Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 8, 2025 / 5:28 PM

Health groups sound alarm on missing CDC, FDA data

By Mike Heuer
The Tom Harkin Global Communications Center, otherwise known as Building 19, is located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta. Photo by James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Wikimedia Commons
The Tom Harkin Global Communications Center, otherwise known as Building 19, is located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta. Photo by James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Many prominent healthcare organizations are urging the Trump administration officials to restore important data sets on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration websites.

More than 1,000 pages of national, regional and state health data was removed from the CDC and FDA websites on Jan. 31 as part of a federal government data purge.

Advertisement

Many pages have been restored, but many remain inaccessible, which some healthcare organizations say threatens the quality of healthcare delivery across the nation, ABC News reported.

"Many widely used government data sets have been removed or removed and later restored with redacted data," the nonprofit American Cancer Society said Thursday in a news release.

Related

"There have also been reports that scientific papers from federal authors have been withdrawn from submission to research journal spending administration review."

Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, the American Cancer Society interim chief Executive officer, asked the Trump administration to "restore access to comprehensive data, refrain from changes that would lead to incomplete future data collection and commit to ensure evidence-based science and proceed without additional bureaucracy or red tape.

Advertisement

"Access to comprehensive, consistent and ongoing data is imperative to our ability to make progress to end cancer as we know it for everyone," Frederick said.

The Association of Health Care Journalists said data regarding HIV was among information temporarily made inaccessible by the data purge.

Web pages regarding estimated HIV incidence and prevalence; HIV diagnoses, deaths and prevalence; HIV data guidelines and resources and HIV surveillance reports have been restored after initially being inaccessible, the AHCJ reported on Wednesday.

Most troubling, according to the AHCJ, was the sudden halt in publishing the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report that was not available for two weeks after being published weekly since July 1, 1960.

At least one member of Congress called on the Trump administration to resume publishing the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

"Doctors, health care providers and the public all benefit from the release of critical and timely health information. Without it,we will see preventable suffering and death," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in a statement released on Wednesday.

"The Trump Administration must immediately resume the timely, objective and scientific publication of the CDC's MMWR reports without any political meddling by releasing the next MMWR issue tomorrow," Durbin said.

Advertisement

The weekly report was published Thursday and mostly focuses on the effects of the recent wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area.

Thursday's weekly report follows the Jan. 16 weekly report.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the data purge from the CDC and FDA websites or the temporary halt in publishing the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Latest Headlines

U.S. influenza cases reach 15-year high despite declining COVID-19, CDC says
Health News // 16 hours ago
U.S. influenza cases reach 15-year high despite declining COVID-19, CDC says
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. medical services providers are seeing the greatest numbers of flu cases since the 2009-2010 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday.
Cosmetic surgeons try to correct 'Ozempic face' for weight-loss drug users
Health News // 1 day ago
Cosmetic surgeons try to correct 'Ozempic face' for weight-loss drug users
Add surgical tweaks to fix so-called "Ozempic face" to the list of top trending cosmetic procedures, as tallied by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Health officials: Emergency visits for burns, eye issues rose 8-fold during L.A. fires
Health News // 1 day ago
Health officials: Emergency visits for burns, eye issues rose 8-fold during L.A. fires
New data show that emergency department visits for wildfire-related issues jumped eight-fold in the days after the Los Angeles area fires broke out.
Expert concerned U.S. not prepared for bird flu spread in humans
Health News // 2 days ago
Expert concerned U.S. not prepared for bird flu spread in humans
When it comes to the potential of H5N1 avian flu, otherwise known as bird flu, picking up mutations that may lead to human-to-human spread, that "train has already left the station," warns one infectious disease expert.
Emergency room doctors sometimes don't spot migraines in minority children
Health News // 2 days ago
Emergency room doctors sometimes don't spot migraines in minority children
Kids and teens can also get migraines, but Black and Hispanic children seen in emergency rooms are more likely to have their condition go undiagnosed, new research shows.
Experimental vaccine seems to battle advanced kidney cancers
Health News // 2 days ago
Experimental vaccine seems to battle advanced kidney cancers
A small, early trial of a vaccine that mobilizes the immune system to battle advanced kidney cancers appears successful, researchers report.
Marijuana addiction increases risk for premature death, Canadian study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Marijuana addiction increases risk for premature death, Canadian study finds
NEW YORK, Feb. 6 (UPI) -- People who need emergency care or hospitalization for cannabis use disorder are at an elevated risk of premature death within five years, a new Canadian study suggests.
COVID-19 may attack arteries, increase risk to heart, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 may attack arteries, increase risk to heart, study finds
Even a mild infection with COVID-19 can promote clogged arteries, increasing the risk of heart attack in some people, a new study says.
Study ties marijuana use to increase in schizophrenia
Health News // 3 days ago
Study ties marijuana use to increase in schizophrenia
Schizophrenia cases associated with problematic weed use have skyrocketed in the wake of Canada's legalization of marijuana, a new study says.
Study warns diabetic 'yo-yo' dieting can hurt kidneys in those with type 1 diabetes
Health News // 3 days ago
Study warns diabetic 'yo-yo' dieting can hurt kidneys in those with type 1 diabetes
"Yo-yo" dieting --- repeatedly losing and gaining weight -- can significantly increase risk of kidney disease among people with type 1 diabetes, a new study warns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cosmetic surgeons try to correct 'Ozempic face' for weight-loss drug users
Cosmetic surgeons try to correct 'Ozempic face' for weight-loss drug users
U.S. influenza cases reach 15-year high despite declining COVID-19, CDC says
U.S. influenza cases reach 15-year high despite declining COVID-19, CDC says
Expert concerned U.S. not prepared for bird flu spread in humans
Expert concerned U.S. not prepared for bird flu spread in humans
Marijuana addiction increases risk for premature death, Canadian study finds
Marijuana addiction increases risk for premature death, Canadian study finds
FDA OKs clinical trials for pig kidney transplants in people
FDA OKs clinical trials for pig kidney transplants in people
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement