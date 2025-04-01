Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 1, 2025 / 1:37 PM

Fasting every other day outperforms calorie cutting, clinical trial indicates

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
People who undertook 4:3 intermittent fasting lost just under 8% of their body weight within a year, compared to a 5% loss among people who cut their daily calories by about a third, researchers reported. Adobe stock/HealthDay
People who undertook 4:3 intermittent fasting lost just under 8% of their body weight within a year, compared to a 5% loss among people who cut their daily calories by about a third, researchers reported. Adobe stock/HealthDay

Fasting every other day can prompt more weight loss than simply cutting calories, a new clinical trial shows.

People who undertook 4:3 intermittent fasting lost just under 8% of their body weight within a year, compared to a 5% loss among people who cut their daily calories by about a third, researchers reported Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Advertisement

In 4:3 intermittent fasting, people restrict their calorie intake by 80% three days a week, alternating between days with no dietary restrictions at all.

"Long-term adherence to daily calorie restriction is challenging for many people," wrote the research team co-led by Danielle Ostendorf, an assistant professor of kinesiology, recreation and sport studies at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

Related

"Our results suggest that 4:3 [intermittent] is an alternative dietary weight loss strategy that may produce modestly superior weight loss compared with [daily calorie restriction] at 12 months, when provided in the context of a high-intensity, comprehensive behavioral weight loss program," the team concluded.

For this trial, researchers assigned 84 overweight and obese people to this type of fasting, and another 81 folks to cut their calories by 34%.

Both groups were asked to get in 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise a week, double the amount recommended by U.S. physical activity guidelines. They also received support from a weight-loss program led by a registered dietitian.

Advertisement

After a year, the research team compared how the two groups did, and found that those who fasted lost slightly more weight on average.

However, those who fasted had better odds of achieving the sort of weight loss that produces health benefits, researchers found.

About 38% of fasting participants lost at least 10% of their body weight by the end of the year, compared 16% of those who cut calories, the study says.

More people were able to stick with fasting. Nearly 30% of those assigned to calorie cutting dropped out of the study, compared with 19% of those in the fasting group, results show.

Folks who fasted also tended to take in fewer calories overall, and had more improvements in blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood sugar.

"Alternative patterns of restricting dietary energy intake for weight loss are gaining attention due to the difficulty of adhering to a reduced-calorie diet on a daily basis," researchers wrote.

"An appealing feature of [intermittent fasting] is that dieters do not have to focus on counting calories and restricting intake every day as they do with daily calorie restriction," they continued. "Furthermore, the periodic nature of fasting may mitigate the constant hunger associated with [daily calorie restriction]."

Advertisement

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on fasting.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Costly GLP-1 drug use for weight loss has soared, study reports
Health News // 2 hours ago
Costly GLP-1 drug use for weight loss has soared, study reports
The number of Americans taking cutting-edge weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound has skyrocketed in recent years, a new study says.
Peter Marks, top FDA vaccine official, forced to resign
Health News // 3 days ago
Peter Marks, top FDA vaccine official, forced to resign
March 29 (UPI) -- Dr. Peter Marks, the top vaccine regulator at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was forced to resign, citing Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "misinformation and lies" around immunization.
Multistate measles outbreak leads to dangerous vitamin A toxicity
Health News // 3 days ago
Multistate measles outbreak leads to dangerous vitamin A toxicity
As a measles outbreak spreads across the United States, doctors are now seeing a new and unexpected danger: children getting sick from taking too much vitamin A.
Kansas confirms 23 measles cases, Ohio has 10
Health News // 4 days ago
Kansas confirms 23 measles cases, Ohio has 10
March 27 (UPI) -- Kansas and Ohio health officials have confirmed several measles cases among mostly unvaccinated children and adults, as the total number of states reporting measles outbreaks reaches 18.
Obesity more likely among children of obese mothers, study says
Health News // 5 days ago
Obesity more likely among children of obese mothers, study says
A mom's health and lifestyle choices can affect her kids' risk of obesity as adults, a new study says.
Heart problems tied to brain shrinkage in new study
Health News // 5 days ago
Heart problems tied to brain shrinkage in new study
Heart disease might contribute to the sort of brain shrinkage seen in dementia, a new study says.
Highly educated people face steeper brain decline after stroke
Health News // 5 days ago
Highly educated people face steeper brain decline after stroke
People with higher education face a steeper decline in the ability to plan, organize and problem-solve following a stroke, compared to those with less than a high school degree, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open.
U.S. foreign aid cuts might devastate global progress against HIV/AIDS
Health News // 5 days ago
U.S. foreign aid cuts might devastate global progress against HIV/AIDS
HIV could explode worldwide in the wake of U.S. cuts to foreign aid, resulting in millions of AIDS deaths and soaring rates of infection, a new analysis says.
Health officials in D.C. on alert after person exposes Amtrak rail passengers to measles
Health News // 6 days ago
Health officials in D.C. on alert after person exposes Amtrak rail passengers to measles
March 26 (UPI) -- The Washington, DC Department of Health said Tuesday it is investigating a confirmed measles case. The infected person took the Amtrak from New York to DC and visited an urgent care facility while contagious.
New material lets amputees adjust prosthetic fit using a smartphone
Health News // 6 days ago
New material lets amputees adjust prosthetic fit using a smartphone
A new smart liner called Roliner lets amputees adjust prosthetic fit in real time via smartphone, easing pain and improving comfort, mobility and independence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Peter Marks, top FDA vaccine official, forced to resign
Peter Marks, top FDA vaccine official, forced to resign
Multistate measles outbreak leads to dangerous vitamin A toxicity
Multistate measles outbreak leads to dangerous vitamin A toxicity
Costly GLP-1 drug use for weight loss has soared, study reports
Costly GLP-1 drug use for weight loss has soared, study reports
Marijuana users at greater risk for heart attack, stroke
Marijuana users at greater risk for heart attack, stroke
Harvard diet clear winner for good health, researchers say
Harvard diet clear winner for good health, researchers say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement