Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 4, 2025 / 12:16 PM

Many unaware of links between HPV, cancer, poll finds

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
HPV is sexually transmitted, and once someone is infected there are no drugs that will rid them of the virus, experts said. Adobe Stock/HealthDay
HPV is sexually transmitted, and once someone is infected there are no drugs that will rid them of the virus, experts said. Adobe Stock/HealthDay

Many Americans remain unaware of the cancer risk for both men and women posed by human papillomavirus, a new Ohio State University poll has found.

Most people don't know much about HPV and its long-term cancer risks, and also have key misperceptions about how the virus is spread, the poll found.

Advertisement

For example, the majority of people are unaware that the virus is more common among men than women, and is associated with rising rates of cancers that directly impact men.

Instead, people still see HPV as mostly associated with cervical cancer risk in women, and shrug off the importance of vaccination for men, results show.

Related

This lack of awareness might explain why HPV vaccination rates have been slow to increase, researchers said.

"We have a vaccine that has been shown to reduce the risk of HPV infection by up to 90%," Electra Paskett, a cancer control researcher with the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, said in a news release.

Advertisement

"This is a powerful tool for cancer prevention that has only been available to us in the past few decades, and we are seeing the impact of those vaccines now through the scientific data," she added.

The federal Healthy People 2030 goals call for at least 80% of teens to be vaccinated against HPV by the end of the decade, according to the National Cancer Institute.

But only about 57% of boys and 61% of girls have gotten the HPV vaccine, the NCI says.

For the survey, Ohio State researchers asked people if they agree or disagree with basic statements about HPV. Responses showed an astonishing lack of knowledge.

For example, about 42% of people believe HPV is more common in women than in men, the poll found.

"This is concerning because more men are infected with HPV than women and they could unknowingly spread it to their partners," Paskett said.

Likewise, nearly half of respondents (45%) didn't know that HPV is linked to cancers other than cervical cancer in women.

In fact, HPV does cause more than 9 out of every 10 cases of cervical cancer, but the virus also causes cancers of the penis, anus, head and neck among men, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

About 4 out of every 10 cases of cancer caused by HPV occur among men, the CDC says. Every year, more than 15,000 American men develop cancers caused by HPV.

There also have been rapidly rising rates of HPV-related tonsil and tongue base cancers, noted Dr. Matthew Old, a head and neck surgeon with the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

These cancers could become one of the top three cancers among middle-aged U.S. men 45 to 65 by 2045, and the most common cancer in elderly men in the next 10 years, recent estimates suggest.

In the new survey, 40% of poll respondents believed that people with HPV have symptoms. In truth, HPV infections are largely silent for years, with symptoms developing only after the virus has caused cancer.

"It can take years or even decades for the genetic changes caused by HPV to take effect and transform into cancer," Old said in a news release.

CDC stats show that the vaccine has been effective in cutting down on HPV since its approval for girls in 2006 and subsequent approval for boys in 2009.

Infections with the HPV strains that cause most cancers have dropped 88% among teen girls and 81% among young adult women, the CDC says.

Advertisement

HPV is sexually transmitted, and once someone is infected there are no drugs that will rid them of the virus, experts said.

The HPV vaccine, Gardasil 9, is recommended between ages 9 and 12 for maximum effectiveness, prior to potential exposure, Paskett said. However, she added that the vaccine also is now available to adults up to age 45.

"Many who are unvaccinated unknowingly carry and spread high-risk strains of the virus," Old said. "That's why vaccination is so important."

More information

SOURCE: Ohio State University, news release, March 4, 2025

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Obesity on the rise worldwide, researchers report
Health News // 1 hour ago
Obesity on the rise worldwide, researchers report
More than half of adults and a third of children and teens worldwide will be overweight or obese by 2050, a comprehensive global analysis has concluded.
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
Health News // 21 hours ago
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
More than a third of food-allergic kids were able to eat full servings of their trigger foods after treatment with an injectable asthma drug, new clinical trial findings report.
Death risk doubles for emergency room patients on psychedelics, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Death risk doubles for emergency room patients on psychedelics, study says
People who land in the ER after using hallucinogens are more than twice as likely to die in a handful of years, a new study says.
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
March 2 (UPI) -- Patients whose autoimmune disorders such as lupus were initially dismissed by doctors as psychosomatic show long-lasting adverse impacts on their mental health and trust in medicine, according to a new British study.
CDC: Bad flu season has peaked in the United States
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC: Bad flu season has peaked in the United States
March 1 (UPI) -- One of the worst flu seasons in years has reached its peak and is improving, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.
Measles cases in western Texas rise to 146, possibly spreading to other areas
Health News // 3 days ago
Measles cases in western Texas rise to 146, possibly spreading to other areas
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The number of confirmed measles cases in western Texas grew to 146, and it is possibly spreading to the central part of the state and neighboring New Mexico, health officials said Friday.
Poor sleep endangers health of two-thirds of people in U.S.
Health News // 3 days ago
Poor sleep endangers health of two-thirds of people in U.S.
About two-thirds of Americans are getting too little or too much sleep, risking their health, a new study suggests.
Study: COVID-19 hospital patients face greater risk of death for 2 or more years afterward
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: COVID-19 hospital patients face greater risk of death for 2 or more years afterward
People hospitalized for a severe bout of COVID-19 are far from in the clear after they've recovered enough to return home, a new study says.
'Telelactation' support promotes breastfeeding for new mothers
Health News // 3 days ago
'Telelactation' support promotes breastfeeding for new mothers
Need help figuring out breastfeeding? There's an app for that, researchers say.
Physical activity tied to improved mental, brain health
Health News // 3 days ago
Physical activity tied to improved mental, brain health
Moving your body helps your brain, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Poor sleep endangers health of two-thirds of people in U.S.
Poor sleep endangers health of two-thirds of people in U.S.
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
Study: Misdiagnosis of lupus symptoms linked to mental health, trust issues
Blood test can help diagnose, track ALS patients, French study indicates
Blood test can help diagnose, track ALS patients, French study indicates
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
Injectable asthma drug resolves dangerous food allergies in one-third of children
Death risk doubles for emergency room patients on psychedelics, study says
Death risk doubles for emergency room patients on psychedelics, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement