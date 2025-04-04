Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 4, 2025 / 11:12 AM

Lifestyle changes boost longevity for cancer survivors, study suggests

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Non-smoking survivors of obesity-related cancers had an overall lower risk of death if they adopted the American Cancer Society lifestyle recommendations after their treatment, according to findings published Thursday.
Non-smoking survivors of obesity-related cancers had an overall lower risk of death if they adopted the American Cancer Society lifestyle recommendations after their treatment, according to findings published Thursday.

Cancer survivors can reduce their ongoing risk of death by sticking to diet and exercise guidelines recommended by the American Cancer Society, a new study suggests.

Non-smoking survivors of obesity-related cancers had an overall lower risk of death if they adopted the ACS lifestyle recommendations following their treatment, according to findings published Thursday in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Advertisement

They also had a lower risk of dying either from heart-related diseases or a subsequent bout with cancer, results show.

"A cancer diagnosis often motivates people to think about how they can live healthier lives," lead investigator Ying Wang, senior principal scientist of epidemiology research at the American Cancer Society, said in a news release. "Many survivors want to know what lifestyle changes they can make to improve their chances of living longer."

Related

The ACS updated its nutrition and physical activity guidelines in 2022. The new recommendations emphasize maintaining healthy weight, exercising regularly, eating healthy and limiting alcohol intake.

To test the effectiveness of these recommendations, researchers analyzed the lifestyle habits of more than 3,700 participants in a long-term study of cancer risk that began in 1992.

The study focused on survivors of obesity-related cancers "due to the significant role of lifestyle factors in their development and prognosis," researchers wrote. These included stomach, colon, liver, gallbladder, pancreatic, breast, uterine, kidney, thyroid, nervous system and blood cancers.

Advertisement

Researchers tracked the patients more than 15 years to see how they fared.

People whose lifestyles most closely stuck to the new ACS guidelines had a 24% lower risk of death from any cause, results show.

They also had a 33% lower risk of heart-related death and a 21% lower risk of cancer death.

In addition, researchers found that people with an optimal body mass index had a 10% overall lower risk of death, and a 27% lower risk of heart-related death. (Body mass index, or BMI, is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.)

Likewise, people who got the recommended amount of exercise had a 22% overall lower risk of death and a 26% lower risk of heart-related death.

"These findings underscore how making the right lifestyle choices truly affects cancer survival," Wang said.

The ACS guidelines recommend that cancer survivors:

Get 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 70-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise each week, or a combination of these.

Limit sedentary behavior.

Eat a lot of vegetables, fruits and whole grains.

Limit or eliminate red and processed meats, sugary drinks, highly processed foods and refined grains.

Limit or eliminate alcohol consumption.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Advertisement

More information

The American Cancer Society has more information on its lifestyle recommendations for cancer survivors.

SOURCE: American Cancer Society, news release, April 3, 2025

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

'Weekend Warriors' get health benefits similar to steady exercisers
Health News // 1 day ago
'Weekend Warriors' get health benefits similar to steady exercisers
Both weekend warriors and steady exercisers had a significantly lower risk of premature death compared to inactive peoples, results of a Chinese study show.
Stroke risk from neck artery tears reported to be growing
Health News // 1 day ago
Stroke risk from neck artery tears reported to be growing
Strokes caused by an artery tear are landing five times as many Americans in the hospital these days, a new study says.
Teen girls' screen time linked in study to poor sleep, depression
Health News // 1 day ago
Teen girls' screen time linked in study to poor sleep, depression
Teenagers who spend more time on screens tend to get worse sleep, both in terms of sleep quality and duration, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal PLOS Global Public Health.
Low 'bad' cholesterol might protect against dementia, Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 2 days ago
Low 'bad' cholesterol might protect against dementia, Alzheimer's disease
Lower levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol could mean a lower risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, a new study says.
Eye exam can assess delirium risk from surgery, researchers say
Health News // 2 days ago
Eye exam can assess delirium risk from surgery, researchers say
The eyes also might help detect seniors at risk for a common syndrome in which they emerge from surgery in a state of delirium, new research suggests.
More Americans than ever can't afford healthcare, prescriptions, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
More Americans than ever can't afford healthcare, prescriptions, study says
The inability to pay for health care has reached a new high in the United States, a new study says.
Experts hail highly successful trial of Lilly's cholesterol-busting drug lepodisiran
Health News // 2 days ago
Experts hail highly successful trial of Lilly's cholesterol-busting drug lepodisiran
April 2 (UPI) -- Heart disease experts are hailing the results of a clinical trial showed a strongly positive performance by a drug that inhibits the body's production of a dangerous type of "bad" cholesterol."
Fasting every other day outperforms calorie cutting, clinical trial indicates
Health News // 2 days ago
Fasting every other day outperforms calorie cutting, clinical trial indicates
Fasting every other day can prompt more weight loss than simply cutting calories, a new clinical trial shows.
Costly GLP-1 drug use for weight loss has soared, study reports
Health News // 2 days ago
Costly GLP-1 drug use for weight loss has soared, study reports
The number of Americans taking cutting-edge weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound has skyrocketed in recent years, a new study says.
Peter Marks, top FDA vaccine official, forced to resign
Health News // 5 days ago
Peter Marks, top FDA vaccine official, forced to resign
March 29 (UPI) -- Dr. Peter Marks, the top vaccine regulator at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was forced to resign, citing Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "misinformation and lies" around immunization.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts hail highly successful trial of Lilly's cholesterol-busting drug lepodisiran
Experts hail highly successful trial of Lilly's cholesterol-busting drug lepodisiran
Fasting every other day outperforms calorie cutting, clinical trial indicates
Fasting every other day outperforms calorie cutting, clinical trial indicates
Low 'bad' cholesterol might protect against dementia, Alzheimer's disease
Low 'bad' cholesterol might protect against dementia, Alzheimer's disease
'Weekend Warriors' get health benefits similar to steady exercisers
'Weekend Warriors' get health benefits similar to steady exercisers
Stroke risk from neck artery tears reported to be growing
Stroke risk from neck artery tears reported to be growing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement