Health News
April 12, 2025 / 2:51 PM

Recent layoffs stop CDC from helping with lead contamination at Milwaukee schools

By Mike Heuer
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 3 denied Milwaukee Public Schools' request for help with lead contamination in several buildings due to recent staffing layoffs. File Photo by James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Wikimedia Commons
April 12 (UPI) -- Officials for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited recent layoffs while denying Milwaukee Public Schools officials' request for help with a lead contamination problem in several schools.

MPS and Wisconsin health department officials on March 26 sought help with lead contamination within the school system but on April 3 were denied "due to the complete loss" of the CDC's lead poisoning prevention staff, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday.

"I sincerely regret to inform you that due to the complete loss of our Lead Program, we will be unable to support you with this," Aaron Bernstein, director of the CDC's Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, said in the April 3 email to MPS officials, CBS News reported.

MPS and state officials sought help from the CDC's Epi-Aid division, which is tasked with enabling rapid-response investigations regarding urgent public health concerns.

"This only underscores the importance of the role local public health plays in protecting communities -- and the challenges we now face without federal expertise to call on," Milwaukee Health Department spokesperson Caroline Reinwald told CBS News.

The Epi-Aid division is supposed to assist with urgent public health problems by sending an investigative team within one to three weeks to help with "making rapid, practical decisions for actions to control and prevent the public health problem," according to the Epi-Aid site.

MPS has identified seven schools with lead contamination and temporarily closed three while undertaking lead remediation.

The lead contamination could have contributed to four students testing positive for lead poisoning in recent months.

Most school buildings within the MPS system were built prior to 1978 and before the federal government banned the use of lead-based paint.

Recent testing shows many MPS schools pose "significant lead hazards" for students and staff.

School and state health officials sought federal assistance with developing a strategy to test students for lead poisoning and treating them.

They also sought federal help with community outreach regarding the matter but were refused.

Lead poisoning can affect the brains and nervous systems in children, which could slow their development and cause speech and hearing problems.

MPS and city officials continue inspecting school buildings to identify lead problems and address them.

Half-million children could die if U.S. AIDS relief dropped, study says
Health News // 22 hours ago
Half-million children could die if U.S. AIDS relief dropped, study says
Nearly a half-million children could die from AIDS by 2030 if President Donald Trump follows through on plans to cut U.S. relief programs, a new study says.
Celery sold at Walmart recalled over listeria fears
Health News // 1 day ago
Celery sold at Walmart recalled over listeria fears
April 11 (UPI) -- Duda Farm Fresh Foods Friday recalled celery sticks sold at Walmart due to Listeria contamination. They have a best-used date of March 23, 2025 but some consumers may have frozen them.
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
Health News // 1 day ago
First baby born from robot-controlled IVF in clinical trial
The world's first baby conceived through robot-controlled fertilization has been born, researchers say.
Heavy drinking tied to brain damage, increased risk of dementia, study reports
Health News // 1 day ago
Heavy drinking tied to brain damage, increased risk of dementia, study reports
Heavy drinkers have an increased risk of developing brain lesions associated with memory and thinking problems, a new study says.
New blood test could 'revolutionize' early detection of Parkinson's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
New blood test could 'revolutionize' early detection of Parkinson's disease
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 11 (UPI) -- Israeli researchers said Friday they have developed a simple, "revolutionary" blood test that for the first time would allow doctors to detect the onset of Parkinson's disease in its very earliest stages.
To promote drug safety, FDA to replace animal testing with AI-based experiments, other methods
Health News // 1 day ago
To promote drug safety, FDA to replace animal testing with AI-based experiments, other methods
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is replacing animal testing with human-relevant methods, including artificial intelligence, when developing monoclonal antibody therapies and other drugs.
Additives in diet drinks, processed foods may raise type 2 diabetes risk, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Additives in diet drinks, processed foods may raise type 2 diabetes risk, study says
Food additive mixtures commonly found in diet drinks, soups, dairy desserts and sauces may slightly increase a person's risk of type 2 diabetes, a new study says.
Experimental drug shown to slow multiple sclerosis disability
Health News // 2 days ago
Experimental drug shown to slow multiple sclerosis disability
An experimental drug can help patients with advanced multiple sclerosis delay the progressive disability that comes with their disorder, a new clinical trial suggests.
Medicare Advantage plans squeeze billions more from federal government, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Medicare Advantage plans squeeze billions more from federal government, study says
Medicare Advantage plans are squeezing billions out of the federal government by billing more for patient care, a new study says.
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
Health News // 4 days ago
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
April 8 (UPI) -- A non-intoxicating extract of cannabis appears to help children and teenagers with autism, a new study says.

