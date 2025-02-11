Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 11, 2025 / 12:23 PM

GLP-1 medications show promise in slowing kidney disease progression

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
"Our findings demonstrate that GLP1-RAs can lead to fewer cardiovascular events, less progression of kidney disease, and lower health care costs," study co-senior author Dr. Ildiko Lingvay said. Adobe stock
"Our findings demonstrate that GLP1-RAs can lead to fewer cardiovascular events, less progression of kidney disease, and lower health care costs," study co-senior author Dr. Ildiko Lingvay said. Adobe stock

Ozempic, Wegovy, Saxenda, Trulicity: These and other GLP1-RA diabetes/weight-loss meds can also boost outcomes for folks battling chronic kidney disease, new research shows.

Compared to another common class of kidney medications, called DPP4is, GLP1-RA medications did better in helping slow the progression of kidney disease, keeping kidney disease patients out of the hospital and helping them survive.

Advertisement

"The benefits of GLP1-RA therapy for blood glucose management are well known, but our research provides much-needed evidence in support of the [kidney]-protective effect of GLP1-RAs in high-risk patients with moderate to advanced chronic kidney disease," said study first author Dr. Shuyao Zhang. She is an assistant professor of internal medicine at UT Southwestern in Dallas.

Over the two-year study, Zhang's team followed the medical records of 64,705 veterans with diabetes and chronic kidney disease, half of whom took a DPP4i medication and half of whom took a GLP1-RA.

Related

Folks who took one of the latter class of drugs were 16% less likely to die, 10% less likely to need hospital care and 36% less apt to see their kidney disease progress compared to patients taking a DPP4i drug, the study found.

Advertisement

"People with diabetes and chronic kidney disease have a very high risk of complications," such as low blood sugar, infections or cardiovascular events, study co-senior author Dr. Ildiko Lingvay noted.

"Yet, this population is much less likely to be included in clinical trials or be treated with medications that have proven benefits," said Lingvay, a professor of internal medicine at UT Southwestern.

"Our findings demonstrate that GLP1-RAs can lead to fewer cardiovascular events, less progression of kidney disease, and lower health care costs," she added in a university news release. "These are very impactful outcomes that support the widespread benefits of this class of medications in this high-risk population."

Zhang agreed, saying it's possible that the data could help change practice.

"Historically, diabetic kidney disease has been difficult to address," Zhang concluded.

"With further research, we could eventually see new guidelines that include GLP1-RAs as part of a comprehensive treatment approach for diabetes-related kidney disease, potentially improving long-term outcomes and enhancing patient quality of life," she added.

The findings were published recently in Nature Communications.

More information

Find out more about chronic kidney disease at the Mayo Clinic.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Stay playful to weather tough times, study advises
Health News // 22 minutes ago
Stay playful to weather tough times, study advises
Want to thrive in tough, stressful times? Stay playful.
Vast numbers of workers suffer from chronic conditions, Harvard poll finds
Health News // 8 hours ago
Vast numbers of workers suffer from chronic conditions, Harvard poll finds
NEW YORK, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Chronic health conditions are having a serious, negative impact on the welfare of the country's workers and their output, a new Harvard poll shows.
Jeju Island reports first measles case in 5 years; no symptoms found in contacts
Health News // 9 hours ago
Jeju Island reports first measles case in 5 years; no symptoms found in contacts
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A international tourist to South Korea's southernmost resort island of Jeju has tested positive for measles, making the first case of the highly contagious disease on the island in five years.
Health groups sound alarm on missing CDC, FDA data
Health News // 2 days ago
Health groups sound alarm on missing CDC, FDA data
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Prominent health care organizations urge the Trump administration to restore important data sets on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration websites.
U.S. influenza cases reach 15-year high despite declining COVID-19, CDC says
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. influenza cases reach 15-year high despite declining COVID-19, CDC says
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. medical services providers are seeing the greatest numbers of flu cases since the 2009-2010 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday.
Cosmetic surgeons try to correct 'Ozempic face' for weight-loss drug users
Health News // 3 days ago
Cosmetic surgeons try to correct 'Ozempic face' for weight-loss drug users
Add surgical tweaks to fix so-called "Ozempic face" to the list of top trending cosmetic procedures, as tallied by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Health officials: Emergency visits for burns, eye issues rose 8-fold during L.A. fires
Health News // 4 days ago
Health officials: Emergency visits for burns, eye issues rose 8-fold during L.A. fires
New data show that emergency department visits for wildfire-related issues jumped eight-fold in the days after the Los Angeles area fires broke out.
Expert concerned U.S. not prepared for bird flu spread in humans
Health News // 5 days ago
Expert concerned U.S. not prepared for bird flu spread in humans
When it comes to the potential of H5N1 avian flu, otherwise known as bird flu, picking up mutations that may lead to human-to-human spread, that "train has already left the station," warns one infectious disease expert.
Emergency room doctors sometimes don't spot migraines in minority children
Health News // 5 days ago
Emergency room doctors sometimes don't spot migraines in minority children
Kids and teens can also get migraines, but Black and Hispanic children seen in emergency rooms are more likely to have their condition go undiagnosed, new research shows.
Experimental vaccine seems to battle advanced kidney cancers
Health News // 5 days ago
Experimental vaccine seems to battle advanced kidney cancers
A small, early trial of a vaccine that mobilizes the immune system to battle advanced kidney cancers appears successful, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Health groups sound alarm on missing CDC, FDA data
Health groups sound alarm on missing CDC, FDA data
U.S. influenza cases reach 15-year high despite declining COVID-19, CDC says
U.S. influenza cases reach 15-year high despite declining COVID-19, CDC says
Vast numbers of workers suffer from chronic conditions, Harvard poll finds
Vast numbers of workers suffer from chronic conditions, Harvard poll finds
Cosmetic surgeons try to correct 'Ozempic face' for weight-loss drug users
Cosmetic surgeons try to correct 'Ozempic face' for weight-loss drug users
Jeju Island reports first measles case in 5 years; no symptoms found in contacts
Jeju Island reports first measles case in 5 years; no symptoms found in contacts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement