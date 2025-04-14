Trending
Health News
April 14, 2025 / 6:37 PM

FDA warns of fake Ozempic Type 2 diabetes injection drugs

By Allen Cone
Novo Nordisk Ozempic drug retails for $$997.58 for four injections to be used weekly. Counterfeit ones in 1 mg strength have been reported in the United States. Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard/EPA-EFE
Novo Nordisk Ozempic drug retails for $$997.58 for four injections to be used weekly. Counterfeit ones in 1 mg strength have been reported in the United States. Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard/EPA-EFE

April 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday warned consumers and pharmacies that fake versions of Ozempic, a drug to treat Type 2 diabetes, have been found in the United States.

Novo Nordisk, the Danish-headquartered manufacturer, informed the FDA on April 3 that counterfeit 1-milligram injections of semaglutide were being distributed outside its authorized supply chain.

The drug is sold in 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg doses, and are injected weekly.

The fake products likely entered the market through unauthorized distributors or resellers, the agency and company said.

Counterfeit products -- labeled with lot number PAR0362 and serial numbers starting with the first eight digits 51746517 -- were seized by the FDA on Wednesday.

Lot number PAR0362 is authentic, the company said. Only when the lot number is coupled with the eight digits 51746517, it is counterfeit.

The FDA and Novo Nordisk are testing the fake products to identify whether they're safe.

The agency said six adverse event reports linked to the lot were linked to the lot but none appear to be associated with the counterfeit product. The drug normally can have side effects.

Patients are asked to obtain Ozempic with a valid prescription through state-licensed pharmacies and check the product for any signs of counterfeiting.

People in possession of the fake product are urged to call Novo Nordisk customer care at 800-727-6500 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT and report it to the FDA's criminal activity division's website.

Side effects can be reported to FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program (800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch) as well as to Novo Nordisk, at 800-727-6500.

Ozempic is a glucagon-like peptide 1, or GLP-1, receptor agonist to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus and to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.

Ozempic has been used off-label by people seeking to lose weight. The retail price is $998 for four injections to be used weekly.

Wegovy is the company's weight loss drug, which also is an injectable.

In 2024, Novo Nordisk's Ozempic generated nearly $17 billion in sales and Wegovy brought in around $8 billion.

Eli Lilly's Type 2 diabetes drug is Mounjaro and the weight-loss version is Zepbound.

Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
Health News // 4 hours ago
Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill after patient's liver injury
April 14 (UPI) -- Pfizer on Monday announced it is halting development of a daily weight loss pill after one patient experienced a liver injury and previous problems with pill versions.
WHO working group makes progress on pandemic preparedness plan
Health News // 2 days ago
WHO working group makes progress on pandemic preparedness plan
April 12 (UPI) -- World Health Organization members are finalizing plans for nations to share life-saving technology with developing countries as part of a new pandemic preparation agreement.
Recent layoffs stop CDC from helping with lead contamination at Milwaukee schools
Health News // 2 days ago
Recent layoffs stop CDC from helping with lead contamination at Milwaukee schools
April 12 (UPI) -- Officials for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention denied Milwaukee Public Schools officials' request for help with a lead contamination problem in several schools following recent layoffs.
Half-million children could die if U.S. AIDS relief dropped, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Half-million children could die if U.S. AIDS relief dropped, study says
Nearly a half-million children could die from AIDS by 2030 if President Donald Trump follows through on plans to cut U.S. relief programs, a new study says.
Celery sold at Walmart recalled over listeria fears
Health News // 3 days ago
Celery sold at Walmart recalled over listeria fears
April 11 (UPI) -- Duda Farm Fresh Foods Friday recalled celery sticks sold at Walmart due to Listeria contamination. They have a best-used date of March 23, 2025 but some consumers may have frozen them.
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
Health News // 3 days ago
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
The world's first baby conceived through robot-controlled fertilization has been born, researchers say.
Heavy drinking tied to brain damage, increased risk of dementia, study reports
Health News // 3 days ago
Heavy drinking tied to brain damage, increased risk of dementia, study reports
Heavy drinkers have an increased risk of developing brain lesions associated with memory and thinking problems, a new study says.
New blood test could 'revolutionize' early detection of Parkinson's disease
Health News // 3 days ago
New blood test could 'revolutionize' early detection of Parkinson's disease
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 11 (UPI) -- Israeli researchers said Friday they have developed a simple, "revolutionary" blood test that for the first time would allow doctors to detect the onset of Parkinson's disease in its very earliest stages.
To promote drug safety, FDA to replace animal testing with AI-based experiments, other methods
Health News // 4 days ago
To promote drug safety, FDA to replace animal testing with AI-based experiments, other methods
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is replacing animal testing with human-relevant methods, including artificial intelligence, when developing monoclonal antibody therapies and other drugs.
Additives in diet drinks, processed foods may raise type 2 diabetes risk, study says
Health News // 5 days ago
Additives in diet drinks, processed foods may raise type 2 diabetes risk, study says
Food additive mixtures commonly found in diet drinks, soups, dairy desserts and sauces may slightly increase a person's risk of type 2 diabetes, a new study says.

