RFK Jr. to conduct celebratory 'Make America Healthy Again' tour next week

April 4 (UPI) -- Fresh off slashing 10,000 jobs at Health and Human Services and then acknowledging he had to rehire those mistakenly fired, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will embark next week on a Make American Healthy Again tour.
In a statement, HHS said, "HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will embark on a multi-state tour to celebrate MAHA initiatives in the Southwest. He will meet with elected officials, tribal leaders, nutrition experts, and charter school visionaries as he works to fulfill President Trump's promise to Make America Healthy Again."