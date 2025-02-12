Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 12, 2025 / 11:44 AM

Evidence grows that Ozempic can curb alcoholism

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Ozempic seems to reduce the quantity and frequency of alcohol intake, researchers said. Adobe stock/HealthDay
Ozempic seems to reduce the quantity and frequency of alcohol intake, researchers said. Adobe stock/HealthDay

Yet another study is supporting the notion that the blockbuster GLP-1 drug Ozempic can help problems drinkers curb their intake.

The research found that, compared to placebo, weekly injections of semaglutide (also marketed for weight loss as Wegovy) helped reduce cravings in people with alcohol use disorders. The drug also seemed to reduce the quantity and frequency of alcohol intake, researchers said.

Advertisement

There's a real need for new approaches to treat alcoholism, said study lead author Christian Hendershot. He directs clinical research at the University of Southern California's Institute for Addiction Research.

"Two drugs currently approved to reduce alcohol consumption aren't widely used," Hendershot said in a university news release. "The popularity of Ozempic and other GLP-1 receptor agonists increases the chances of broad adoption of these treatments for alcohol use disorder."

Related

His team published its findings Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry.

Advertisement

Links between GLP-1 meds and reductions in alcohol dependence aren't new: Patients taking GLP-1s for diabetes or weight loss quickly realized their appetite for booze fell after commencing the therapy.

However, Hendershot called the new study the first randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial to investigate this effect.

The trial involved 48 adult problem drinkers who were otherwise not actively seeking treatment to cut down on their drinking.

Female participants drank more than seven drinks per week, while men drank 14 or more weekly. All of the participants also engaged in two or more heavy drinking episodes (four or more drinks for women and five or more for men) per week.

A week prior to the study, the USC team had participants drink the alcoholic beverage of their choice in a controlled setting, to set a baseline for their typical cravings and consumption.

The study itself involved weekly, low-dose injections of Ozempic or a placebo for nine weeks, during which time people's weekly drinking habits were also measured.

When the study ended, participants went back to the lab to again assess how much booze they might consume.

As noted in other studies, Ozempic seemed tied to reductions in the number of cravings folks had and the number of drinks they consumed. These reductions seemed to outpace those observed with drugs already approved to treat problem drinking, Hendershot's team noted.

Advertisement

Heavy-drinking days were also greatly reduced: By the end of the trial, 40% of the people taking Ozempic said they'd had no days of heavy drinking over the last month of treatment, compared to 20% of those who took a placebo.

A smaller subset of the drinkers also smoked, and the research showed that smoking rates declined among those taking Ozempic.

"These data suggest the potential of semaglutide and similar drugs to fill an unmet need for the treatment of alcohol use disorder," concluded study senior author Dr. Klara Klein.

"Larger and longer studies in broader populations are needed to fully understand the safety and efficacy in people with alcohol use disorder, but these initial findings are promising," said Klein, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

More information

Find out more about battling alcohol use disorder at the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Anesthesiologists warn about proper use of ketamine
Health News // 1 hour ago
Anesthesiologists warn about proper use of ketamine
America's leading group representing anesthesiologists is issuing new guidelines on proper use of ketamine.
Measles cases rising in U.S., Canada
Health News // 7 hours ago
Measles cases rising in U.S., Canada
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Measles cases are rising in the United States and Canada, primarily among the unvaccinated, according to statistics from both countries.
Botulism fears prompt FDA to recall some canned tuna sold at popular retailers
Health News // 20 hours ago
Botulism fears prompt FDA to recall some canned tuna sold at popular retailers
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A pull-tab defect that might cause leakage and lead to botulism contamination is affecting some canned tuna products sold in some of the nation's most popular retail chains.
Stay playful to weather tough times, study advises
Health News // 21 hours ago
Stay playful to weather tough times, study advises
Want to thrive in tough, stressful times? Stay playful.
GLP-1 medications show promise in slowing kidney disease progression
Health News // 23 hours ago
GLP-1 medications show promise in slowing kidney disease progression
Ozempic, Wegovy, Saxenda, Trulicity: These and other GLP1-RA diabetes/weight-loss meds can also boost outcomes for folks battling chronic kidney disease, new research shows.
Vast numbers of workers suffer from chronic conditions, Harvard poll finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Vast numbers of workers suffer from chronic conditions, Harvard poll finds
NEW YORK, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Chronic health conditions are having a serious, negative impact on the welfare of the country's workers and their output, a new Harvard poll shows.
Jeju Island reports first measles case in 5 years; no symptoms found in contacts
Health News // 1 day ago
Jeju Island reports first measles case in 5 years; no symptoms found in contacts
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A international tourist to South Korea's southernmost resort island of Jeju has tested positive for measles, making the first case of the highly contagious disease on the island in five years.
Health groups sound alarm on missing CDC, FDA data
Health News // 3 days ago
Health groups sound alarm on missing CDC, FDA data
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Prominent health care organizations urge the Trump administration to restore important data sets on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration websites.
U.S. influenza cases reach 15-year high despite declining COVID-19, CDC says
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. influenza cases reach 15-year high despite declining COVID-19, CDC says
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. medical services providers are seeing the greatest numbers of flu cases since the 2009-2010 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday.
Cosmetic surgeons try to correct 'Ozempic face' for weight-loss drug users
Health News // 4 days ago
Cosmetic surgeons try to correct 'Ozempic face' for weight-loss drug users
Add surgical tweaks to fix so-called "Ozempic face" to the list of top trending cosmetic procedures, as tallied by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Botulism fears prompt FDA to recall some canned tuna sold at popular retailers
Botulism fears prompt FDA to recall some canned tuna sold at popular retailers
Vast numbers of workers suffer from chronic conditions, Harvard poll finds
Vast numbers of workers suffer from chronic conditions, Harvard poll finds
U.S. influenza cases reach 15-year high despite declining COVID-19, CDC says
U.S. influenza cases reach 15-year high despite declining COVID-19, CDC says
Measles cases rising in U.S., Canada
Measles cases rising in U.S., Canada
GLP-1 medications show promise in slowing kidney disease progression
GLP-1 medications show promise in slowing kidney disease progression
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement