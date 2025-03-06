Trending
March 6, 2025 / 10:17 PM / Updated at 10:17 PM

Potential second U.S. measles death announced in New Mexico

By Mike Heuer & Darryl COote
Unvaccinated children and adults are contracting measles, which has caused at least one and possibly a second death in the United States for the first time in a decade after an adult tested positive for measles after dying, New Mexico health officials announced Thursday. Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Lotz/U.S. Air Force
March 6 (UPI) -- An unvaccinated New Mexico resident tested positive for measles while undergoing a medical examination after dying, but measles so far has not been declared the cause of death.

The New Mexico Department of Health announced in a statement Thursday that an unidentified Lea County resident tested positive for measles but the official cause of death remains under investigation.

The deceased individual did not seek medical care before dying, it said.

If measles is declared the cause of death, it would be the second person to die from measles in the United States this year from the disease that was declared eradicated within the nation 25 years ago.

An unvaccinated child in West Texas was declared the nation's first measles-caused death in 10 years late last month.

The individual who tested positive following death in New Mexico was an adult, USA Today reported.

West Texas has experienced a growing measles outbreak with nearly 160 cases reported since late January and mostly among unvaccinated people or those whose vaccination status was unknown.

Of the 159 cases reported as of Tuesday, 127 were under the age of 18. And Nearly 95% of the cases were reported in six counties that together account for less than 1% of Texas' population.

The measles outbreak is occuring in a state where laws permit school children to be exempt from mandatory vaccines for reasons of conscience, including religious beliefs.

With 107 cases, Gaines County is by far the disease's epicenter.

According to health officials and state data, Nearly 18% of K-12 students in Gaines County were exempt form at least one vaccine, making it among counties with the highest exemptions rates in the state. At one school, nearly half of all students were exempt from at least on vaccine.

The West Texas outbreak has spread to parts of eastern New Mexico.

If measles is declared the cause of death in the latest New Mexico case, it would be the state's first measles-caused death in 40 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We don't want to see New Mexicans getting sick or dying from measles," New Mexico state epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser said in a statement. "The measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is the best protection against this serious disease."

The latest measles case is the 10 reported this year in New Mexico, with all cases have been residents of Lea County.

Six of the patients are adults and four children, the New Mexico Department of Health said.

Seven of the cases were unvaccinated with the vaccination statues of the remaining three being unknown.

Measles is a preventable respiratory disease that is potentially very lethal. Children and adults can be protected by getting vaccinated to protect them, their families and those with whom they come into contact.

