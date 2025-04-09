Trending
Health News
April 9, 2025 / 5:26 PM

Additives in diet drinks, processed foods may raise type 2 diabetes risk, study says

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
A mixture of additives commonly found in artificially sweetened beverages increased risk of type 2 diabetes by 13% among a group of nearly 110,000 people, researchers reported in the journal PLOS Medicine. Adobe stock/HealthDay
A mixture of additives commonly found in artificially sweetened beverages increased risk of type 2 diabetes by 13% among a group of nearly 110,000 people, researchers reported in the journal PLOS Medicine. Adobe stock/HealthDay

Food additive mixtures commonly found in diet drinks, soups, dairy desserts and sauces may slightly increase a person's risk of type 2 diabetes, a new study says.

A mixture of additives commonly found in artificially sweetened beverages increased risk of type 2 diabetes by 13% among a group of nearly 110,000 people, researchers reported in the journal PLOS Medicine.

Likewise, an additive mix associated with ultra-processed foods like stocks and sauces increased diabetes risk by 8%, results show.

"The findings suggest that several emblematic additives present in many products are often consumed together, and that certain mixtures are associated with a higher risk of this disease," said lead researcher Marie Payen de la Garanderie, a doctoral student at INSERM, a health research organization in France.

Related

"These substances may therefore represent a modifiable risk factor, paving the way for strategies to prevent type 2 diabetes," she added in a news release.

For the study, researchers analyzed data on more than 108,000 people participating in a long-term French study evaluating links between nutrition and health.

All participants completed two to 15 days of dietary records tracking all food and drink consumed, as well as specific brands. Participants' health was then followed for nearly eight years.

Researchers looked at five different additive mixtures commonly used in processed foods, to see whether they had any affect on diabetes risk.

Two of the mixtures did increase risk significantly, results show:

One mixture involved additives used in diet drinks, including acidifiers and acidity regulators (citric acid, sodium citrates, phosphoric acid, malic acid), coloring agents (sulphite ammonia caramel, anthocyanins, paprika extract), sweeteners (acesulfame-K, aspartame, sucralose), emulsifiers (gum arabic, pectin, guar gum) and a coating agent (carnauba wax).

The other mixture, used in processed foods, contained several emulsifiers (modified starches, pectin, guar gum, carrageenans, polyphosphates, xanthan gum), a preservative (potassium sorbate) and a coloring agent (curcumin).

"To our knowledge, these findings provide the first insight into the food additives that are frequently ingested together," researchers concluded.

However, researchers noted that more study is needed to understand why these specific additive blends would increase diabetes risk.

"This observational study alone is not sufficient to establish a causal link," de la Garanderie said. "However, our findings are in line with recent (laboratory) experimental work suggesting possible cocktail effects" among various additives.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on type 2 diabetes.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Experimental drug shown to slow multiple sclerosis disability
Health News // 2 hours ago
Experimental drug shown to slow multiple sclerosis disability
An experimental drug can help patients with advanced multiple sclerosis delay the progressive disability that comes with their disorder, a new clinical trial suggests.
Medicare Advantage plans squeeze billions more from federal government, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Medicare Advantage plans squeeze billions more from federal government, study says
Medicare Advantage plans are squeezing billions out of the federal government by billing more for patient care, a new study says.
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
Health News // 1 day ago
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
April 8 (UPI) -- A non-intoxicating extract of cannabis appears to help children and teenagers with autism, a new study says.
HHS, EPA launch review of fluoride in drinking water
Health News // 1 day ago
HHS, EPA launch review of fluoride in drinking water
April 8 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services have announced they are launching a review of potential health risks associated with fluoride in drinking water.
Study flags low blood sugar linked to weight-loss drugs
Health News // 2 days ago
Study flags low blood sugar linked to weight-loss drugs
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 7 (UPI) -- Emergency room visits attributed to popular weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy remain quite rare overall, but do show an unexpected link to hypoglycemia, according to a study released Monday.
HHS Secretary Kennedy consoles Texas family following child's measles death
Health News // 3 days ago
HHS Secretary Kennedy consoles Texas family following child's measles death
April 6 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy told people gathered at a funeral for a second child in Texas who died from the disease that a vaccine is the "most effective" way to prevent it.
Rare virus that killed Gene Hackman's wife linked to three deaths in California
Health News // 3 days ago
Rare virus that killed Gene Hackman's wife linked to three deaths in California
April 6 (UPI) -- A rare virus that killed actor Gene Hackman's wife in February has been linked to the deaths of three people in California.
RFK Jr. to conduct celebratory 'Make America Healthy Again' tour next week
Health News // 5 days ago
RFK Jr. to conduct celebratory 'Make America Healthy Again' tour next week
April 4 (UPI) -- Fresh off slashing 10,000 jobs at Health and Human Services and then acknowledging he had to rehire those mistakenly fired, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will do a Make American Healthy Again tour next week.
Lifestyle changes boost longevity for cancer survivors, study suggests
Health News // 5 days ago
Lifestyle changes boost longevity for cancer survivors, study suggests
Cancer survivors can reduce their ongoing risk of death by sticking to diet and exercise guidelines recommended by the American Cancer Society, a new study suggests.
'Weekend Warriors' get health benefits similar to steady exercisers
Health News // 6 days ago
'Weekend Warriors' get health benefits similar to steady exercisers
Both weekend warriors and steady exercisers had a significantly lower risk of premature death compared to inactive peoples, results of a Chinese study show.

Trending Stories

Study flags low blood sugar linked to weight-loss drugs
Study flags low blood sugar linked to weight-loss drugs
Medicare Advantage plans squeeze billions more from federal government, study says
Medicare Advantage plans squeeze billions more from federal government, study says
Lifestyle changes boost longevity for cancer survivors, study suggests
Lifestyle changes boost longevity for cancer survivors, study suggests
HHS, EPA launch review of fluoride in drinking water
HHS, EPA launch review of fluoride in drinking water
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report

Follow Us