Horizon Organic recalls rapidly spoiling milk

Pixabay The Food and Drug Administration has reclassified a voluntary recall of Horizon Organic milk that might spoil faster than indicated on its best-by date. Photo by congerdesign

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Horizon Organic Dairy has recalled 19,688 cases of its 12-pack and individually packaged 8-ounce Horizon Organic Aseptic Plain Whole Milk that might spoil much faster than expected. The organic milk product might spoil before its indicated best by dates from March 3-5. Advertisement

The recalled milk was distributed to retailers in Arizona, California and Nevada and has the UPC code 3663207113 for the 12-pack and 3663207127 for individual containers of the 8-ounce organic milk products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration initially recalled the organic milk on Dec. 13 but downgraded the recall to a Class II recall on Jan. 17.

A Class II recall is one in which a product might cause "temporary or reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA.

Horizon Organic officials said the recall is voluntary and not due to contamination by any harmful substances.

"This voluntary recall is not related to an allergen, microorganism or any pathogen contamination," Horizon Organic officials told Food & Wine.

"Corrective and preventative actions have been implemented to prevent recurrence," Horizon Organic officials said. "No other Horizon Organic products are affected."

Consumers who have the recalled milk should empty the contents and return the empty packages to the stores where they were bought for a possible refund or exchange.

Consuming the milk is not life-threatening but might trigger symptoms of illness, including indigestion, diarrhea, fever, vomiting or aching muscles.