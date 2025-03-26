Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 26, 2025 / 12:00 PM

Study finds key to why obese people lose pleasure in eating rich foods

By Don Jacobson
Share with X
A study published Wednesday blames low levels of the brain peptide neurotensin for the loss of pleasure normally derived from eating high-fat foods, which experts say can worsen cases of obesity. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
1 of 4 | A study published Wednesday blames low levels of the brain peptide neurotensin for the loss of pleasure normally derived from eating high-fat foods, which experts say can worsen cases of obesity. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 26 (UPI) -- While it seems like a contradiction, many obese people do not enjoy eating rich, calorie-laden foods.

A study published Wednesday indicates that low levels of a key brain chemical among overweight patients with high-fat diets is responsible for a loss of pleasure from food.

Advertisement

Researchers from the University of California-Berkeley say they may have found why people with obesity have been shown to take less pleasure in eating fatty foods than those of normal weight. The culprit, they say, is a deficit of the neuropeptide neurotensin which is linked to the pleasure activator dopamine.

Neuropeptides act as a signaling molecule in the nervous system, and can affect appetite. These molecules are made up of short chains of amino acids, like other peptides, and they play a crucial role in communication between neurons and other cells.

Advertisement

The findings are significant because diminishing pleasure response from eating high-fat foods can lead obese patients to continue or even increase their unhealthy eating patterns "out of habit or boredom, rather than genuine enjoyment," according to the study, which was published in the journal Nature.

As counterintuitive as it may initially sound, the authors say that restoring the pleasure in eating high-fat foods via the replenishment of neurotensin actually could help reduce the progression of obesity and provide a valuable new tool in fight against the global obesity epidemic.

The need for new strategies is a stark one. More than half of adults and one-third of children and teens worldwide will be overweight or obese by 2050, according to a comprehensive study released earlier this year.

Overweight and obesity rates in adults, children and teens more than doubled over the past three decades, afflicting 2.1 billion adults and 493 million young people with excess weight.

A link between neurotensin, or NT, and eating disorders has been established in previous studies, which found that changes in NT levels are associated with obesity or eating disorders, leading doctors to believe that disrupted NT signaling may contribute to body weight disturbance.

Advertisement

Specifically, research has centered around the NT receptors located in a specific brain region that connect to the dopamine "reward" and "pleasure" network.

However, a key question remained: Does a high-fat diet somehow influence the release of NT in the brain? The new study, led by Stephan Lammel, an associate professor of neurobiology at UC Berkeley's Department of Neuroscience, presents evidence that the answer to this question is yes, leading to hopes that by "upregulating" NT -- perhaps through dietary changes or genetic manipulation -- the pleasure of eating can be restored.

Lammel said the study, which was supported the National Institutes of Health, the McKnight Foundation, the One Mind Foundation and others, has "uncovered a concrete mechanism that may link chronic high-fat diet exposure to a loss of pleasure in eating -- a phenomenon that's been observed for years but lacked a clear explanation."

Specifically, the researchers found that NT becomes significantly reduced in a key brain circuit in obese mice. This reduction essentially blunts the motivational value of enjoyable foods like sugar and fat.

"What's especially compelling is that restoring neurotensin levels -- either by switching back to a regular diet or through targeted genetic approaches -- can bring back that sense of reward," Lammel told UPI in a statement. "This not only increased feeding motivation in specific contexts, but also normalized weight gain, improved mobility and reduced anxiety."

Advertisement

Clinically, "that's really important," he added, saying it suggests that part of the challenge in obesity may not just be overeating due to pleasure, but also continuing to eat without pleasure -- out of habit or diminished reward.

"If we can find ways to restore or rebalance neurotensin signaling in the brain selectively, we may be able to help people regain healthier eating behaviors without broadly suppressing appetite or affecting other systems," he said.

The idea that making eating more pleasurable for obese patients as a way to help them manage their weight may seem paradoxical at first, Lammel admitted.

"After all, we often assume that the more we enjoy food, the more likely we are to overeat," he said. "But our study shows that the reality is more nuanced. What we found is that in mice exposed to a chronic high-fat diet, the brain's reward response -- particularly in circuits involving dopamine and neurotensin -- becomes blunted," but even so, they kept on eating the unhealthy food.

This uncoupling of reward from consumption is important "because it suggests that overeating in obesity isn't always driven by pleasure -- it can become automatic or habitual, which makes it harder to regulate."

Advertisement

So, the paradox is that bringing back the "right" kind of pleasure -- this is, pleasure that's appropriately tied to the reward value of food -- may actually help break the cycle of mindless or habitual overeating, the study team found.

"It's not about encouraging indulgence, but about restoring balance," Lammel said. "If food becomes pleasurable again in a meaningful and regulated way, the body may naturally recalibrate toward healthier patterns of intake."

Another prominent researcher of the connection between NT, dopamine and obesity said the UC Berkeley study represents a significant advancement in the understanding of the role brain chemistry plays in determining our eating habits.

Gina Leinninger, a professor of physiology and leader of the Leinninger Laboratory at Michigan State University's Neuroscience Program, is an expert on how neurons in the brain's hypothalamus regulate energy balance, and how disruption of these neurons contributes to the development of obesity and metabolic disease.

Leinninger, who was not connected to the study, told UPI the work sheds a new light on what had been known previously.

"Neurotensin has long been connected to modulating feeding, but how and where has remained a mystery," she said. "This work makes important strides in connecting neurotensin to the dopamine system that shape show much we want to eat, and therefore how much we do it."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Colon cancer linked to higher risk of heart-related death
Health News // 18 minutes ago
Colon cancer linked to higher risk of heart-related death
Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., and a new study shows it may also raise the risk of fatal heart problems.
2 drug combination lowers cholesterol better than just a statin, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
2 drug combination lowers cholesterol better than just a statin, researchers say
Combining statins with another drug, ezetimibe, significantly reduces the risk of death in patients with clogged arteries, according to findings published Sunday in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Harvard diet clear winner for good health, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Harvard diet clear winner for good health, researchers say
One diet came out a clear winner in a 30-year study involving more than 105,000 men and women and eight diets, researchers reported in the journal Nature Medicine.
Trump elevates Susan Monarez as nominee for CDC director
Health News // 1 day ago
Trump elevates Susan Monarez as nominee for CDC director
March 24 (UPI) -- President Trump selected Susan Monarez, the acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the permanent role, replacing Dr. David Weldon, whose nomination was withdrawn because of senators
Alternatives exist for uncomfortable bladder testing for women, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Alternatives exist for uncomfortable bladder testing for women, researchers say
A small urine leak might doesn't mean bladder pressure tests are necessary, according to results from the first randomized clinical trial assessing their effectiveness.
FDA approves new drug to treat protein buildup in the heart
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves new drug to treat protein buildup in the heart
The FDA has approved a new drug for a serious heart condition that affects thousands of people. The drug, called Amvuttra (vutrisiran), is made by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and is used to treat protein buildup in the heart
Number of Texas measles cases surpass last year's national total
Health News // 4 days ago
Number of Texas measles cases surpass last year's national total
March 21 (UPI) -- A measles outbreak in Western Texas has now climbed to 309 cases, surpassing the total number of infections from the virus in the entire United States last year.
ADHD misinformation rampant on TikTok, study finds
Health News // 5 days ago
ADHD misinformation rampant on TikTok, study finds
TikTok's most popular videos on ADHD are as likely to misinform viewers as they are to provide helpful hints, a new study says.
'Breakthrough' deep brain stimulation device for Parkinson's to make clinical debut
Health News // 5 days ago
'Breakthrough' deep brain stimulation device for Parkinson's to make clinical debut
ST. PAUL, Minn., March 21 (UPI) -- Parkinson's disease patients and advocates are marking Friday as the start of a new era for treatment of the illness as a doctors deploy a breakthrough neurological device for the first time in the United States.
Diet changes might reduce risk of ringing ears
Health News // 5 days ago
Diet changes might reduce risk of ringing ears
New research suggests that eating more fruit and fiber or drinking more milk and coffee may also stave off the vexing and persistent buzzing that can drive folks to distraction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Harvard diet clear winner for good health, researchers say
Harvard diet clear winner for good health, researchers say
ADHD misinformation rampant on TikTok, study finds
ADHD misinformation rampant on TikTok, study finds
2 drug combination lowers cholesterol better than just a statin, researchers say
2 drug combination lowers cholesterol better than just a statin, researchers say
'Breakthrough' deep brain stimulation device for Parkinson's to make clinical debut
'Breakthrough' deep brain stimulation device for Parkinson's to make clinical debut
Marijuana users at greater risk for heart attack, stroke
Marijuana users at greater risk for heart attack, stroke
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement