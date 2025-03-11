Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 11, 2025 / 5:31 PM

Deadly measles outbreak: 223 cases now in Texas, 33 in New Mexico

By Mike Heuer
Measles outbreaks continue to spread mostly among unvaccinated children and teens in Texas, New Mexico and now Oklahoma, respective state health officials announced on Tuesday. Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Lotz/U.S. Air Force
Measles outbreaks continue to spread mostly among unvaccinated children and teens in Texas, New Mexico and now Oklahoma, respective state health officials announced on Tuesday. Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Lotz/U.S. Air Force

March 11 (UPI) -- Adjoining counties in northwest Texas and eastern New Mexico account for 256 cases of measles with 223 in Texas and 33 in New Mexico, respective state health authorities announced Tuesday.

Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 25 new cases since Friday, raising the total to 233, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Advertisement

Twenty-nine people have been hospitalized in Texas and a child has died during the outbreak in which about 70% of measles cases are located in Gaines County.

The child's death was the nation's first known death due to measles since 2015.

Related

Gaines County is situated along the Texas-New Mexico state line and is adjacent to Lea County, N.M., where 32 of New Mexico's 33 measles cases are located.

The first measles case outside of Lea County was reported Tuesday in Eddy County, N.M., which is adjacent to and west of Lea County, the New Mexico Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The New Mexico Department of Health last week reported an unvaccinated adult male died while infected with the measles virus, making his death the second known to be associated with the measles virus during the outbreak that began in late January.

Advertisement

Most of those affected are unvaccinated children, teens and adults or those whose vaccination status is unknown, according to the Texas Health Services Department.

Texas health officials reported 80 cases among unvaccinated individuals and another 138 with unknown vaccination status.

Five measles cases have been recorded among people who received one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Texas.

Children and teens between ages 5 and 17 account for 98 and children ages 4 and under account for 76 of the known measles cases in Texas.

The measles outbreak probably has spread into nearby Oklahoma, where State Department of Health officials on Tuesday reported two probable cases of measles infection.

Those patients were exposed to the measles strain associated with the outbreak in Texas and New Mexico, but OSDH officials said there is no public health threat due to the two cases.

Health officials in Maryland also have confirmed that state's first measles case on Sunday.

A Howard County resident who recently traveled internationally tested positive for measles.

State health officials are warning anyone who visited Terminal A of the Washington Dulles International Airport between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST on Wednesday might have been exposed to the airborne respiratory virus.

Advertisement

So might those who visited the Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday.

Maryland health officials did not identify the individual or that person's vaccination status but said the case is not related to the West Texas-New Mexico outbreak.

A Florida high-school student in the Miami-Dade County area also has tested positive for measles, state health officials announced on March 4.

"Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death," according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Latest Headlines

Rule change cut concussion risk for soccer kids, study indicates
Health News // 1 hour ago
Rule change cut concussion risk for soccer kids, study indicates
A simple rule change for youth soccer dramatically reduced concussion risk among athletes, a new study says.
Firefighters' brain tumors linked to flame retardant chemical
Health News // 1 hour ago
Firefighters' brain tumors linked to flame retardant chemical
Firefighters might face a higher risk of brain cancers caused by exposure to chemicals in fire extinguishers, a new small-scale study says.
Quality sleep speeds up kids' concussion recovery
Health News // 6 hours ago
Quality sleep speeds up kids' concussion recovery
Sleep is a critical component for concussion recovery among kids, a new study reports.
Sleepy nurses vulnerable to common cold, other infections
Health News // 1 day ago
Sleepy nurses vulnerable to common cold, other infections
Sleep-deprived night shift nurses are at greater risk for the common cold and other infectious diseases, a new study says.
Maryland confirms first measles case of 2025 as outbreaks in Texas, New Mexico expand
Health News // 1 day ago
Maryland confirms first measles case of 2025 as outbreaks in Texas, New Mexico expand
March 10 (UPI) -- Health officials in Maryland have confirmed the state's first measles case for the year amid expanding outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico.
Poor sleep drives high blood pressure In teens, study indicates
Health News // 4 days ago
Poor sleep drives high blood pressure In teens, study indicates
Teens who sleep fewer than 7.7 hours of sleep each night are more likely to have high blood pressure, a new study suggests.
Certain vitamins, minerals during pregnancy protect heart health
Health News // 4 days ago
Certain vitamins, minerals during pregnancy protect heart health
Getting essential vitamins and minerals during pregnancy can help a woman maintain healthy blood pressure into middle age, new research suggests.
Butter a deadly delight compared to plant oils, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Butter a deadly delight compared to plant oils, study says
It's a cook's maxim that everything's better with butter -- except your health, a new study suggests.
Music therapy soothes depression in dementia patients, studies show
Health News // 4 days ago
Music therapy soothes depression in dementia patients, studies show
Music therapy can help lift the spirits and ease depression in people with dementia, a new evidence review has found.
Expert: Prevent eczema flare-ups by teaching immune system to tolerate allergenic foods
Health News // 4 days ago
Expert: Prevent eczema flare-ups by teaching immune system to tolerate allergenic foods
March 7 (UPI) -- Contrary to some commonly held beliefs, current research shows that cutting out certain foods makes little difference in controlling the skin disease eczema, a renowned U.S. dermatologist said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maryland confirms first measles case of 2025 as outbreaks in Texas, New Mexico expand
Maryland confirms first measles case of 2025 as outbreaks in Texas, New Mexico expand
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
Sleepy nurses vulnerable to common cold, other infections
Sleepy nurses vulnerable to common cold, other infections
Aspirin, ibuprofen might help protect against dementia, new study suggests
Aspirin, ibuprofen might help protect against dementia, new study suggests
Rule change cut concussion risk for soccer kids, study indicates
Rule change cut concussion risk for soccer kids, study indicates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement