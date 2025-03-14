FDA warns of health consequences amid rising nitrous oxide use

Inhaling from commercially-available nitrous oxide canisters could lead to serious harm or death, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a warning issued Friday. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

March 14 (UPI) -- Inhaling from commercially-available nitrous oxide canisters could lead to serious harm or death, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a warning issued Friday. Canisters are being sold in major retail stores, smaller vape stores and online, the FDA said in the advisory. Advertisement

The nitrous oxide canisters or charges come in a variety of sizes and can be marketed as having a flavor component.

"These products are marketed as both unflavored and flavored nitrous oxide canisters and are sold as a food processing propellant for whipped cream and culinary food use. Intentional misuse or inhalation of contents can lead to serious adverse health events, including death," the FDA statement reads.

"The FDA advises consumers to not misuse or inhale nitrous oxide products. These products can result in serious adverse health effects, including death, when inhaled."

The nitrous oxide cartridges have been sold at Amazon.com, Ebay and Walmart, according to the FDA.

Products are sold with a variety of names, including Baking Bad, Cosmic Gas and Whip-it, the FDA warning states.

The FDA said it has seen an increase in cases of people consuming the nitrous oxide, which can lead to several health problems.

Advertisement

Abnormal blood counts, loss of consciousness, paralysis and psychiatric disturbances including delusions, hallucinations and paranoia are among the more serious ailments described by the FDA.

REgular users may experience "prolonged neurological effects, including spinal cord or brain damage."

The agency also says death can result from inhaling the nitrous oxide.