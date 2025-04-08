Trending
Health News
April 8, 2025 / 3:32 PM

Medicare Advantage plans squeeze billions more from federal government, study says

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Medicare Advantage plans received an extra $33 billion in revenue from the feds in 2021 due to coding differences in billing compared to traditional Medicare, researchers reported Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Adobe stock/HealthDay
Medicare Advantage plans received an extra $33 billion in revenue from the feds in 2021 due to coding differences in billing compared to traditional Medicare, researchers reported Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Adobe stock/HealthDay

Medicare Advantage plans are squeezing billions out of the federal government by billing more for patient care, a new study says.

Medicare Advantage plans received an extra $33 billion in revenue from the feds in 2021 due to coding differences in billing compared to traditional Medicare, researchers reported Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

About 42% of that excess revenue, nearly $14 billion, went to UnitedHealth Group alone -- even though the Minneapolis-based insurer has a 27% share of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, researchers said.

"Medicare Advantage plans are paid more for sicker members and less for healthier members," wrote the research team led by Richard Kronick, a professor in the School of Public Health & Human Longevity Science at the University of California-San Diego.

Related

This provides "a strong incentive for Medicare Advantage plans to find and report as many diagnoses as they can legitimately support," researchers wrote.

For the study, researchers studied billing data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from 2015 to 2021, including 697 Medicare Advantage contracts offered by 193 different insurers.

Medicare Advantage plans are operated by private health insurance companies, while traditional Medicare is run by CMS.

Advantage plans offer all-in-one coverage, while people on traditional Medicare must juggle several different plans that cover hospital care, doctor services and prescription drugs.

However, people on Medicare Advantage typically must receive care from a more limited network of providers and they might need pre-authorization to see specialists, according to Consumer Reports.

Results show Medicare Advantage plans billed more persistently for diagnoses, with about 78% of patients having year-after-year illnesses compared to 72% in traditional Medicare.

Medicare Advantage plans also billed more often for new diagnoses, about 46% of the time compared to 33% for traditional Medicare.

This billing led to an estimated $33 billion in additional payments to Medicare Advantage plans in 2021.

For UnitedHealth Group, this billing resulted in an estimated $1,863 increase in revenue per member, substantially greater than the industry average of $1,220, researchers wrote.

The research team did raise the possibility that Medicare Advantage plans actually might be billing more accurately than traditional Medicare, explaining this difference.

"However, the MA payment system is calibrated on diagnostic patterns in TM, and regardless of whether MA is overcoding or TM is undercoding, differential coding in MA results in greater payment overall and widely different levels of greater payment across MA insurers," researchers wrote.

An accompanying editorial agreed that "it is well documented that the system's reliance on diagnosis codes that insurers can influence for gain is responsible for tens of billions of dollars in payments to MA plans above what would be spent in traditional Medicare, adding to Medicare's fiscal challenges."

Unfortunately, any reform efforts likely will increase out-of-pocket costs for people on Medicare Advantage, according to the editorial written by Dr. J. Michael McWilliams, a professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School.

"To the extent it is socially desirable to provide seniors with better coverage than the traditional benefit, policymakers must grapple with this tradeoff," McWilliams wrote.

More information

Consumer Reports has more on Medicare Advantage versus traditional Medicare.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
Health News // 3 hours ago
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
April 8 (UPI) -- A non-intoxicating extract of cannabis appears to help children and teenagers with autism, a new study says.
HHS, EPA launch review of fluoride in drinking water
Health News // 10 hours ago
HHS, EPA launch review of fluoride in drinking water
April 8 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services have announced they are launching a review of potential health risks associated with fluoride in drinking water.
Study flags low blood sugar linked to weight-loss drugs
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study flags low blood sugar linked to weight-loss drugs
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 7 (UPI) -- Emergency room visits attributed to popular weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy remain quite rare overall, but do show an unexpected link to hypoglycemia, according to a study released Monday.
HHS Secretary Kennedy consoles Texas family following child's measles death
Health News // 2 days ago
HHS Secretary Kennedy consoles Texas family following child's measles death
April 6 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy told people gathered at a funeral for a second child in Texas who died from the disease that a vaccine is the "most effective" way to prevent it.
Rare virus that killed Gene Hackman's wife linked to three deaths in California
Health News // 1 day ago
Rare virus that killed Gene Hackman's wife linked to three deaths in California
April 6 (UPI) -- A rare virus that killed actor Gene Hackman's wife in February has been linked to the deaths of three people in California.
RFK Jr. to conduct celebratory 'Make America Healthy Again' tour next week
Health News // 4 days ago
RFK Jr. to conduct celebratory 'Make America Healthy Again' tour next week
April 4 (UPI) -- Fresh off slashing 10,000 jobs at Health and Human Services and then acknowledging he had to rehire those mistakenly fired, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will do a Make American Healthy Again tour next week.
Lifestyle changes boost longevity for cancer survivors, study suggests
Health News // 4 days ago
Lifestyle changes boost longevity for cancer survivors, study suggests
Cancer survivors can reduce their ongoing risk of death by sticking to diet and exercise guidelines recommended by the American Cancer Society, a new study suggests.
'Weekend Warriors' get health benefits similar to steady exercisers
Health News // 5 days ago
'Weekend Warriors' get health benefits similar to steady exercisers
Both weekend warriors and steady exercisers had a significantly lower risk of premature death compared to inactive peoples, results of a Chinese study show.
Stroke risk from neck artery tears reported to be growing
Health News // 5 days ago
Stroke risk from neck artery tears reported to be growing
Strokes caused by an artery tear are landing five times as many Americans in the hospital these days, a new study says.
Teen girls' screen time linked in study to poor sleep, depression
Health News // 5 days ago
Teen girls' screen time linked in study to poor sleep, depression
Teenagers who spend more time on screens tend to get worse sleep, both in terms of sleep quality and duration, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal PLOS Global Public Health.

Trending Stories

Study flags low blood sugar linked to weight-loss drugs
Study flags low blood sugar linked to weight-loss drugs
Rare virus that killed Gene Hackman's wife linked to three deaths in California
Rare virus that killed Gene Hackman's wife linked to three deaths in California
HHS, EPA launch review of fluoride in drinking water
HHS, EPA launch review of fluoride in drinking water
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
CBD could calm autistic children, teens, researchers report
HHS Secretary Kennedy consoles Texas family following child's measles death
HHS Secretary Kennedy consoles Texas family following child's measles death

Follow Us