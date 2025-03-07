Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 7, 2025 / 12:44 PM

Butter a deadly delight compared to plant oils, study says

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
People who eat loads of butter have a higher risk of premature death, while those who use mostly plant-based oils like canola or olive oil have a lower-than-average risk, researchers found. Adobe stock/HealthDay
People who eat loads of butter have a higher risk of premature death, while those who use mostly plant-based oils like canola or olive oil have a lower-than-average risk, researchers found. Adobe stock/HealthDay

It's a cook's maxim that everything's better with butter.

Except your health, a new study suggests.

Advertisement

People who eat loads of butter have a higher risk of premature death, while those who use mostly plant-based oils like canola or olive oil have a lower-than-average risk, researchers found.

What's more, swapping butter out for plant-based oils like canola or olive oil causes a person's risk of premature death to drop dramatically, researchers reported in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Related

Substituting 10 grams of butter a day -- less than a tablespoon -- with plant-based oils could lower by 17% a person's risk of death from any reason and from cancer specifically, results show.

"What's surprising is the magnitude of the association that we found - we saw a 17% lower risk of death when we modeled swapping butter with plant-based oils in daily diet. That is a pretty huge effect on health," lead investigator Yu Zhang, a research assistant at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, said in a news release.

Advertisement

The findings are based on diet and health data from more than 220,000 people followed for more than three decades as part of three long-term studies of health professionals. Every four years, participants answered questions about their diets.

Total butter intake included butter and margarine blends, spreadable butter and butter used for baking and frying at home.

Intake of plant-based oils was estimated based on people's use of them in frying, sautéing, baking and dressing salads.

Results show that people who ate the most butter had a 15% higher risk of dying compared to those who ate the least.

In contrast, those who ate the most plant-based oils had a 16% lower risk of death than those who ate the least.

Further analysis showed that swapping even a small amount of butter each day for plant-based oils could lower risk of death.

"People might want to consider that a simple dietary swap -- replacing butter with soybean or olive oil -- can lead to significant long-term health benefits," senior researcher Dr. Daniel Wang, an assistant professor of nutrition at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said in a news release.

"From a public health perspective, this is a substantial number of deaths from cancer or from other chronic diseases that could be prevented," he said.

Advertisement

Butter and plant-based oils contain different types of fatty acids, and those fatty acids act differently upon the body, researchers said in background notes.

Butter is rich in saturated fatty acids, which have been linked to higher cholesterol and hardening of the arteries. These types of fats also are associated with inflammation and altered hormone activity, which can increase cancer risk.

On the other hand, plant-based oils have more unsaturated fatty acids, which can lower cholesterol, help maintain cell and brain health, fight inflammation, and even help a person absorb certain vitamins.

It's also likely, according to an accompanying editorial, that a person who's a butter fiend makes many other diet decisions that undermine their health.

"Butter is often associated with unhealthier dietary patterns, while plant-based oils are more commonly linked to healthier patterns, such as the Mediterranean diet and plant-based diets," an editorial co-written by Dr. Young-Moon Mark Park, an assistant professor of epidemiology with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said.

"These diets are rich in nutrient-dense foods and healthy fats, which work synergistically to reduce the risks of chronic disease and premature death."

The study was published Thursday. Researchers are also presenting these findings at an American Heart Association meeting that concludes Sunday in New Orleans.

Advertisement

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on the health benefits of unsaturated fats.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Certain vitamins, minerals during pregnancy protect heart health
Health News // 15 minutes ago
Certain vitamins, minerals during pregnancy protect heart health
Getting essential vitamins and minerals during pregnancy can help a woman maintain healthy blood pressure into middle age, new research suggests.
Music therapy soothes depression in dementia patients, studies show
Health News // 1 hour ago
Music therapy soothes depression in dementia patients, studies show
Music therapy can help lift the spirits and ease depression in people with dementia, a new evidence review has found.
Expert: Prevent eczema flare-ups by teaching immune system to tolerate allergenic foods
Health News // 6 hours ago
Expert: Prevent eczema flare-ups by teaching immune system to tolerate allergenic foods
March 7 (UPI) -- Contrary to some commonly held beliefs, current research shows that cutting out certain foods makes little difference in controlling the skin disease eczema, a renowned U.S. dermatologist said Friday.
Potential second U.S. measles death announced in New Mexico
Health News // 15 hours ago
Potential second U.S. measles death announced in New Mexico
March 6 (UPI) -- An unvaccinated New Mexico resident tested positive for measles upon undergoing a medical examination after dying, but measles so far has not been declared the cause of death.
Florida seeks patient prescription data
Health News // 22 hours ago
Florida seeks patient prescription data
Florida's insurance regulator is demanding detailed prescription data on millions of patients, raising alarms over patient privacy.
Cancer screening rates rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Cancer screening rates rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
Breast and colon cancer screening numbers have since rebounded and have even surpassed pre-pandemic screening estimates, a new American Cancer Society study has found.
Difficult menopause might be warning sign for future dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Difficult menopause might be warning sign for future dementia
Hot flashes, night sweats and other symptoms of a difficult menopause could be early warning flags for dementia, a new study suggests.
Chronic stress boosts stroke risk In young women, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Chronic stress boosts stroke risk In young women, study says
Chronic stress can increase young women's risk of stroke, a new study says.
Tattoos might increase skin cancer, lymphoma risk, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Tattoos might increase skin cancer, lymphoma risk, study finds
Tattoos larger than the palm of a hand more than double a person's risk of skin cancer and nearly triple their risk of lymphoma, or cancer of the lymph nodes, researchers found.
CDC monitors outbreak of deadly, unknown disease in Democratic Republic of Congo
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC monitors outbreak of deadly, unknown disease in Democratic Republic of Congo
March 5 (UPI) -- Federal health officials are monitoring the outbreak of a deadly and mysterious disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed to UPI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
Surgery just before the weekend a bad idea, study suggests
Surgery just before the weekend a bad idea, study suggests
Bad meetings can produce a productivity 'hangover,' researchers say
Bad meetings can produce a productivity 'hangover,' researchers say
Aspirin, ibuprofen might help protect against dementia, new study suggests
Aspirin, ibuprofen might help protect against dementia, new study suggests
CDC monitors outbreak of deadly, unknown disease in Democratic Republic of Congo
CDC monitors outbreak of deadly, unknown disease in Democratic Republic of Congo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement