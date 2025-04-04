RFK Jr. to conduct celebratory 'Make America Healthy Again' tour next week

1 of 3 | HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will embark next week on a Make American Healthy Again tour. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Fresh off slashing 10,000 jobs at Health and Human Services and then acknowledging he had to rehire those mistakenly fired, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will embark next week on a Make American Healthy Again tour. In a statement, HHS said, "HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will embark on a multi-state tour to celebrate MAHA initiatives in the Southwest. He will meet with elected officials, tribal leaders, nutrition experts, and charter school visionaries as he works to fulfill President Trump's promise to Make America Healthy Again." Advertisement

The tour will make stops in Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.

The effort to Make America Healthy Again hit a snag this week when Kennedy made his mass firing move to cut jobs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health.

On Thursday, Kennedy told ABC News, "Personnel that should not have been cut were cut, and were reinstated."

According to HHS, Kennedy's MAHA tour next week "will celebrate new state laws that ban ultra-processed foods and dyes in public schools, restrict SNAP purchases of candy and soda, and ban the addition of fluoride to public drinking water."

He will hold two press conferences during the tour, one in Salt Lake City and one in Phoenix, Arizona.