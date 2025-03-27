Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 27, 2025 / 11:45 AM

Obesity more likely among children of obese mothers, study says

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
A child is three to four times more likely to become an obese adult if their mom was obese, researchers reported Wednesday in PLOS One. Adobe stock/HealthDay
A child is three to four times more likely to become an obese adult if their mom was obese, researchers reported Wednesday in PLOS One. Adobe stock/HealthDay

A mom's health and lifestyle choices can affect her kids' risk of obesity as adults, a new study says.

Specifically, a child is three to four times more likely to become an obese adult if their mom was obese, researchers reported Wednesday in PLOS One.

Advertisement

A mom's smoking also increased their kid's risk of adult obesity by 60% to 80%, results show.

"In particular, we note that the effect of maternal influences persists through to age 42 and that strikingly, those predictors were just as powerful (and prevalent) in the era before the current obesity pandemic began," concluded the research team led by Glenna Nightingale, a research fellow with the University of Edinburgh in the U.K.

Related

In effect, factors beyond a person's control can influence whether they become overweight or obese as adults, researchers said.

For the new study, researchers analyzed data on nearly 11,500 children who participated in an ongoing British study of kids born on a single week in March 1958 across England, Scotland and Wales.

The team observed health trends among these children out to age 42, and compared their health to aspects of their parents' life that might influence their risk for obesity.

Advertisement

Results showed that if a mom was obese or if she smoked, her child was more likely to be obese in adulthood.

"The persistent importance of maternal factors well into their children's adult life illustrates the 'long reach' of intergenerational influences," researchers wrote. "The effect of mother's BMI, for example, is the largest."

Because of how long the study has been going, researchers noted that these factors were just as powerful prior to the rise of obesity rates in the U.K.

More research is needed to figure out the early-life factors that influence obesity, and thus could be used to target prevention programs in children and adults, researchers said.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on childhood obesity.

SOURCE: PLOS One, March 26, 2025

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Heart problems tied to brain shrinkage in new study
Health News // 1 hour ago
Heart problems tied to brain shrinkage in new study
Heart disease might contribute to the sort of brain shrinkage seen in dementia, a new study says.
Highly educated people face steeper brain decline after stroke
Health News // 1 hour ago
Highly educated people face steeper brain decline after stroke
People with higher education face a steeper decline in the ability to plan, organize and problem-solve following a stroke, compared to those with less than a high school degree, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open.
U.S. foreign aid cuts might devastate global progress against HIV/AIDS
Health News // 1 hour ago
U.S. foreign aid cuts might devastate global progress against HIV/AIDS
HIV could explode worldwide in the wake of U.S. cuts to foreign aid, resulting in millions of AIDS deaths and soaring rates of infection, a new analysis says.
Health officials in D.C. on alert after person exposes Amtrak rail passengers to measles
Health News // 22 hours ago
Health officials in D.C. on alert after person exposes Amtrak rail passengers to measles
March 26 (UPI) -- The Washington, DC Department of Health said Tuesday it is investigating a confirmed measles case. The infected person took the Amtrak from New York to DC and visited an urgent care facility while contagious.
New material lets amputees adjust prosthetic fit using a smartphone
Health News // 1 day ago
New material lets amputees adjust prosthetic fit using a smartphone
A new smart liner called Roliner lets amputees adjust prosthetic fit in real time via smartphone, easing pain and improving comfort, mobility and independence.
Colon cancer linked to higher risk of heart-related death
Health News // 1 day ago
Colon cancer linked to higher risk of heart-related death
Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., and a new study shows it may also raise the risk of fatal heart problems.
Study finds key to why obese people lose pleasure in eating rich foods
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds key to why obese people lose pleasure in eating rich foods
ST. PAUL, Minn., March 26 (UPI) -- A study published Wednesday indicates that low levels of a key brain chemical among overweight patients with high-fat diets is responsible for a loss of pleasure from food.
2 drug combination lowers cholesterol better than just a statin, researchers say
Health News // 2 days ago
2 drug combination lowers cholesterol better than just a statin, researchers say
Combining statins with another drug, ezetimibe, significantly reduces the risk of death in patients with clogged arteries, according to findings published Sunday in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Harvard diet clear winner for good health, researchers say
Health News // 2 days ago
Harvard diet clear winner for good health, researchers say
One diet came out a clear winner in a 30-year study involving more than 105,000 men and women and eight diets, researchers reported in the journal Nature Medicine.
Trump elevates Susan Monarez as nominee for CDC director
Health News // 2 days ago
Trump elevates Susan Monarez as nominee for CDC director
March 24 (UPI) -- President Trump selected Susan Monarez, the acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the permanent role, replacing Dr. David Weldon, whose nomination was withdrawn because of senators
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Harvard diet clear winner for good health, researchers say
Harvard diet clear winner for good health, researchers say
2 drug combination lowers cholesterol better than just a statin, researchers say
2 drug combination lowers cholesterol better than just a statin, researchers say
Health officials in D.C. on alert after person exposes Amtrak rail passengers to measles
Health officials in D.C. on alert after person exposes Amtrak rail passengers to measles
Study finds key to why obese people lose pleasure in eating rich foods
Study finds key to why obese people lose pleasure in eating rich foods
Marijuana users at greater risk for heart attack, stroke
Marijuana users at greater risk for heart attack, stroke
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement