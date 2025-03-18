Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 18, 2025 / 11:48 AM

Babies with heart defects also prone to cancer, researchers say

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Childhood cancers are 66% higher in newborns with a congenital heart defect, compared to those born with healthy hearts, researchers say. Photo by Pixabay
Childhood cancers are 66% higher in newborns with a congenital heart defect, compared to those born with healthy hearts, researchers say. Photo by Pixabay

Newborns with a heart defect may have two strikes against their future health, rather than one.

Babies with heart birth defects appear to have a higher risk of developing childhood cancer, compared to those without a heart abnormality, researchers report in the journal Circulation.

Advertisement

Childhood cancers are 66% higher in newborns with a congenital heart defect, compared to those born with healthy hearts, researchers say.

Further, cancer risk was more than double in newborns with heart defects that included blood vessels or heart valves, and twice higher among those with complex defects, results show.

Related

"The genetic variants inherited from the mother may provide the necessary environment for cancer to develop in congenital heart defect patients, highlighting a possible shared genetic pathway underlying both conditions," senior researcher Dr. June Huh, a professor of cardiology at Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine in Seoul said in a news release.

In the U.S., about 12 in every 1,000 births involve a congenital heart defect, researchers said in background notes.

For the study, researchers analyzed more than 3.5 million live births that occurred in South Korea between 2005 and 2019, following all newborns for an average of 10 years.

Advertisement

Newborns with valve or vessel problems were 2.3 times more likely to develop cancer later in childhood, and those with complex heart defects 2 times more likely, results show.

That cancer risk extended to moms as well, researchers noted.

Mothers of children with heart defects had a 17% higher risk of cancer, results show.

"This finding needs to be further explored to understand if there are environmental factors affecting genes (epigenetics) or stress-related changes linking congenital heart defects with maternal cancer risk," American Heart Association expert Dr. Keila Lopez said in news release.

"There is some data that suggests stress is related to cancer risk, and having a child with a congenital heart defect can be very stressful," said Lopez, an associate professor of pediatric cardiology at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston. "So having studies that investigate and demonstrate all the links between cancer and congenital heart defects will help us understand lifelong risks of not only heart defects but also the development of cancer within families."

More information

The American Heart Association has more on common types of heart defects.

SOURCE: American Heart Association, news release, March 17, 2025

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Bird flu virus may survive aging process in raw milk cheese
Health News // 1 day ago
Bird flu virus may survive aging process in raw milk cheese
There's a new reason to steer clear of raw cheese: New research shows it can harbor the infectious bird flu virus for months.
Nostalgic people better for friendships, mental health
Health News // 3 days ago
Nostalgic people better for friendships, mental health
People prone to nostalgia have an edge when it comes to their health and well-being, a new study says.
FDA warns of health consequences amid rising nitrous oxide use
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA warns of health consequences amid rising nitrous oxide use
March 14 (UPI) -- Inhaling commercially available nitrous oxide canisters, commonly known as laughing gas, could lead to serious harm or death, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a warning issued Friday.
NOAA study says cooking contributes substantially to ozone pollution in L.A. area
Health News // 4 days ago
NOAA study says cooking contributes substantially to ozone pollution in L.A. area
March 13 (UPI) -- The volatile organic compounds released into the air while cooking food contributes to potentially harmful ozone pollution, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers say.
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
Health News // 1 week ago
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
March 5 (UPI) -- U.S. researchers said Wednesday they have reproduced the pain-relieving effects of cannabis with a synthesized compound that avoids the mind-altering, addictive qualities of the natural plant.
Concussion damage lingers In athletes' brains up to a year
Health News // 5 days ago
Concussion damage lingers In athletes' brains up to a year
Concussion damage could linger in an athlete's brain for at least a year, long after they've rejoined their sport, a new study says.
Sugary drinks linked to greater oral cancer risk, study indicates
Health News // 5 days ago
Sugary drinks linked to greater oral cancer risk, study indicates
ST. PAUL, Minn., March 13 (UPI) -- A study released Thursday found that women who consumed at least one sugar-sweetened beverage daily had a nearly five times greater chance of developing oral cancer than those who avoided sugary soft drinks.
Partners experience benefits from a spouse's knee or hip replacement
Health News // 5 days ago
Partners experience benefits from a spouse's knee or hip replacement
Knee or hip replacement is a major surgery, and many people must lean hard on their spouses to care for them during weeks to months of recuperation.
Lose weight and get fit with water aerobics
Health News // 5 days ago
Lose weight and get fit with water aerobics
Purposeful splishing and splashing can help you trim your waist size and drop excess pounds, a new evidence review has concluded.
Engaged parenting may help prevent childhood obesity
Health News // 6 days ago
Engaged parenting may help prevent childhood obesity
Kids are more likely to maintain a healthy weight if their parents adopt a responsive style while they're babies and toddlers, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lose weight and get fit with water aerobics
Lose weight and get fit with water aerobics
Concussion damage lingers In athletes' brains up to a year
Concussion damage lingers In athletes' brains up to a year
Bird flu virus may survive aging process in raw milk cheese
Bird flu virus may survive aging process in raw milk cheese
FDA warns of health consequences amid rising nitrous oxide use
FDA warns of health consequences amid rising nitrous oxide use
Sugary drinks linked to greater oral cancer risk, study indicates
Sugary drinks linked to greater oral cancer risk, study indicates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement