Trump follows through on plans to cut U.S. relief programs, a new study says.
Celery sold at Walmart recalled over listeria fears
Health News // 3 days ago
Celery sold at Walmart recalled over listeria fears
April 11 (UPI) -- Duda Farm Fresh Foods Friday recalled celery sticks sold at Walmart due to Listeria contamination. They have a best-used date of March 23, 2025 but some consumers may have frozen them.
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
Health News // 3 days ago
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
The world's first baby conceived through robot-controlled fertilization has been born, researchers say.
Heavy drinking tied to brain damage, increased risk of dementia, study reports
Health News // 3 days ago
Heavy drinking tied to brain damage, increased risk of dementia, study reports
Heavy drinkers have an increased risk of developing brain lesions associated with memory and thinking problems, a new study says.
New blood test could 'revolutionize' early detection of Parkinson's disease
Health News // 3 days ago
New blood test could 'revolutionize' early detection of Parkinson's disease
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 11 (UPI) -- Israeli researchers said Friday they have developed a simple, "revolutionary" blood test that for the first time would allow doctors to detect the onset of Parkinson's disease in its very earliest stages.
To promote drug safety, FDA to replace animal testing with AI-based experiments, other methods
Health News // 3 days ago
To promote drug safety, FDA to replace animal testing with AI-based experiments, other methods
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is replacing animal testing with human-relevant methods, including artificial intelligence, when developing monoclonal antibody therapies and other drugs.
Additives in diet drinks, processed foods may raise type 2 diabetes risk, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Additives in diet drinks, processed foods may raise type 2 diabetes risk, study says
Food additive mixtures commonly found in diet drinks, soups, dairy desserts and sauces may slightly increase a person's risk of type 2 diabetes, a new study says.
Experimental drug shown to slow multiple sclerosis disability
Health News // 5 days ago
Experimental drug shown to slow multiple sclerosis disability
An experimental drug can help patients with advanced multiple sclerosis delay the progressive disability that comes with their disorder, a new clinical trial suggests.

Trending Stories

CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
WHO working group makes progress on pandemic preparedness plan
WHO working group makes progress on pandemic preparedness plan
Recent layoffs stop CDC from helping with lead contamination at Milwaukee schools
Recent layoffs stop CDC from helping with lead contamination at Milwaukee schools
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
To promote drug safety, FDA to replace animal testing with AI-based experiments, other methods
To promote drug safety, FDA to replace animal testing with AI-based experiments, other methods

Follow Us