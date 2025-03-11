Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 11, 2025 / 4:22 PM

Rule change cut concussion risk for soccer kids, study indicates

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Banning or limiting headers -- plays where the head is used to pass or shoot the ball -- is linked to a nearly 26% reduction in soccer-related concussions treated in emergency rooms, researchers are scheduled to report this week. Photo by Angie Wheeler/Adobe stock/HelathDay
Banning or limiting headers -- plays where the head is used to pass or shoot the ball -- is linked to a nearly 26% reduction in soccer-related concussions treated in emergency rooms, researchers are scheduled to report this week. Photo by Angie Wheeler/Adobe stock/HelathDay

A simple rule change for youth soccer dramatically reduced concussion risk among athletes, a new study says.

Banning or limiting headers -- plays where the head is used to pass or shoot the ball -- is linked to a nearly 26% reduction in soccer-related concussions treated in emergency rooms, researchers are scheduled to report at a meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego this week.

Advertisement

"Although not all concussions result from headers, a measurable percentage still do, and it is encouraging to observe a trend indicating a decline in concussion rates," senior researcher Dr. Anikar Chhabra, director of sports medicine at Mayo Clinic Arizona, said in a news release.

About 3.9 million children play organized soccer in the U.S. each year, making it one of the most popular youth sports in America.

Related

Headers have long been associated with concussion risk, so in 2016, the U.S. Soccer Federation banned headers in athletes younger than 10 and limited the time players aged 11 to 13 could practice headers to a half-hour per week, researchers said in background notes.

"We wanted to assess the impact of this policy on our patients," researcher Dr. Eugenia Lin, an orthopedic surgery resident at Mayo Clinic Arizona, said in a news release. "While policies are important, we don't always have the data to determine the effectiveness."

Advertisement

For the study, researchers analyzed data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, a program of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that tracks injuries treated in ERs.

Between 2012 and 2015, concussions represented more than 8% of soccer-related injuries treated in ERs, researchers found.

Concussions decreased after the rule change, representing only 6% of soccer-related injuries treated between 2016 and 2023, the data shows.

"While we cannot attribute this reduction solely to policy changes, these data suggest that these regulations may positively impact different age groups and time periods," Chhabra said.

The data also showed that girls tend to suffer concussions in soccer more often than boys.

Girls had fewer overall soccer-related injuries treated in ERs than boys -- more than 21,000 compared to nearly 38,000 between 2012 and 2023, researchers found.

But about 10% of injuries among girls involved concussions, compared with 6% among boys.

Concussions among both boys and girls were lowest in 2023, at 4% and 8% respectively, researchers found.

By comparison, concussions represented about 8% of soccer-related injuries in boys and nearly 11% in girls in 2012.

"Now that physicians, athletic trainers, coaches and parents understand the long-term implications of concussions, it is crucial to continue refining and reinforcing evidence-based policies that prioritize player safety and injury prevention," Chhabra said.

Advertisement

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on sports-related concussions among kids.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Deadly measles outbreak: 223 cases now in Texas, 33 in New Mexico
Health News // 15 minutes ago
Deadly measles outbreak: 223 cases now in Texas, 33 in New Mexico
March 11 (UPI) -- Adjoining counties in northwest Texas and eastern New Mexico account for 256 cases of measles with 223 in Texas and 33 in New Mexico, respective state health authorities announced Tuesday.
Firefighters' brain tumors linked to flame retardant chemical
Health News // 1 hour ago
Firefighters' brain tumors linked to flame retardant chemical
Firefighters might face a higher risk of brain cancers caused by exposure to chemicals in fire extinguishers, a new small-scale study says.
Quality sleep speeds up kids' concussion recovery
Health News // 6 hours ago
Quality sleep speeds up kids' concussion recovery
Sleep is a critical component for concussion recovery among kids, a new study reports.
Sleepy nurses vulnerable to common cold, other infections
Health News // 1 day ago
Sleepy nurses vulnerable to common cold, other infections
Sleep-deprived night shift nurses are at greater risk for the common cold and other infectious diseases, a new study says.
Maryland confirms first measles case of 2025 as outbreaks in Texas, New Mexico expand
Health News // 1 day ago
Maryland confirms first measles case of 2025 as outbreaks in Texas, New Mexico expand
March 10 (UPI) -- Health officials in Maryland have confirmed the state's first measles case for the year amid expanding outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico.
Poor sleep drives high blood pressure In teens, study indicates
Health News // 4 days ago
Poor sleep drives high blood pressure In teens, study indicates
Teens who sleep fewer than 7.7 hours of sleep each night are more likely to have high blood pressure, a new study suggests.
Certain vitamins, minerals during pregnancy protect heart health
Health News // 4 days ago
Certain vitamins, minerals during pregnancy protect heart health
Getting essential vitamins and minerals during pregnancy can help a woman maintain healthy blood pressure into middle age, new research suggests.
Butter a deadly delight compared to plant oils, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Butter a deadly delight compared to plant oils, study says
It's a cook's maxim that everything's better with butter -- except your health, a new study suggests.
Music therapy soothes depression in dementia patients, studies show
Health News // 4 days ago
Music therapy soothes depression in dementia patients, studies show
Music therapy can help lift the spirits and ease depression in people with dementia, a new evidence review has found.
Expert: Prevent eczema flare-ups by teaching immune system to tolerate allergenic foods
Health News // 4 days ago
Expert: Prevent eczema flare-ups by teaching immune system to tolerate allergenic foods
March 7 (UPI) -- Contrary to some commonly held beliefs, current research shows that cutting out certain foods makes little difference in controlling the skin disease eczema, a renowned U.S. dermatologist said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maryland confirms first measles case of 2025 as outbreaks in Texas, New Mexico expand
Maryland confirms first measles case of 2025 as outbreaks in Texas, New Mexico expand
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
Sleepy nurses vulnerable to common cold, other infections
Sleepy nurses vulnerable to common cold, other infections
Aspirin, ibuprofen might help protect against dementia, new study suggests
Aspirin, ibuprofen might help protect against dementia, new study suggests
Butter a deadly delight compared to plant oils, study says
Butter a deadly delight compared to plant oils, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement