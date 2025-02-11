Trending
Health News
Feb. 11, 2025 / 3:48 PM

Botulism fears prompt FDA to recall some canned tuna sold at popular retailers

By Mike Heuer

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A pull-tab defect that might cause leakage and lead to botulism contamination is affecting some canned tuna products sold in some of the nation's most popular retail chains.

Tri-Union Seafoods on Friday voluntarily recalled its Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B and Trader Joe's brands of canned tuna that are sold throughout the nation at Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart and through other retailers.

The FDA published the recall on Monday due to the pull-tab lids on some cans potentially suffering from a manufacturing defect that compromises its ability to effectively seal the containers of tuna.

The faulty seal could cause leakage from the canned contents and lead to food poisoning due to potential botulism contamination.

"Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled," the FDA announcement says.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, but no illnesses related to the white tuna products have been reported.

The H-E-B-labeled tuna was distributed in Texas, while 7-ounce canned tuna products were distributed in Costco stores in Florida and Georgia.

Recalled Genova 5-ounce cans of tuna are distributed through Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas.

The Van Camp's labeled tuna is distributed through Walmart stores and independent retailers in Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The recalled Trader Joe's label tuna was distributed in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.

The questionable canned tuna varieties have best-by dates ranging from Dec. 2, 2027, through Jan. 24, 2028.

Anyone who has bought the questionable canned tuna can return them to respective retailers for a refund, throw it away or contact Tri-Union to obtain a retrieval kit and coupon for a replacement.

Consumers can call Tri-Union Seafoods at 833-374-0171 or contact the company online at [email protected] they have any questions or want to request a replacement product.

Tri-Union Seafoods is a subsidiary of Thailand-based Thai Union and can be reached between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

FDA expands Louisiana oysters recall

The FDA on Tuesday also expanded its safety alert against selling, serving or eating oysters harvested from Louisiana Harvest Area 3, which is located east of Lake Borgne, north of Eloi Bay and includes the Chandeleur Islands and its surrounding marshes.

The recalled oysters have been distributed in mostly southern and southeastern states.

The expanded safety alert now applies Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Caroline, Tennessee and Texas.

Oysters harvested between Jan. 10 and Feb. 4 from Louisiana Harvest Area 3 might be contaminated with norovirus.

