Lead, toxic chemicals found in some synthetic hair design products

Consumer Reports found benzene, a chemical known to cause acute myeloid leukemia, as well as methylene chloride, which is linked to lung and liver cancer after long-term exposure, in some products used for braids, twists and extensions. Adobe Stock/HealthDay

Some popular synthetic hair products used for braids, twists and extensions may contain cancer-causing chemicals and high levels of lead, according to a new investigation by Consumer Reports. The report, published Feb. 27, tested 10 synthetic hair products, including brands like Magic Fingers, Sensationnel and Shake-N-Go, which are widely used in protective styles popular among Black women. Advertisement

Consumer Reports found benzene, a chemical known to cause acute myeloid leukemia, as well as methylene chloride, which is linked to lung and liver cancer after long-term exposure.

Makers of the products downplayed the concerns, standing by their safety.

No level of methylene chloride is permitted in cosmetics by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Nine of the 10 products tested also contained lead, which can cause developmental issues in children and reproductive problems in adults, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because protective styles like braids and locks are often worn for weeks at a time, users could be exposed to these chemicals for extended periods, raising potential health risks, Consumer Reports noted.

"There is no safe level of exposure to lead or benzene," said Alexa Friedman, a senior scientist for the Environmental Working Group, a research and advocacy health organization, told NBC News. "When possible, exposure to either chemical should be avoided as they are associated with serious health effects."

Advertisement

In one product, the level of lead exceeded California's maximum allowable dose by more than 600%, according to the report.

There are no existing federal limits on lead in synthetic braiding hair.

Magic Fingers told Consumer Reports that customers can "count on us for braids and extensions that meet their highest expectations for fashion and performance."

The company also said Consumer Reports' testing methods "do not fairly match the real-world way that our customers use our Magic Finger products."

Sensationnel told Consumer Reports, "We unequivocally stand by the safety of Sensationnel products."

Friedman urged consumers to be cautious.

"While most of these products are below the FDA standard for lead contamination in cosmetics, when possible exposure to lead should be avoided," she told NBC.

This new report adds to growing concerns about toxic beauty products marketed to Black women.

"On average, women use 12 personal care products a day, which can expose people to mixtures of harmful chemicals," Friedman said, "And studies show that repeated exposure to mixtures of chemicals can pose far greater health risks than exposure to a single ingredient."

The EWG has tested more than 4,000 products marketed to Black women and found that most were at least moderately hazardous to human health.

Advertisement

The agency's Skin Deep database allows consumers to look up personal care products and check their safety ratings.

"Everyone deserves access to safe products," Friedman said. "Manufacturers should prioritize safety for consumers."

More information

The Environmental Working Group has more on the toxic chemicals and contaminants in cosmetics.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.