Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 4, 2025 / 1:35 PM

Lead, toxic chemicals found in some synthetic hair design products

By India Edwards, HealthDay News
Consumer Reports found benzene, a chemical known to cause acute myeloid leukemia, as well as methylene chloride, which is linked to lung and liver cancer after long-term exposure, in some products used for braids, twists and extensions. Adobe Stock/HealthDay
Consumer Reports found benzene, a chemical known to cause acute myeloid leukemia, as well as methylene chloride, which is linked to lung and liver cancer after long-term exposure, in some products used for braids, twists and extensions. Adobe Stock/HealthDay

Some popular synthetic hair products used for braids, twists and extensions may contain cancer-causing chemicals and high levels of lead, according to a new investigation by Consumer Reports.

The report, published Feb. 27, tested 10 synthetic hair products, including brands like Magic Fingers, Sensationnel and Shake-N-Go, which are widely used in protective styles popular among Black women.

Advertisement

Consumer Reports found benzene, a chemical known to cause acute myeloid leukemia, as well as methylene chloride, which is linked to lung and liver cancer after long-term exposure.

Makers of the products downplayed the concerns, standing by their safety.

Related

No level of methylene chloride is permitted in cosmetics by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Nine of the 10 products tested also contained lead, which can cause developmental issues in children and reproductive problems in adults, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because protective styles like braids and locks are often worn for weeks at a time, users could be exposed to these chemicals for extended periods, raising potential health risks, Consumer Reports noted.

"There is no safe level of exposure to lead or benzene," said Alexa Friedman, a senior scientist for the Environmental Working Group, a research and advocacy health organization, told NBC News. "When possible, exposure to either chemical should be avoided as they are associated with serious health effects."

Advertisement

In one product, the level of lead exceeded California's maximum allowable dose by more than 600%, according to the report.

There are no existing federal limits on lead in synthetic braiding hair.

Magic Fingers told Consumer Reports that customers can "count on us for braids and extensions that meet their highest expectations for fashion and performance."

The company also said Consumer Reports' testing methods "do not fairly match the real-world way that our customers use our Magic Finger products."

Sensationnel told Consumer Reports, "We unequivocally stand by the safety of Sensationnel products."

Friedman urged consumers to be cautious.

"While most of these products are below the FDA standard for lead contamination in cosmetics, when possible exposure to lead should be avoided," she told NBC.

This new report adds to growing concerns about toxic beauty products marketed to Black women.

"On average, women use 12 personal care products a day, which can expose people to mixtures of harmful chemicals," Friedman said, "And studies show that repeated exposure to mixtures of chemicals can pose far greater health risks than exposure to a single ingredient."

The EWG has tested more than 4,000 products marketed to Black women and found that most were at least moderately hazardous to human health.

Advertisement

The agency's Skin Deep database allows consumers to look up personal care products and check their safety ratings.

"Everyone deserves access to safe products," Friedman said. "Manufacturers should prioritize safety for consumers."

More information

The Environmental Working Group has more on the toxic chemicals and contaminants in cosmetics.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Aging causes more sleep disruptions, but some tips help
Health News // 1 hour ago
Aging causes more sleep disruptions, but some tips help
Tossing and turning more as you age? You're not alone -- and experts think they know why.
Many unaware of links between HPV, cancer, poll finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Many unaware of links between HPV, cancer, poll finds
Many Americans remain unaware of the cancer risk for both men and women posed by human papillomavirus, a new Ohio State University poll has found.
Obesity on the rise worldwide, researchers report
Health News // 3 hours ago
Obesity on the rise worldwide, researchers report
More than half of adults and a third of children and teens worldwide will be overweight or obese by 2050, a comprehensive global analysis has concluded.
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
Health News // 23 hours ago
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
More than a third of food-allergic kids were able to eat full servings of their trigger foods after treatment with an injectable asthma drug, new clinical trial findings report.
Death risk doubles for emergency room patients on psychedelics, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Death risk doubles for emergency room patients on psychedelics, study says
People who land in the ER after using hallucinogens are more than twice as likely to die in a handful of years, a new study says.
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
March 2 (UPI) -- Patients whose autoimmune disorders such as lupus were initially dismissed by doctors as psychosomatic show long-lasting adverse impacts on their mental health and trust in medicine, according to a new British study.
CDC: Bad flu season has peaked in the United States
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC: Bad flu season has peaked in the United States
March 1 (UPI) -- One of the worst flu seasons in years has reached its peak and is improving, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.
Measles cases in western Texas rise to 146, possibly spreading to other areas
Health News // 3 days ago
Measles cases in western Texas rise to 146, possibly spreading to other areas
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The number of confirmed measles cases in western Texas grew to 146, and it is possibly spreading to the central part of the state and neighboring New Mexico, health officials said Friday.
Poor sleep endangers health of two-thirds of people in U.S.
Health News // 3 days ago
Poor sleep endangers health of two-thirds of people in U.S.
About two-thirds of Americans are getting too little or too much sleep, risking their health, a new study suggests.
Study: COVID-19 hospital patients face greater risk of death for 2 or more years afterward
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: COVID-19 hospital patients face greater risk of death for 2 or more years afterward
People hospitalized for a severe bout of COVID-19 are far from in the clear after they've recovered enough to return home, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
Poor sleep endangers health of two-thirds of people in U.S.
Poor sleep endangers health of two-thirds of people in U.S.
Blood test can help diagnose, track ALS patients, French study indicates
Blood test can help diagnose, track ALS patients, French study indicates
Death risk doubles for emergency room patients on psychedelics, study says
Death risk doubles for emergency room patients on psychedelics, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement