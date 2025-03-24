Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 24, 2025 / 7:25 PM

Trump elevates Susan Monarez as nominee for CDC director

By Allen Cone
Dr. Susan Monarez, the acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was nominated for the permanent role, replacing David Weldon, whose nomination was withdrawn because of senators' opposition.
Dr. Susan Monarez, the acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was nominated for the permanent role, replacing David Weldon, whose nomination was withdrawn because of senators' opposition.

March 24 (UPI) -- President Trump on Monday selected Dr. Susan Monarez, the acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the permanent role, replacing David Weldon, whose nomination was withdrawn because of senators' opposition.

Monarez has worked in federal government since 2006.

Advertisement

Until her appointment to the Trump administration on Jan. 23, she was deputy director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Previously she worked in the Office of Science and Technology Policy, the U.S. National Security Council and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Related

"Dr. Monarez brings decades of experience championing Innovation, Transparency, and strong Public Health Systems," Trump posted on Truth Social. "As an incredible mother and dedicated public servant, Dr. Monarez understands the importance of protecting our children, our communities, and our future. Americans have lost confidence in the CDC due to political bias and disastrous mismanagement."

She has a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin and post-doctoral training in immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Previous CDC directors for decades have been medical doctors.

Monarez will serve under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is HHS secretary.

Advertisement

"Dr. Monarez will work closely with our GREAT Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr.,"Trump posted. "Together, they will prioritize Accountability, High Standards, and Disease Prevention to finally address the Chronic Disease Epidemic and, MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN!"

As interim director, her agency delayed a meeting of outside vaccine advisers and plans to research whether vaccines cause autism. In addition, there has been a rise in measles cases nationwide, mainly in unvaccinated children.

She will be the first person to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate in the role. Previous directors didn't need to be approved by the Senate, but a law was passed in 2022 requiring confirmation.

Awaiting confirmation are nominated for the National Institutes of Health, Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Weldon, the previous nominee and an internal medicine doctor, was -- just like Kennedy -- an outspoken critic of vaccines.

He was a member of the U.S. House from 1995 through 2009, and he was scheduled to appear before a Senate committee in March.

In announcing the withdrawal of the nomination, Weldon continued to allege that the pharmaceutical industry and the CDC had been working against his confirmation.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested his state's surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, should be named to the post. Ladapo, who also is a professor at the University of Florida, has run the Florida Department of Health since 2021, including during the pandemic when he opposed CDC recommendations on vaccines.

"Ladapo would be a change agent as CDC director," DeSantis posted on X. "Dr. Joe Ladapo is all of those things and has the courage and determination to do what's right when it's not easy. Lapado as CDC Director means that MAHA is not just an empty slogan."

Latest Headlines

Alternatives exist for uncomfortable bladder testing for women, researchers say
Health News // 4 hours ago
Alternatives exist for uncomfortable bladder testing for women, researchers say
A small urine leak might doesn't mean bladder pressure tests are necessary, according to results from the first randomized clinical trial assessing their effectiveness.
FDA approves new drug to treat protein buildup in the heart
Health News // 5 hours ago
FDA approves new drug to treat protein buildup in the heart
The FDA has approved a new drug for a serious heart condition that affects thousands of people. The drug, called Amvuttra (vutrisiran), is made by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and is used to treat protein buildup in the heart
Number of Texas measles cases surpass last year's national total
Health News // 3 days ago
Number of Texas measles cases surpass last year's national total
March 21 (UPI) -- A measles outbreak in Western Texas has now climbed to 309 cases, surpassing the total number of infections from the virus in the entire United States last year.
ADHD misinformation rampant on TikTok, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
ADHD misinformation rampant on TikTok, study finds
TikTok's most popular videos on ADHD are as likely to misinform viewers as they are to provide helpful hints, a new study says.
'Breakthrough' deep brain stimulation device for Parkinson's to make clinical debut
Health News // 3 days ago
'Breakthrough' deep brain stimulation device for Parkinson's to make clinical debut
ST. PAUL, Minn., March 21 (UPI) -- Parkinson's disease patients and advocates are marking Friday as the start of a new era for treatment of the illness as a doctors deploy a breakthrough neurological device for the first time in the United States.
Diet changes might reduce risk of ringing ears
Health News // 4 days ago
Diet changes might reduce risk of ringing ears
New research suggests that eating more fruit and fiber or drinking more milk and coffee may also stave off the vexing and persistent buzzing that can drive folks to distraction.
Evidence of fentanyl cut with tranquilizer xylazine found near U.S.-Mexico border
Health News // 4 days ago
Evidence of fentanyl cut with tranquilizer xylazine found near U.S.-Mexico border
ST. PAUL, Minn., March 20 (UPI) -- The presence of xylazine, a horse tranquilizer that is increasingly found mixed with fentanyl in supplies of illegal drugs, is spreading to the U.S.-Mexico border area, according to a study released Thursday.
Marijuana users at greater risk for heart attack, stroke
Health News // 5 days ago
Marijuana users at greater risk for heart attack, stroke
Weed users are much more likely to suffer a heart attack, stroke or other life-threatening heart condition than people who don't indulge, a new study says.
Seniors benefit from strict blood pressure control, study says
Health News // 5 days ago
Seniors benefit from strict blood pressure control, study says
Elderly people benefit from taking medications to keep their blood pressure low, same as younger folks, a new study says.
Lower dose of common antibiotic can treat rare hair loss condition
Health News // 5 days ago
Lower dose of common antibiotic can treat rare hair loss condition
Lower doses of a common antibiotic can curb hair loss caused by a rare skin condition, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Breakthrough' deep brain stimulation device for Parkinson's to make clinical debut
'Breakthrough' deep brain stimulation device for Parkinson's to make clinical debut
ADHD misinformation rampant on TikTok, study finds
ADHD misinformation rampant on TikTok, study finds
Marijuana users at greater risk for heart attack, stroke
Marijuana users at greater risk for heart attack, stroke
FDA approves new drug to treat protein buildup in the heart
FDA approves new drug to treat protein buildup in the heart
Number of Texas measles cases surpass last year's national total
Number of Texas measles cases surpass last year's national total
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement