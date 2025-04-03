Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 3, 2025 / 10:30 AM

Stroke risk from neck artery tears reported to be growing

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Hospitalizations for strokes from artery tears have increased nearly fivefold during the past 15 years, according to findings published Wednesday in the journal Neurology. Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels
Hospitalizations for strokes from artery tears have increased nearly fivefold during the past 15 years, according to findings published Wednesday in the journal Neurology. Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

Strokes caused by an artery tear are landing five times as many Americans in the hospital these days, a new study says.

Cervical artery dissection involves a small tear in the inner lining of an artery in the neck that supplies blood to the brain.

Advertisement

Blood can clot at the site of the tear. If the clot breaks loose, it can travel to the brain and cause a stroke.

Hospitalizations for this sort of stroke have increased nearly fivefold during the past 15 years, according to findings published Wednesday in the journal Neurology.

Related

"Cervical artery dissection is an important cause of stroke, especially in people under 50, so it is crucial to detect it right away," senior researcher Dr. Shadi Yaghi, a vascular neurologist at Brown University in Providence, R.I., said in a news release.

"Strokes that are not fatal can lead to long-term disability, poor mental health and reduced quality of life," he said. "Our research found a dramatic increase in the number of hospitalizations for cervical artery dissection, with rates rising steadily year over year."

These sort of tears in the cervical artery are most often caused by a motor vehicle crash or other accident that causes neck strain, researchers said. However, activities as simple as heavy lifting has been known to cause a cervical artery tear in some people.

Advertisement

For the study, researchers analyzed 15 years of U.S. health data to identify more than 125,000 people hospitalized for cervical artery dissection.

Patients had an average age of 51, and just over half suffered a stroke from their artery tear, results show.

The number of artery tears increased about 10% a year on average, rising from 11 cases per million people in 2005 to 46 cases per million in 2019, results show.

Men and women were equally at risk for suffering an artery tear, but there were differences between races.

Cervical artery dissections increased by 16% a year on average among Hispanic people, compared to 13% for Black people, 12% for Asian people and 8% for white people.

Seniors also have become more prone to these tears, with an average annual increase of 12% among people 65 and older compared to 8% for people under 65, researchers said.

"Possible reasons for this nearly five-fold increase over 15 years include greater awareness of cervical artery dissection by health care professionals, better access to imaging to help identify it and an overall increase in this condition for which a cause has yet to be determined," Yaghi said.

"Given the rising incidence of cervical artery dissection, our study underscores the importance of finding prevention strategies as well as new treatments to reduce the risk of stroke," he added.

Advertisement

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on cervical artery dissection.

SOURCE: American Academy of Neurology, news release, April 2, 2025 copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Teen girls' screen time linked in study to poor sleep, depression
Health News // 44 minutes ago
Teen girls' screen time linked in study to poor sleep, depression
Teenagers who spend more time on screens tend to get worse sleep, both in terms of sleep quality and duration, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal PLOS Global Public Health.
Low 'bad' cholesterol might protect against dementia, Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 23 hours ago
Low 'bad' cholesterol might protect against dementia, Alzheimer's disease
Lower levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol could mean a lower risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, a new study says.
Eye exam can assess delirium risk from surgery, researchers say
Health News // 23 hours ago
Eye exam can assess delirium risk from surgery, researchers say
The eyes also might help detect seniors at risk for a common syndrome in which they emerge from surgery in a state of delirium, new research suggests.
More Americans than ever can't afford healthcare, prescriptions, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
More Americans than ever can't afford healthcare, prescriptions, study says
The inability to pay for health care has reached a new high in the United States, a new study says.
Experts hail highly successful trial of Lilly's cholesterol-busting drug lepodisiran
Health News // 1 day ago
Experts hail highly successful trial of Lilly's cholesterol-busting drug lepodisiran
April 2 (UPI) -- Heart disease experts are hailing the results of a clinical trial showed a strongly positive performance by a drug that inhibits the body's production of a dangerous type of "bad" cholesterol."
Fasting every other day outperforms calorie cutting, clinical trial indicates
Health News // 1 day ago
Fasting every other day outperforms calorie cutting, clinical trial indicates
Fasting every other day can prompt more weight loss than simply cutting calories, a new clinical trial shows.
Costly GLP-1 drug use for weight loss has soared, study reports
Health News // 1 day ago
Costly GLP-1 drug use for weight loss has soared, study reports
The number of Americans taking cutting-edge weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound has skyrocketed in recent years, a new study says.
Peter Marks, top FDA vaccine official, forced to resign
Health News // 4 days ago
Peter Marks, top FDA vaccine official, forced to resign
March 29 (UPI) -- Dr. Peter Marks, the top vaccine regulator at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was forced to resign, citing Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "misinformation and lies" around immunization.
Multistate measles outbreak leads to dangerous vitamin A toxicity
Health News // 5 days ago
Multistate measles outbreak leads to dangerous vitamin A toxicity
As a measles outbreak spreads across the United States, doctors are now seeing a new and unexpected danger: children getting sick from taking too much vitamin A.
Kansas confirms 23 measles cases, Ohio has 10
Health News // 6 days ago
Kansas confirms 23 measles cases, Ohio has 10
March 27 (UPI) -- Kansas and Ohio health officials have confirmed several measles cases among mostly unvaccinated children and adults, as the total number of states reporting measles outbreaks reaches 18.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fasting every other day outperforms calorie cutting, clinical trial indicates
Fasting every other day outperforms calorie cutting, clinical trial indicates
Experts hail highly successful trial of Lilly's cholesterol-busting drug lepodisiran
Experts hail highly successful trial of Lilly's cholesterol-busting drug lepodisiran
Low 'bad' cholesterol might protect against dementia, Alzheimer's disease
Low 'bad' cholesterol might protect against dementia, Alzheimer's disease
More Americans than ever can't afford healthcare, prescriptions, study says
More Americans than ever can't afford healthcare, prescriptions, study says
Eye exam can assess delirium risk from surgery, researchers say
Eye exam can assess delirium risk from surgery, researchers say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement