Health News
Feb. 28, 2025 / 3:49 PM

Study: COVID-19 hospital patients face greater risk of death for 2 or more years afterward

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
COVID-19 hospital patients have an increased risk of death from any cause for at least two and a half years following their initial illness, researchers reported in the journal Infectious Diseases. Adobe stock/HealthDay
COVID-19 hospital patients have an increased risk of death from any cause for at least two and a half years following their initial illness, researchers reported in the journal Infectious Diseases. Adobe stock/HealthDay

People hospitalized for a severe bout of COVID-19 are far from in the clear after they've recovered enough to return home, a new study says.

COVID-19 hospital patients have an increased risk of death from any cause for at least two and a half years following their initial illness, researchers reported in the journal Infectious Diseases.

They also are more likely to be hospitalized again, with particularly high risk for neurological, psychiatric, heart and lung problems, researchers found.

"These findings are a stark reminder of the far-reaching impact of COVID-19, which extends far beyond the initial infection," lead researcher Dr. Sarah Tubiana, an infectious disease specialist at Bichat Hospital in Paris, said in a news release.

"While much attention has been given to the immediate dangers of the virus, our research shows that hospitalized COVID-19 survivors remain at greater risks of severe health complications months and even years later," Tubiana said. "The long-term implications for public health are significant."

For the study, researchers followed nearly 64,000 French adults admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 between January 2020 and August 2020.

The team compared their health with nearly 320,000 other people matched for age, sex and location who had not been hospitalized for COVID-19 during the same period.

During follow-up for up to 30 months, researchers found that hospitalized COVID-19 survivors had a higher rate of deaths from any cause -- 5,218 deaths for every 100,000 person-years, compared with 4,013 deaths among the healthy control group.

Person-years is a statistical measure of the number of people considered in a study, as well as the amount of time they were followed.

COVID-19 survivors also landed in the hospital again more frequently, with 16,334 hospitalizations per 100,000 person-years compared with 12,024 hospitalizations among the control group.

COVID-19 patients specifically were twice as likely to be hospitalized again for respiratory problems, researchers found. They also were 15% more likely to be hospitalized for heart problems, 41% more likely for psychiatric problems and 50% more likely for neurological disorders.

These excess risks decreased after the first six months following hospitalization, but remained elevated for up to 30 months for neurological and respiratory illnesses, chronic kidney failure and diabetes, results show.

"Even 30 months after hospitalization, COVID-19 patients remained at an increased risk of death or severe health complications, reflecting the long-lasting, wider consequences of the disease on people's lives," senior researcher Dr. Charles Burdet, an infectious diseases specialist at Université Paris Cité, said in a news release.

"These results highlight the need for further research to understand the mechanisms behind these long-term health risks and how to mitigate them," he added.

COVID-19 is known to damage organs and systems throughout the body, particularly during severe, life-threatening infections, researchers noted.

However, researchers added that these risks might not fully apply to people who've more recently been hospitalized with COVID-19, as the study focused on patients infected before new variants of the coronavirus emerged.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about long COVID.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Measles cases in western Texas rise to 146, possibly spreading to other areas
Health News // 11 hours ago
Measles cases in western Texas rise to 146, possibly spreading to other areas
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The number of confirmed measles cases in western Texas grew to 146, and it is possibly spreading to the central part of the state and neighboring New Mexico, health officials said Friday.
Poor sleep endangers health of two-thirds of people in U.S.
Health News // 15 hours ago
Poor sleep endangers health of two-thirds of people in U.S.
About two-thirds of Americans are getting too little or too much sleep, risking their health, a new study suggests.
'Telelactation' support promotes breastfeeding for new mothers
Health News // 16 hours ago
'Telelactation' support promotes breastfeeding for new mothers
Need help figuring out breastfeeding? There's an app for that, researchers say.
Physical activity tied to improved mental, brain health
Health News // 17 hours ago
Physical activity tied to improved mental, brain health
Moving your body helps your brain, a new study suggests.
Eli Lilly to spend billions on new pharmaceutical manufacturing sites
Health News // 2 days ago
Eli Lilly to spend billions on new pharmaceutical manufacturing sites
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Eli Lilly announced plans for four new pharmaceutical manufacturing sites to produce domestic medicine production in the United States and make the nation the world's leader in pharmaceutical production.
Measles outbreak in Ontario grows to more than 140 cases
Health News // 1 day ago
Measles outbreak in Ontario grows to more than 140 cases
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A measles outbreak in Canada's Ontario province continues to grow, with health officials reporting more than 140 cases on Thursday, making it the most severe outbreak in decades.
Unvaccinated afflicted with measles in New Jersey, Kentucky
Health News // 1 day ago
Unvaccinated afflicted with measles in New Jersey, Kentucky
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- New measles cases have been confirmed in New Jersey and Kentucky with the one common factor being a lack of measles vaccinations.
Extreme heat might accelerate seniors' aging, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Extreme heat might accelerate seniors' aging, study suggests
Exposure to extreme heat might accelerate aging in older adults, with sizzling weather causing them to fade faster, a new study suggests.
Blood test can help diagnose, track ALS patients, French study indicates
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood test can help diagnose, track ALS patients, French study indicates
A blood test can help doctors detect ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and predict how the degenerative disease will progress in patients, a new study suggests.
Fifth norovirus outbreak hits Holland America ships since December
Health News // 2 days ago
Fifth norovirus outbreak hits Holland America ships since December
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Eighty-eight people aboard a Holland America cruise ship, the Eurodam, in the Caribbean were sickened in a norovirus outbreak -- the fifth striking the line since early December.
