Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 25, 2025 / 6:06 PM

Sudden restrictions sow uncertainty among HHS, NIH staffers

By Mike Heuer
The Department of Health and Human Services and the National Institutes of Health were hit with restrictions on travel, meetings and communications this week under the incoming Trump administration, sparking worries about their effect on ongoing research. Photo by Sarah Stierch/Wikimedia Commons
1 of 2 | The Department of Health and Human Services and the National Institutes of Health were hit with restrictions on travel, meetings and communications this week under the incoming Trump administration, sparking worries about their effect on ongoing research. Photo by Sarah Stierch/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A government-wide hiring freeze and halt to funding of travel, meetings and communications have officials at the National Institutes of Health concerned about potentially negative impacts.

The hiring freeze, imposed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, affects all federal government agencies, but the restrictions on travel, meetings and communications are specific to the Department of Health and Human Services and the NIH.

Advertisement

The NIH has about 20,000 researchers and staff on its payroll who work at 27 centers and institutions across the country, but Trump temporarily has frozen funding that many need to travel, meetings and communications for what are called "study sections."

The sudden freeze on federal funding has NIH officials and researchers worried about the effects on medical and biotechnology research. Many also are concerned they won't have funding to pay lab workers and continue experiments.

Related

The federal government annually provides researchers with more than $31 billion for scientific research to help cure human diseases and make other medical advancements.

The sudden halt in funding makes it difficult for researchers to continue undertaking scientific studies, and the HHS on Friday announced a one-week communications ban through Feb. 1.

Advertisement

The communications ban includes publishing regulations, grant announcements, social media posts, guidance documents, press releases and other forms of communications through next week.

The ban also cancels planned speaking engagements through Feb. 1.

The one-week pause in communications is intended to enable a new team at HHS and the NIH to establish a new process for reviewing and prioritizing federally funded studies.

The pause temporarily halts reviews and approvals of grant-funding requests at the 24 grant-making entities controlled by the NIH.

The Trump administration is not the first to temporarily halt communications and funding during transitional periods.

President Barack Obama limited attendance at meetings scheduled to discuss scientific matters.

Obama's imposed limits continued those placed by President George W. Bush.

A travel ban, though, is unusual and applies to all but return trips to initial points of departure for affected personnel.

Latest Headlines

Horizon Organic recalls rapidly spoiling milk
Health News // 6 hours ago
Horizon Organic recalls rapidly spoiling milk
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Horizon Organic Dairy has recalled 19,688 cases of its 12-pack and individually packaged 8-ounce Horizon Organic Aseptic Plain Whole Milk that might spoil much faster than expected.
Medical marijuana users can become addicted to pot, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Medical marijuana users can become addicted to pot, study says
People using weed for medical purposes are as likely -- or more -- to become addicted to cannabis as recreational tokers, a new study says.
Bird flu isn't an immediate health threat in New York, but preparations have begun
Health News // 1 day ago
Bird flu isn't an immediate health threat in New York, but preparations have begun
NEW YORK, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- As more cases of bird flu emerge across the country, public health leaders in New York City are watching warily -- and making preparations in case the virus becomes a more immediate threat.
Controlling infections might reduce risk of dementia, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Controlling infections might reduce risk of dementia, study says
Preventing or treating infections could be a key means of warding off dementia, a new evidence review says.
Pregnancy raises risks to mental health in MS patients, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Pregnancy raises risks to mental health in MS patients, study says
Pregnancy seems to increase the risk of mental illness among women with multiple sclerosis.
Seniors who are children of divorce face greater stroke risk, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Seniors who are children of divorce face greater stroke risk, study finds
Seniors have a 61% higher risk of stroke if their parents divorced when they were children or teenagers, researchers reported in a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
Health News // 3 days ago
Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
NEW YORK, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- As demand for weight-loss injections sold under brand names such as Ozempic and Wegovy continues to soar, a study has uncovered neurological and behavioral health benefits amid risks for pancreatitis and kidney disease.
FDA approves Spravato, first monotherapy nasal spray to treat depression
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves Spravato, first monotherapy nasal spray to treat depression
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first-ever stand-alone nasal spray to treat drug-resistant depression. Johnson & Johnson's Spravato was approved to treat a major depressive disorder, or MDD, in adults.
Georgia halts poultry sales; HHS allocates $590M for flu vaccines
Health News // 1 week ago
Georgia halts poultry sales; HHS allocates $590M for flu vaccines
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Georgia officials halted all in-state poultry sales, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $590 million to Moderna to develop vaccines to protect people from flu strains in birds
National Institutes of Health director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli quits
Health News // 1 week ago
National Institutes of Health director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli quits
The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, announced that she will step down Friday, 14 months after she took the position on Nov. 9, 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Medical marijuana users can become addicted to pot, study says
Medical marijuana users can become addicted to pot, study says
Horizon Organic recalls rapidly spoiling milk
Horizon Organic recalls rapidly spoiling milk
Controlling infections might reduce risk of dementia, study says
Controlling infections might reduce risk of dementia, study says
Bird flu isn't an immediate health threat in New York, but preparations have begun
Bird flu isn't an immediate health threat in New York, but preparations have begun
Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement