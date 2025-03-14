Trending
Health News
March 14, 2025 / 2:27 PM

FDA warns of health consequences amid rising nitrous oxide use

By Simon Druker
Inhaling from commercially-available nitrous oxide canisters could lead to serious harm or death, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a warning issued Friday. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
March 14 (UPI) -- Inhaling from commercially-available nitrous oxide canisters could lead to serious harm or death, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a warning issued Friday.

Canisters are being sold in major retail stores, smaller vape stores and online, the FDA said in the advisory.

The nitrous oxide canisters or charges come in a variety of sizes and can be marketed as having a flavor component.

"These products are marketed as both unflavored and flavored nitrous oxide canisters and are sold as a food processing propellant for whipped cream and culinary food use. Intentional misuse or inhalation of contents can lead to serious adverse health events, including death," the FDA statement reads.

"The FDA advises consumers to not misuse or inhale nitrous oxide products. These products can result in serious adverse health effects, including death, when inhaled."

The nitrous oxide cartridges have been sold at Amazon.com, Ebay and Walmart, according to the FDA.

Products are sold with a variety of names, including Baking Bad, Cosmic Gas and Whip-it, the FDA warning states.

The FDA said it has seen an increase in cases of people consuming the nitrous oxide, which can lead to several health problems.

Abnormal blood counts, loss of consciousness, paralysis and psychiatric disturbances including delusions, hallucinations and paranoia are among the more serious ailments described by the FDA.

REgular users may experience "prolonged neurological effects, including spinal cord or brain damage."

The agency also says death can result from inhaling the nitrous oxide.

Latest Headlines

NOAA study says cooking contributes substantially to ozone pollution in L.A. area
Health News // 20 hours ago
NOAA study says cooking contributes substantially to ozone pollution in L.A. area
March 13 (UPI) -- The volatile organic compounds released into the air while cooking food contributes to potentially harmful ozone pollution, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers say.
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
Health News // 1 week ago
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
March 5 (UPI) -- U.S. researchers said Wednesday they have reproduced the pain-relieving effects of cannabis with a synthesized compound that avoids the mind-altering, addictive qualities of the natural plant.
Concussion damage lingers In athletes' brains up to a year
Health News // 1 day ago
Concussion damage lingers In athletes' brains up to a year
Concussion damage could linger in an athlete's brain for at least a year, long after they've rejoined their sport, a new study says.
Sugary drinks linked to greater oral cancer risk, study indicates
Health News // 1 day ago
Sugary drinks linked to greater oral cancer risk, study indicates
ST. PAUL, Minn., March 13 (UPI) -- A study released Thursday found that women who consumed at least one sugar-sweetened beverage daily had a nearly five times greater chance of developing oral cancer than those who avoided sugary soft drinks.
Partners experience benefits from a spouse's knee or hip replacement
Health News // 2 days ago
Partners experience benefits from a spouse's knee or hip replacement
Knee or hip replacement is a major surgery, and many people must lean hard on their spouses to care for them during weeks to months of recuperation.
Lose weight and get fit with water aerobics
Health News // 2 days ago
Lose weight and get fit with water aerobics
Purposeful splishing and splashing can help you trim your waist size and drop excess pounds, a new evidence review has concluded.
Engaged parenting may help prevent childhood obesity
Health News // 2 days ago
Engaged parenting may help prevent childhood obesity
Kids are more likely to maintain a healthy weight if their parents adopt a responsive style while they're babies and toddlers, a new study suggests.
Wealthier Americans face lower risk of heart disease
Health News // 2 days ago
Wealthier Americans face lower risk of heart disease
Well-to-do and better-educated Americans have far lower rates of heart disease than the rest of the population, a new study says.
Pickleballers bounce back after joint replacement
Health News // 2 days ago
Pickleballers bounce back after joint replacement
Love pickleball, but facing a knee or hip replacement? Odds are you'll return to the court in no time, a new study suggests.
Landmark study on common women's infection: Treat the male partner
Health News // 2 days ago
Landmark study on common women's infection: Treat the male partner
March 12 (UPI) -- Health experts say an Australian study linking sexual activity to an infection that 1 in 3 U.S. women contract has provided a new tool to prevent recurrences, as well as find a cure.
