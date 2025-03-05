Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 5, 2025 / 12:13 PM

Breakthrough stem cell therapy repairs cornea damage once deemed untreatable

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay Reporter
There is a new treatment for damaged corneas called cultivated autologous limbal epithelial cells, or CALEC. File Photo by skeeze/Pixabay
There is a new treatment for damaged corneas called cultivated autologous limbal epithelial cells, or CALEC. File Photo by skeeze/Pixabay

Sight-robbing injuries to the cornea can be repaired using a groundbreaking experimental stem cell treatment, a new study shows.

The cornea -- the clear outermost layer of the eye -- can become irreversibly damaged if injury or disease destroys its ability to regenerate new cells.

Advertisement

In this new process, stem cells taken from a person's healthy eye can be used to rebuild the cornea in their damaged eye, researchers reported March 4 in the journal Nature Communications.

The process has proven feasible and safe in 14 patients who were treated and followed for 18 months, early clinical trial results show.

Related

The treatment is called cultivated autologous limbal epithelial cells, or CALEC.

"Our first trial in four patients showed that CALEC was safe and the treatment was possible," lead investigator Dr. Ula Jurkunas, associate director of the Cornea Service at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston, said in a news release.

Advertisement

"Now we have this new data supporting that CALEC is more than 90% effective at restoring the cornea's surface, which makes a meaningful difference in individuals with cornea damage that was considered untreatable," she said.

The outer border of the cornea, the limbus, contains many healthy stem cells called limbal epithelial cells, researchers explained in background notes. These cells constantly rebuild the cornea, keeping it clear and smooth.

When a person's cornea is damaged, the injury can deplete the limbal epithelial cells. As a result, the surface of the eye develops permanent damage -- a condition called limbal stem cell deficiency.

Worse, this damage can render the eye unfit for cornea replacement surgery, which replaces a damaged or diseased cornea with donor tissue, researchers said.

CALEC involves removing stem cells from a healthy eye and then expanding them into a tissue graft using a new manufacturing process that takes two to three weeks, researchers explained.

The graft is then surgically transplanted into the eye with a damaged cornea, restoring the cornea's ability to regenerate.

CALEC completely restored the cornea in half of study participants within three months, and that rate of success increased to around 80% after a year and a half, results show.

Advertisement

The overall success rate of CALEC came in around 90% when considering those who achieved partial recovery, researchers said.

The procedure also proved safe, with no serious adverse events occurring in either the donor or the damaged eye of the patients, researchers said.

The procedure is still experimental, and further clinical trials will be needed before CALEC is submitted for federal approval, researchers said.

"We feel this research warrants additional trials that can help lead towards [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] approval," Jurkunas said.

In the meantime, researchers hope to refine the procedure.

For example, now a person must still have one healthy eye to serve as a stem cell donor to the damaged eye.

Researchers eventually want to be able to perform the procedure using stem cells taken from the eyes of deceased donors.

"This will hopefully expand the use of this approach and make it possible to treat patients who have damage to both eyes," researcher Dr. Jerome Ritz, executive director of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Cell Manipulation Core Facility, said in a news release.

More information

The American Academy of Ophthalmology has more on limbal stem cell deficiency.

SOURCE: Mass General Brigham, news release, March 4, 2025

Advertisement

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
March 5 (UPI) -- U.S. researchers said Wednesday they have reproduced the pain-relieving effects of cannabis with a synthesized compound that avoids the mind-altering, addictive qualities of the natural plant.
Bad meetings can produce a productivity 'hangover,' researchers say
Health News // 4 hours ago
Bad meetings can produce a productivity 'hangover,' researchers say
Bad meetings don't just waste time -- they can leave workers with a "meeting hangover," new research shows.
Coaches abusive to 1 In 5 NCAA athletes, survey finds
Health News // 21 hours ago
Coaches abusive to 1 In 5 NCAA athletes, survey finds
Yelling. Taunts. Insults. Harsh words. Physical violence. About 1 in 5 college athletes receive such abuse from their coaches, researchers report.
Lead, toxic chemicals found in some synthetic hair design products
Health News // 23 hours ago
Lead, toxic chemicals found in some synthetic hair design products
Some popular synthetic hair products used for braids, twists and extensions may contain cancer-causing chemicals and high levels of lead, according to a new investigation by Consumer Reports.
Aging causes more sleep disruptions, but some tips help
Health News // 23 hours ago
Aging causes more sleep disruptions, but some tips help
Tossing and turning more as you age? You're not alone -- and experts think they know why.
Many unaware of links between HPV, cancer, poll finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Many unaware of links between HPV, cancer, poll finds
Many Americans remain unaware of the cancer risk for both men and women posed by human papillomavirus, a new Ohio State University poll has found.
Obesity on the rise worldwide, researchers report
Health News // 1 day ago
Obesity on the rise worldwide, researchers report
More than half of adults and a third of children and teens worldwide will be overweight or obese by 2050, a comprehensive global analysis has concluded.
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
Health News // 1 day ago
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
More than a third of food-allergic kids were able to eat full servings of their trigger foods after treatment with an injectable asthma drug, new clinical trial findings report.
Death risk doubles for emergency room patients on psychedelics, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Death risk doubles for emergency room patients on psychedelics, study says
People who land in the ER after using hallucinogens are more than twice as likely to die in a handful of years, a new study says.
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
March 2 (UPI) -- Patients whose autoimmune disorders such as lupus were initially dismissed by doctors as psychosomatic show long-lasting adverse impacts on their mental health and trust in medicine, according to a new British study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
Aging causes more sleep disruptions, but some tips help
Aging causes more sleep disruptions, but some tips help
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
Coaches abusive to 1 In 5 NCAA athletes, survey finds
Coaches abusive to 1 In 5 NCAA athletes, survey finds
Lead, toxic chemicals found in some synthetic hair design products
Lead, toxic chemicals found in some synthetic hair design products
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement