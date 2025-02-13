Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 13, 2025 / 7:57 PM

Judge temporarily blocks Trump's ban on gender-affirming care for youth

By Mike Heuer
A federal judge in Maryland on Thursday temporarily blocked enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order banning federal funding for organizations providing gender-affirming care for youth under age 19. Photo by Activedia/Pixabay
A federal judge in Maryland on Thursday temporarily blocked enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order banning federal funding for organizations providing gender-affirming care for youth under age 19. Photo by Activedia/Pixabay

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. District Court of Maryland Judge Brendan Hurson on Thursday issued a temporary retraining order to block enforcement of President Donald Trump's ban on gender-affirming care for youth.

Hurson's two-page ruling restrains federal agencies from "conditioning or withholding federal funding based on the fact that the healthcare entity or health professional provides gender-affirming medical care to a patient under the age of 19."

Advertisement

Hurson also ordered the Department of Health and Human Services and its subsidiary agencies to provide written notice of the restraining order to respective agencies and disburse all funds that were withheld due to Trump's ban.

Officials for lead plaintiff PFLAG describe the organization as the nation's largest dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ+ people.

Related

PFLAG argued the Trump administration violated the Constitution and discriminated against youth on the basis of their sex and transgender status, CBS News reported.

PFLAG also claimed a 14-year-old suffered harm when the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., stopped prescribing or refilling medications to treat the youth's gender dysphoria.

Trump signed an executive order titled "Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation" on Jan. 28 to end federal funding for gender-affirming care for minors, which the order defines as youth under age 19.

Advertisement

"It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures," the executive order states.

The executive order prevents federal funding for medical facilities that provide youth with puberty blockers, hormone therapies and surgical procedures designed to transition them from their biological sex to their gender identity, ABC News reported.

The order also requires federally run medical insurance programs, including TRICARE, Medicaid and the Defense Department's health care program to exclude coverage for gender-affirming care for minors.

Soon after being sworn in on Jan. 20, Trump also signed an executive order banning federal funding to promote gender ideology and affirming national policy only recognizes male and female as being the only two sexes.

Latest Headlines

Marijuana ads reaching youngsters through social media, health group says
Health News // 6 hours ago
Marijuana ads reaching youngsters through social media, health group says
A legal loophole is allowing marijuana ads to slip past regulations and land right in front of kids on social media, a new report shows.
Some birth control pills, devices linked to greater heart risks
Health News // 8 hours ago
Some birth control pills, devices linked to greater heart risks
The most common formulation of birth control pills has been linked to a doubling of relative risk of heart attack and stroke, a new study finds.
Sunshine in pregnancy, infancy could help children with multiple sclerosis
Health News // 9 hours ago
Sunshine in pregnancy, infancy could help children with multiple sclerosis
Children who develop multiple sclerosis appear to fare better if they were exposed to safe amounts of summer sunshine as infants, new research shows.
Almost half of rural Americans drive long distances for surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Almost half of rural Americans drive long distances for surgery
As closures of rural hospitals across the United States continue, more Americans are facing hour-plus drives to reach surgical centers, two new reports find.
In those with autism, ADHD still common in adulthood, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
In those with autism, ADHD still common in adulthood, study finds
Too often, ADHD and autism coincide in children. New research finds that for many of those kids, this dual diagnosis continues into adult life.
Diabetes can drive antibiotic resistance to staph, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Diabetes can drive antibiotic resistance to staph, study finds
NEW YORK, Feb. 12 (UPI) -- People with diabetes are more prone to developing Staphylococcus aureus, a leading cause of infections and death associated with resistance to antibiotics, a new study has found.
Evidence grows that Ozempic can curb alcoholism
Health News // 1 day ago
Evidence grows that Ozempic can curb alcoholism
Yet another study is supporting the notion that the blockbuster GLP-1 drug Ozempic can help problems drinkers curb their intake.
Anesthesiologists warn about proper use of ketamine
Health News // 1 day ago
Anesthesiologists warn about proper use of ketamine
America's leading group representing anesthesiologists is issuing new guidelines on proper use of ketamine.
Measles cases rising in U.S., Canada
Health News // 1 day ago
Measles cases rising in U.S., Canada
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Measles cases are rising in the United States and Canada, primarily among the unvaccinated, according to statistics from both countries.
Botulism fears prompt FDA to recall some canned tuna sold at popular retailers
Health News // 2 days ago
Botulism fears prompt FDA to recall some canned tuna sold at popular retailers
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A pull-tab defect that might cause leakage and lead to botulism contamination is affecting some canned tuna products sold in some of the nation's most popular retail chains.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anesthesiologists warn about proper use of ketamine
Anesthesiologists warn about proper use of ketamine
Diabetes can drive antibiotic resistance to staph, study finds
Diabetes can drive antibiotic resistance to staph, study finds
Measles cases rising in U.S., Canada
Measles cases rising in U.S., Canada
Almost half of rural Americans drive long distances for surgery
Almost half of rural Americans drive long distances for surgery
GLP-1 medications show promise in slowing kidney disease progression
GLP-1 medications show promise in slowing kidney disease progression
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement