Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 13, 2025 / 5:36 PM

NOAA study says cooking contributes substantially to ozone pollution in L.A. area

By Mike Heuer
Cooking food can release volatile organic compounds that contribute to the production of potentially harmful ozone, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric study says. Photo courtesy of the NOAA
Cooking food can release volatile organic compounds that contribute to the production of potentially harmful ozone, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric study says. Photo courtesy of the NOAA

March 13 (UPI) -- The volatile organic compounds released into the air while cooking food contributes to potentially harmful ozone pollution, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers say.

NOAA researchers say the "potent and often pungent volatile organic compounds given off from cooking food are now responsible for over a quarter of the ozone production from VOCs generated by human activity" in the Los Angeles basin.

Advertisement

The amount of ozone produced by cooking in Los Angeles is about equal to the amount of ozone produced by volatile organic compounds from fueled vehicles, the NOAA study says.

"We knew from our research that chemical compounds from cooking can make up an important fraction of VOCs present in urban air, but they were not well-represented in inventories or included in air quality models," NOAA research chemist Chelsea Stockwell said.

Related

"Given the known chemical reactivity of these compounds, their omission from air quality models may be a blind spot when it comes to urban ozone production," Stockwell said.

VOCs and nitrogen oxides are the two ingredients required to create ground-level ozone, which the Environmental Protection Agency regulates and classifies as an air pollutant.

VOCs and nitrogen oxide, which is mostly is produced by vehicle exhaust emissions, undergo photochemical reactions that create ozone, according to the NOAA.

Advertisement

When ozone is present in relatively high concentrations, it is toxic to humans, animals and plants.

VOCs are especially abundant in the downtown areas of large cities and often are byproducts from cooking oils and fats contained in foods.

Natural sources of VOCs include trees, foliage and air that flows into cities and account for about half of all VOCs. Human activity accounts for the other half.

Volatile chemical products, including paints, pesticides and adhesives, also contribute to ozone produced by human activity.

Latest Headlines

Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
Health News // 1 week ago
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
March 5 (UPI) -- U.S. researchers said Wednesday they have reproduced the pain-relieving effects of cannabis with a synthesized compound that avoids the mind-altering, addictive qualities of the natural plant.
Concussion damage lingers In athletes' brains up to a year
Health News // 5 hours ago
Concussion damage lingers In athletes' brains up to a year
Concussion damage could linger in an athlete's brain for at least a year, long after they've rejoined their sport, a new study says.
Sugary drinks linked to greater oral cancer risk, study indicates
Health News // 7 hours ago
Sugary drinks linked to greater oral cancer risk, study indicates
ST. PAUL, Minn., March 13 (UPI) -- A study released Thursday found that women who consumed at least one sugar-sweetened beverage daily had a nearly five times greater chance of developing oral cancer than those who avoided sugary soft drinks.
Partners experience benefits from a spouse's knee or hip replacement
Health News // 1 day ago
Partners experience benefits from a spouse's knee or hip replacement
Knee or hip replacement is a major surgery, and many people must lean hard on their spouses to care for them during weeks to months of recuperation.
Lose weight and get fit with water aerobics
Health News // 1 day ago
Lose weight and get fit with water aerobics
Purposeful splishing and splashing can help you trim your waist size and drop excess pounds, a new evidence review has concluded.
Engaged parenting may help prevent childhood obesity
Health News // 1 day ago
Engaged parenting may help prevent childhood obesity
Kids are more likely to maintain a healthy weight if their parents adopt a responsive style while they're babies and toddlers, a new study suggests.
Wealthier Americans face lower risk of heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Wealthier Americans face lower risk of heart disease
Well-to-do and better-educated Americans have far lower rates of heart disease than the rest of the population, a new study says.
Pickleballers bounce back after joint replacement
Health News // 1 day ago
Pickleballers bounce back after joint replacement
Love pickleball, but facing a knee or hip replacement? Odds are you'll return to the court in no time, a new study suggests.
Landmark study on common women's infection: Treat the male partner
Health News // 1 day ago
Landmark study on common women's infection: Treat the male partner
March 12 (UPI) -- Health experts say an Australian study linking sexual activity to an infection that 1 in 3 U.S. women contract has provided a new tool to prevent recurrences, as well as find a cure.
Deadly measles outbreak: 223 cases now in Texas, 33 in New Mexico
Health News // 2 days ago
Deadly measles outbreak: 223 cases now in Texas, 33 in New Mexico
March 11 (UPI) -- Adjoining counties in northwest Texas and eastern New Mexico account for 256 cases of measles with 223 in Texas and 33 in New Mexico, respective state health authorities announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Partners experience benefits from a spouse's knee or hip replacement
Partners experience benefits from a spouse's knee or hip replacement
Wealthier Americans face lower risk of heart disease
Wealthier Americans face lower risk of heart disease
Landmark study on common women's infection: Treat the male partner
Landmark study on common women's infection: Treat the male partner
Sugary drinks linked to greater oral cancer risk, study indicates
Sugary drinks linked to greater oral cancer risk, study indicates
Lose weight and get fit with water aerobics
Lose weight and get fit with water aerobics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement