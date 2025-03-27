Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 27, 2025 / 10:51 AM

U.S. foreign aid cuts might devastate global progress against HIV/AIDS

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
President Donald Trump has floated the notion of ending the President's Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief, a program created under President George W. Bush that combats HIV and AIDS in the developing world. Adobe stock/HealthDay
President Donald Trump has floated the notion of ending the President's Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief, a program created under President George W. Bush that combats HIV and AIDS in the developing world. Adobe stock/HealthDay

HIV could explode worldwide in the wake of U.S. cuts to foreign aid, resulting in millions of AIDS deaths and soaring rates of infection, a new analysis says.

President Donald Trump has floated the notion of ending the President's Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief, a program created under President George W. Bush that combats HIV and AIDS in the developing world.

Advertisement

The Trump Administration paused all foreign aid funding Jan. 20, ostensibly for a 90-day review and evaluation, with only limited exception. Authorization for PEPFAR lapsed Tuesday, according to CBS News, and the world is now watching and waiting to see what will come next.

Such funding cuts could undo decades of progress made to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat, researchers argue in a study published Wednesday in The Lancet HIV.

Advertisement

That study came at the same time Britain's Prince Harry withdrew from an AIDS/HIV charity he led in Africa for 19 years.

If U.S. aid is cut, researchers estimate that new HIV infections could surge to as many as 10.8 million additional cases, and HIV-related deaths to 2.9 million, by 2030.

"The United States has historically been the largest contributor to global efforts to treat and prevent HIV, but the current cuts to PEPFAR and USAID-supported programs have already disrupted access to essential HIV services including for antiretroviral therapy and HIV prevention and testing," co-lead researcher Debra ten Brink, a senior research officer at Australia's Burnet Institute, said in a news release.

"Looking ahead, if other donor countries reduce funding, decades of progress to treat and prevent HIV could be unraveled," ten Brink said. "It is imperative to secure sustainable financing and avoid a resurgence of the HIV epidemic which could have devastating consequences, not just in regions such as sub-Saharan Africa, but globally."

Five nations provide more than 90% of total international HIV funding, and the U.S. pays nearly three-quarters of that, researchers said in background notes.

To estimate the potential effects of cuts to HIV funding, researchers projected infection and death rates in 26 countries that currently receive funds to hold the line against the virus.

Advertisement

As much as a six-fold increase in new infections could occur, with between 4.4 million and 10.8 million additional new HIV infections by 2030.

The cuts could also result in between 770,000 to 2.9 million HIV-related deaths by 2030, results show.

"There could be an even greater impact in sub-Saharan Africa, where broader prevention efforts, such as distributing condoms and offering pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP is a medication that reduces the risk of getting HIV.) are at first risk to be discontinued," co-lead researcher Rowan Martin-Hughes, a senior research officer with the Burnet Institute, said in a news release.

"This is in addition to disruptions in testing and treatment programs [that] could cause a surge in new HIV infections, especially in some of the areas where the greatest gains have been made, such as preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV and pediatric HIV deaths," Martin-Hughes added.

Between 2010 and 2023, countries that receive foreign aid made significant progress against HIV, with an average 8% annual decrease in new infections and a 10% decrease in HIV-related deaths, researchers noted.

Researchers said if foreign aid is greatly reduced, new infections and deaths could be expected to rise back to levels not seen since 2010, potentially undoing all progress made since 2000.

Advertisement

Even a temporary cut in funding of one to two years could represent a setback that would require an additional 20 to 30 years of investment before HIV/AIDS is ended as a public health threat, researchers wrote.

The U.S. action dovetailed with news that a management dispute prompted Prince Harry to step down as a patron of Sentebale, a charity he set up to help young people with HIV and AIDS in the African nations of Lesotho and Botswana.

Reuters noted that he co-founded the charity in 2006 in memory of his mother Princess Diana, who helped combat stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS.

More information

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has more on HIV/AIDS.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Health officials in D.C. on alert after person exposes Amtrak rail passengers to measles
Health News // 20 hours ago
Health officials in D.C. on alert after person exposes Amtrak rail passengers to measles
March 26 (UPI) -- The Washington, DC Department of Health said Tuesday it is investigating a confirmed measles case. The infected person took the Amtrak from New York to DC and visited an urgent care facility while contagious.
New material lets amputees adjust prosthetic fit using a smartphone
Health News // 22 hours ago
New material lets amputees adjust prosthetic fit using a smartphone
A new smart liner called Roliner lets amputees adjust prosthetic fit in real time via smartphone, easing pain and improving comfort, mobility and independence.
Colon cancer linked to higher risk of heart-related death
Health News // 23 hours ago
Colon cancer linked to higher risk of heart-related death
Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., and a new study shows it may also raise the risk of fatal heart problems.
Study finds key to why obese people lose pleasure in eating rich foods
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study finds key to why obese people lose pleasure in eating rich foods
ST. PAUL, Minn., March 26 (UPI) -- A study published Wednesday indicates that low levels of a key brain chemical among overweight patients with high-fat diets is responsible for a loss of pleasure from food.
2 drug combination lowers cholesterol better than just a statin, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
2 drug combination lowers cholesterol better than just a statin, researchers say
Combining statins with another drug, ezetimibe, significantly reduces the risk of death in patients with clogged arteries, according to findings published Sunday in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Harvard diet clear winner for good health, researchers say
Health News // 2 days ago
Harvard diet clear winner for good health, researchers say
One diet came out a clear winner in a 30-year study involving more than 105,000 men and women and eight diets, researchers reported in the journal Nature Medicine.
Trump elevates Susan Monarez as nominee for CDC director
Health News // 2 days ago
Trump elevates Susan Monarez as nominee for CDC director
March 24 (UPI) -- President Trump selected Susan Monarez, the acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the permanent role, replacing Dr. David Weldon, whose nomination was withdrawn because of senators
Alternatives exist for uncomfortable bladder testing for women, researchers say
Health News // 2 days ago
Alternatives exist for uncomfortable bladder testing for women, researchers say
A small urine leak might doesn't mean bladder pressure tests are necessary, according to results from the first randomized clinical trial assessing their effectiveness.
FDA approves new drug to treat protein buildup in the heart
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA approves new drug to treat protein buildup in the heart
The FDA has approved a new drug for a serious heart condition that affects thousands of people. The drug, called Amvuttra (vutrisiran), is made by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and is used to treat protein buildup in the heart
Number of Texas measles cases surpass last year's national total
Health News // 5 days ago
Number of Texas measles cases surpass last year's national total
March 21 (UPI) -- A measles outbreak in Western Texas has now climbed to 309 cases, surpassing the total number of infections from the virus in the entire United States last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Harvard diet clear winner for good health, researchers say
Harvard diet clear winner for good health, researchers say
2 drug combination lowers cholesterol better than just a statin, researchers say
2 drug combination lowers cholesterol better than just a statin, researchers say
Health officials in D.C. on alert after person exposes Amtrak rail passengers to measles
Health officials in D.C. on alert after person exposes Amtrak rail passengers to measles
Study finds key to why obese people lose pleasure in eating rich foods
Study finds key to why obese people lose pleasure in eating rich foods
Marijuana users at greater risk for heart attack, stroke
Marijuana users at greater risk for heart attack, stroke
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement