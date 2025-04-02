Trending
Health News
April 2, 2025

Experts hail highly successful trial of Lilly's cholesterol-busting drug lepodisiran

By Don Jacobson
Heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular ailments are strongly associated with a cholesterol variant known as lipoprotein (a). New clinical trial results showing big reductions in the lipid with a drug made by Eli Lilly are being hailed as positive news by cardiologists. Photo by Rebecca A. Perron/U.S. Navy
1 of 3 | Heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular ailments are strongly associated with a cholesterol variant known as lipoprotein (a). New clinical trial results showing big reductions in the lipid with a drug made by Eli Lilly are being hailed as positive news by cardiologists. Photo by Rebecca A. Perron/U.S. Navy

April 2 (UPI) -- Heart disease experts are hailing the results of a clinical trial that showed a strongly positive performance by Eli Lilly's drug lepodisiran, which inhibits the body's production of an especially dangerous type of "bad" cholesterol.

Two eminent cardiologists told UPI the study results are exciting and hold promise to change the medical landscape for tens of millions of Americans who are genetically predisposed to have elevated levels of a pernicious cholesterol variant known as lipoprotein (a).

Their reactions come after Sunday's publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of Phase 2 results for Lilly's "ALPACA" study, in which lepodisiran was shown to significantly reduce levels lipoprotein (a) by an average of 93.9% after treatment with the highest tested dose.

Those results have boosted the momentum of a decade-long surge of medical interest in lipoprotein (a), which remains a poorly understood variant of the well-known "bad" cholesterol low-density lipoprotein, or LDL.

An estimated 20% of Americans have elevated levels of lipoprotein (a), or Lp(a), which has been strongly associated with heart attack, stroke, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease.

Although many of its properties remain mysterious and there is as yet no conclusive proof that lowering the substance can prevent heart problems, many researchers believe it may be a key piece of the cardiovascular puzzle for those at risk.

Lp(a) wreaks damage by connecting with cholesterol and causing fatty material build-ups in the artery walls. In fact, it has been assessed to be six times more dangerous than LDL in producing such plaque buildups.

A person's risk of having elevated levels of Lp(a) are 70% to 90% genetically determined. Racial differences in Lp(a) concentrations have also been well documented, with Black patients more likely to have elevated Lp(a) than White, Hispanic or Asian patients, according to researchers.

Because no approved therapies exist specifically for this genetic risk factor, extensive efforts are underway to find a drug that can safely lower Lp(a) levels. The main avenue of attack has been to develop drugs that inhibit Lp(a) production at a molecular level through the use of "siRNA therapy," an approach that uses synthetic, short molecules called small interfering RNAs to "silence" the gene responsible for producing a key component of the unwanted lipid.

While Lilly's Phase 2 study results for lepodisiran generated headlines this week, two other Lp(a) drug candidates are actually already in Phase 3 clinical trials, which means they could be approved sooner than lepodisiran if results are positive.

The HORIZON study is testing the safety and efficacy of pelacarsen from Novartis and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, while Phase 3 of the OCEAN(a)-DOSE study is underway for Amgen Inc.'s drug candidate, olpasiran.

But with the stunningly positive clinical results for lepodisiran, that candidate has leapt to the forefront, said Dr. Deepak Bhatt, director of the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and the Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

"This study showed a very large reduction in Lp(a)," he told UPI. "And not only that, but the nature of these siRNAs is such that they can be dosed somewhat infrequently, which also makes it very exciting -- you could have something that reduces Lp(a) by a lot, and it would only have to be given every several months, depending on what they they decide to go forward with in future studies.

"That could be a real game-changer."

Assuming that follow-up studies establish a clear link between lower Lp(a) levels and reductions in heart attacks and strokes, Bhatt predicted that testing for Lp(a) -- which is now is done infrequently -- will become the "standard of care" in the United States, as it already is in Europe.

The cardiologist said in his clinical practice he's frequently found elevated Lp(a) levels in people who suffer heart attacks at a young age who don't have any other common risk factors such as smoking, diabetes or high blood pressure.

"I've been amazed at what a high percentage of that type of patient has elevated Lp(a)," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Daniel Soffer, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and past president of the National Lipid Association, said the study results are "exciting" news for patients with elevated Lp(a), whose only current option to lower their levels is through lipoprotein apheresis, a cumbersome, time consuming blood filtering procedure akin to kidney dialysis.

"The apheresis center we have at Penn is the only one within maybe 100 miles, yet we only a treat a handful patients for Lp(a) -- very small numbers," he said. "The procedure needs to be done every two weeks, or even every week. It's a darn nuisance and not widely available."

Thus, there's a keen need for Lp(a)-lowering drugs, said Soffer, who is involved in Amgen's clinical trial for olpasiran. All three of the major drug candidates have been found to lower Lp(a) by at least 80%, he noted, while characterizing the reduction levels achieved by lepodisiran as "profound with a high degree of safety."

"It's thrilling to see this article confirming what we thought about the Lilly product," he said. "The next big question, of course, is does lowering Lp(a) by that much prevent heart attack, stroke and death? It will be several more years before these Phase 3 trials are completed."

Latest Headlines

Fasting every other day outperforms calorie cutting, clinical trial indicates
Health News // 20 hours ago
Fasting every other day outperforms calorie cutting, clinical trial indicates
Fasting every other day can prompt more weight loss than simply cutting calories, a new clinical trial shows.
Costly GLP-1 drug use for weight loss has soared, study reports
Health News // 22 hours ago
Costly GLP-1 drug use for weight loss has soared, study reports
The number of Americans taking cutting-edge weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound has skyrocketed in recent years, a new study says.
Peter Marks, top FDA vaccine official, forced to resign
Health News // 3 days ago
Peter Marks, top FDA vaccine official, forced to resign
March 29 (UPI) -- Dr. Peter Marks, the top vaccine regulator at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was forced to resign, citing Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "misinformation and lies" around immunization.
Multistate measles outbreak leads to dangerous vitamin A toxicity
Health News // 4 days ago
Multistate measles outbreak leads to dangerous vitamin A toxicity
As a measles outbreak spreads across the United States, doctors are now seeing a new and unexpected danger: children getting sick from taking too much vitamin A.
Kansas confirms 23 measles cases, Ohio has 10
Health News // 5 days ago
Kansas confirms 23 measles cases, Ohio has 10
March 27 (UPI) -- Kansas and Ohio health officials have confirmed several measles cases among mostly unvaccinated children and adults, as the total number of states reporting measles outbreaks reaches 18.
Obesity more likely among children of obese mothers, study says
Health News // 5 days ago
Obesity more likely among children of obese mothers, study says
A mom's health and lifestyle choices can affect her kids' risk of obesity as adults, a new study says.
Heart problems tied to brain shrinkage in new study
Health News // 5 days ago
Heart problems tied to brain shrinkage in new study
Heart disease might contribute to the sort of brain shrinkage seen in dementia, a new study says.
Highly educated people face steeper brain decline after stroke
Health News // 5 days ago
Highly educated people face steeper brain decline after stroke
People with higher education face a steeper decline in the ability to plan, organize and problem-solve following a stroke, compared to those with less than a high school degree, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open.
U.S. foreign aid cuts might devastate global progress against HIV/AIDS
Health News // 5 days ago
U.S. foreign aid cuts might devastate global progress against HIV/AIDS
HIV could explode worldwide in the wake of U.S. cuts to foreign aid, resulting in millions of AIDS deaths and soaring rates of infection, a new analysis says.
Health officials in D.C. on alert after person exposes Amtrak rail passengers to measles
Health News // 6 days ago
Health officials in D.C. on alert after person exposes Amtrak rail passengers to measles
March 26 (UPI) -- The Washington, DC Department of Health said Tuesday it is investigating a confirmed measles case. The infected person took the Amtrak from New York to DC and visited an urgent care facility while contagious.
