Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 5, 2025 / 3:38 PM

Aspirin, ibuprofen might help protect against dementia, new study suggests

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Nnon-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs might help protect the brain by quelling inflammation that contributes to dementia, researchers reported in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Adobe stock/HealthDay
Nnon-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs might help protect the brain by quelling inflammation that contributes to dementia, researchers reported in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Adobe stock/HealthDay

Over-the-counter drugs like aspirin or ibuprofen might help protect against dementia, a new study suggests.

These NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) might help protect the brain by quelling inflammation that contributes to dementia, researchers reported in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Advertisement

People who took NSAIDs long-term had a 12% lower risk of developing dementia, researchers found.

"Our study provides evidence on possible preventive effects of anti-inflammatory medication against the dementia process," senior researcher Dr. M. Arfan Ikram, chair of epidemiology at Erasmus MC University Medical Center in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, said in a news release.

Related

"There is a need for more studies to further consolidate this evidence and possibly develop preventive strategies," Ikram added.

For the study, researchers tracked nearly 12,000 healthy residents of The Netherlands taking part in an ongoing study, following them for more than 14 years on average.

Of the study participants, 9,520 (81%) had used NSAIDs at any given time, based on pharmacy dispensing records, and 2,091 developed dementia.

Long-term NSAID use was associated with a lower risk of dementia, but not short- or medium-term use, results show.

In addition, a person's cumulative dose of NSAIDs did not seem to decrease their risk of dementia, researchers said.

Advertisement

"This suggests that prolonged rather than intensive exposure to anti-inflammatory medication may hold potential for dementia prevention," researchers wrote.

However, researchers noted that the study doesn't prove a cause-and-effect link between NSAIDs and dementia risk.

"Long-term users who tolerated NSAIDs well might have been healthier compared to short-term users and therefore less at risk to develop dementia," researchers noted. "However, long-term users showed no consistent healthier profile compared to short-term users."

In addition, NSAID use is linked to an increased risk of dangerous bleeding among seniors, researchers added.

"Although our results are an indication of the important role of inflammation in the treatment of dementia, they do not justify the recommendation of long-term treatment with NSAIDs for the prevention of dementia, given its potential adverse effects," researchers concluded.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on NSAIDs.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

NIH director nominee outlines his goals to improve public health
Health News // 3 minutes ago
NIH director nominee outlines his goals to improve public health
March 5 (UPI) -- A relatively sedate Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing for National Institutes of Health Director-nominee Dr. Jay Bhattacharya revealed his five goals to improve people's health.
Seniors with insomnia could benefit from weight training exercises
Health News // 32 minutes ago
Seniors with insomnia could benefit from weight training exercises
Seniors battling insomnia are best off picking up some dumbbells or doing some push-ups, a new evidence review suggests.
Study: Men with stronger sperm may live longer
Health News // 42 minutes ago
Study: Men with stronger sperm may live longer
Men with strong, fast-swimming sperm may not only have better fertility, but also longer lives, a new study suggests.
Breakthrough stem cell therapy repairs cornea damage once deemed untreatable
Health News // 3 hours ago
Breakthrough stem cell therapy repairs cornea damage once deemed untreatable
Sight-robbing injuries to the cornea can be repaired using a groundbreaking experimental stem cell treatment, a new study shows. The cornea -- the clear outermost layer of the eye -- can become irreversibly damaged if i
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
March 5 (UPI) -- U.S. researchers said Wednesday they have reproduced the pain-relieving effects of cannabis with a synthesized compound that avoids the mind-altering, addictive qualities of the natural plant.
Bad meetings can produce a productivity 'hangover,' researchers say
Health News // 7 hours ago
Bad meetings can produce a productivity 'hangover,' researchers say
Bad meetings don't just waste time -- they can leave workers with a "meeting hangover," new research shows.
Coaches abusive to 1 In 5 NCAA athletes, survey finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Coaches abusive to 1 In 5 NCAA athletes, survey finds
Yelling. Taunts. Insults. Harsh words. Physical violence. About 1 in 5 college athletes receive such abuse from their coaches, researchers report.
Lead, toxic chemicals found in some synthetic hair design products
Health News // 1 day ago
Lead, toxic chemicals found in some synthetic hair design products
Some popular synthetic hair products used for braids, twists and extensions may contain cancer-causing chemicals and high levels of lead, according to a new investigation by Consumer Reports.
Aging causes more sleep disruptions, but some tips help
Health News // 1 day ago
Aging causes more sleep disruptions, but some tips help
Tossing and turning more as you age? You're not alone -- and experts think they know why.
Many unaware of links between HPV, cancer, poll finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Many unaware of links between HPV, cancer, poll finds
Many Americans remain unaware of the cancer risk for both men and women posed by human papillomavirus, a new Ohio State University poll has found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coaches abusive to 1 In 5 NCAA athletes, survey finds
Coaches abusive to 1 In 5 NCAA athletes, survey finds
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds
Aging causes more sleep disruptions, but some tips help
Aging causes more sleep disruptions, but some tips help
Bad meetings can produce a productivity 'hangover,' researchers say
Bad meetings can produce a productivity 'hangover,' researchers say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement