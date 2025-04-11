Trending
April 11, 2025 / 1:30 PM

Celery sold at Walmart recalled over listeria fears

By Doug Cunningham
According to Duda Farm fresh Foods, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the celery sticks. The UPC code is 6 81131 16151 0 and is found on the back of the package. Affected packages have a best if used by date of March 23, 2025. Lot code P047650 is on the front of the bags. Photo courtesy Duda Farm Fresh Foods/FDA
April 11 (UPI) -- Duda Farm Fresh Foods on Friday recalled celery sticks sold at Walmart due to listeria contamination. They have a best-used date of March 23, 2025, but some consumers may have frozen them.

Consumers should not eat the product and throw it away, even if it is stored in a freezer.

The 1,587 cases of the celery sticks with possible listeria include 4-count packs of Marketside Celery Sticks sold at Walmart stores in 28 states and the District of Columbia.

The company said in a statement, "The potential for contamination was discovered during random sampling by the Georgia Department of Agriculture from a Georgia store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result."

According to Duda Farm Fresh Foods, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the celery sticks.

The UPC code is 6 81131 16151 0 and is found on the back of the package. Affected packages have a best-if-used-by date of March 23, 2025.

Lot code P047650 is on the front of the bags.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes-fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The listeria advisory applies only to the 4-pack, 1.6 oz. celery sticks.

According to the company, it does not apply to "any other Marketside or Duda Farm Fresh Foods Inc. produced products."

