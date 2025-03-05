Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 5, 2025 / 11:00 AM

Cannabis-like synthetic compound delivers pain relief without addictive high, study finds

By Don Jacobson
Naturally grown cannabis is known to relieve pain, but its addictive high has limited its usefulness as a long-term treatment for chronic pain. Now researchers say they have developed a synthetic, non-addictive compound that delivers the same pain relief, but without the mind-altering side effects. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Naturally grown cannabis is known to relieve pain, but its addictive high has limited its usefulness as a long-term treatment for chronic pain. Now researchers say they have developed a synthetic, non-addictive compound that delivers the same pain relief, but without the mind-altering side effects. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Researchers they have reproduced the pain-relieving effects of cannabis with a synthesized compound that avoids the mind-altering, addictive qualities of the natural plant.

Their study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Advertisement

The researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Stanford University say their experiments on mice have shown that the modified cannabinoid compound, which uses specially tailored molecules, binds to pain-sensing nerve cells in the body much like natural cannabis and delivers similar pain relief.

But in a key difference, the synthetic molecules carry a positive charge that prevents them from crossing the blood-brain barrier into the brain, eliminating the mind-altering side effects that make cannabis addictive.

Related

Moreover, the researchers found evidence that repeated use of the compound does not produce a tolerance like opioid pain relievers do, in which ever-higher doses are needed to achieve the same effects.

Advertisement

The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, comes as scientists are on a quest to develop a safe, effective alternative to opioids, whose addictive qualities have caused more than 2.5 million American adults to develop opioid use disorders.

Some 81,000 overdose deaths involving opioids occurred in 2023, despite widespread public health warnings and media attention.

Knowing the dangers of opioids, chronic pain sufferers have turned to marijuana for centuries as a safer alternative. And it's an effective one: according to wide-ranging 2017 scientific review by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, conclusive or substantial evidence exists that cannabis or cannabinoids are effective for treating chronic pain in adults.

Even so, its psychoactive side effects have remained problematic, preventing cannabis from being considered as a viable alternative to opioids for pain relief.

"However, we were able to overcome that issue," the new study's authors state.

Washington University School of Medicine researcher Susruta Majumdar, a professor in the school's anesthesiology department, said the compound, known as "VIP36," works by binding to the cannabinoid "CB1" receptors on nerve cells found in the body's central and peripheral nervous systems, much as natural cannabinoids do, and reduce pain signals.

Advertisement

But the compound differs from cannabis in a key respect.

"We observed that VIP36 is functionally selective, and in-vivo, [it] stays in the periphery and does not penetrate the brain," Majumdar told UPI in an email.

"This compound is analgesic in multiple pain models, such as inflammatory pain, neuropathic and migraine pain, all without side effects at therapeutic dose," he said.

"This drug has significant implications for chronic pain treatment via peripheral CB1 activation but also could revolutionize the design of drugs targeting other [pain receptors]."

The other exciting element of the research led by Majumdar and Washington University School of Medicine colleague Robert Gereau is their discovery through sophisticated computer modeling that the CB1 receptor has a hidden "pocket" that is unavailable for natural cannabis and opioids, but can be opened and tapped by VIP36 to minimize the build-up of tolerance to analgesics.

With 10% of the U.S. population suffering from chronic pain, the implications of an effective, non-addictive synthetic cannabinoid compound could be considerable, Majumdar said, adding that he and his colleagues are now aiming to perfect the compound so it can be delivered in a pill or a transdermal patch as they prepare for a future clinical trial -- a process that could take up to eight years with funding from private sources and the NIH.

Advertisement

"It has been the goal of the past decade since we all become more aware of the opioid crisis that everyone is trying to find non-opioid molecules that have strong analgesic effects without the habit-forming behavior," said Dr. Samer Narouze, chairman of the Center for Pain Medicine at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Narouze, a past president of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia, told UPI the development of any such non-opioid medications or molecules are "welcome to the field" and noted that the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year approved suzetrigine, sold under the brand name Journavx, as a non-opioid treatment for moderate to severe acute pain in adults.

Journavx's main ingredient works by targeting a pain-signaling pathway that involves sodium channels in the peripheral nervous system before pain signals reach the brain.

Interest in cannabis, meanwhile, has been more muted because "people are afraid of creating parallel addiction crisis," Narouze said -- perhaps not as bad as opioids, but still enough to dampen its potential as a pain treatment.

He said a synthetic cannabinoid molecule that avoids binding to the high-producing CB1 nerve cell receptors in the brain, but adheres to those in the body's periphery -- say, in the area of a soft tissue injury -- would be a positive development in the quest to find substitutes for opioids, although, he added, that quality might limit the compound's effectiveness to localized pain relief.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Bad meetings can produce a productivity 'hangover,' researchers say
Health News // 3 hours ago
Bad meetings can produce a productivity 'hangover,' researchers say
Bad meetings don't just waste time -- they can leave workers with a "meeting hangover," new research shows.
Coaches abusive to 1 In 5 NCAA athletes, survey finds
Health News // 19 hours ago
Coaches abusive to 1 In 5 NCAA athletes, survey finds
Yelling. Taunts. Insults. Harsh words. Physical violence. About 1 in 5 college athletes receive such abuse from their coaches, researchers report.
Lead, toxic chemicals found in some synthetic hair design products
Health News // 21 hours ago
Lead, toxic chemicals found in some synthetic hair design products
Some popular synthetic hair products used for braids, twists and extensions may contain cancer-causing chemicals and high levels of lead, according to a new investigation by Consumer Reports.
Aging causes more sleep disruptions, but some tips help
Health News // 21 hours ago
Aging causes more sleep disruptions, but some tips help
Tossing and turning more as you age? You're not alone -- and experts think they know why.
Many unaware of links between HPV, cancer, poll finds
Health News // 22 hours ago
Many unaware of links between HPV, cancer, poll finds
Many Americans remain unaware of the cancer risk for both men and women posed by human papillomavirus, a new Ohio State University poll has found.
Obesity on the rise worldwide, researchers report
Health News // 23 hours ago
Obesity on the rise worldwide, researchers report
More than half of adults and a third of children and teens worldwide will be overweight or obese by 2050, a comprehensive global analysis has concluded.
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
Health News // 1 day ago
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
More than a third of food-allergic kids were able to eat full servings of their trigger foods after treatment with an injectable asthma drug, new clinical trial findings report.
Death risk doubles for emergency room patients on psychedelics, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Death risk doubles for emergency room patients on psychedelics, study says
People who land in the ER after using hallucinogens are more than twice as likely to die in a handful of years, a new study says.
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
March 2 (UPI) -- Patients whose autoimmune disorders such as lupus were initially dismissed by doctors as psychosomatic show long-lasting adverse impacts on their mental health and trust in medicine, according to a new British study.
CDC: Bad flu season has peaked in the United States
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC: Bad flu season has peaked in the United States
March 1 (UPI) -- One of the worst flu seasons in years has reached its peak and is improving, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
Aging causes more sleep disruptions, but some tips help
Aging causes more sleep disruptions, but some tips help
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
Coaches abusive to 1 In 5 NCAA athletes, survey finds
Coaches abusive to 1 In 5 NCAA athletes, survey finds
Many unaware of links between HPV, cancer, poll finds
Many unaware of links between HPV, cancer, poll finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement