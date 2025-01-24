Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 24, 2025 / 1:48 PM

Medical marijuana users can become addicted to pot, study says

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
People who use medical marijuana were more likely to have cannabis use disorder than those who get high recreationally, researchers reported in a study published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry. Adobe stock/HealthDay
People who use medical marijuana were more likely to have cannabis use disorder than those who get high recreationally, researchers reported in a study published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry. Adobe stock/HealthDay

People using weed for medical purposes are as likely -- or more -- to become addicted to cannabis as recreational tokers, a new study says.

Folks using medical marijuana were more likely to have cannabis use disorder than those who get high recreationally, researchers reported in a study published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry.

Advertisement

Medical marijuana patients also had more days of weed use than recreational users, researchers found.

"These findings suggest that medically recommended cannabis is not associated with reduced addiction risk compared with nonmedical use," the research team led by Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, concluded.

Related

"Clinicians should consider addiction risk before recommending medical cannabis and, if they do, should monitor for CUD [cannabis use disorder] emergence," the researchers added.

About 3 in 10 people who use weed develop cannabis use disorder, in which they can't stop toking even though it's causing health and social problems in their lives, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To see if medical users run the same addiction risk as recreational users, researchers analyzed data from a federal survey on drug use and health conducted in 2021-2022.

Advertisement

Among nearly 73,000 adults who reported recent cannabis use, about 84% said they got high solely for recreational purposes. Another 9% reported medical-only use, and nearly 6% said they used both medically and recreationally.

Overall, about 35% of the entire group had cannabis use disorder, based on the symptoms they reported in the survey, researchers said.

Those who used medical marijuana were more likely to have problematic use, results show:

About 14% of medical users and 13% of medical/recreational users among men 18 to 34 had severe cannabis use disorder, compared with more than 8% of recreational users.

About 7% of medical users and 12% of medical/ recreational users among women 18 to 34, had severe cannabis use disorder, compared with 6% of recreational users.

Among men 35 to 49, 5% of medical users, nearly 7% of medical/recreational users, and 4% of recreational users had severe cannabis use disorder.

Among women in the same age group, 2% each of medical and nonmedical users and 4% of those with both medical and recreational use had severe cannabis use disorder.

Medical marijuana patients also tended to use weed more days on average during the past year.

Medical and medical/recreational users smoked an average 40% to 70% more days each year than recreational tokers, researchers found.

Advertisement

For example, 18- to 24-year-old men used medical marijuana 217 days on average, compared with 212 days for medical/recreational users and 154 for purely recreational users.

"Higher cannabis use disorder prevalence among adults with medical-only use might reflect more frequent cannabis use," the researchers concluded in their paper.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on cannabis use disorder.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Bird flu isn't an immediate health threat in New York, but preparations have begun
Health News // 1 hour ago
Bird flu isn't an immediate health threat in New York, but preparations have begun
NEW YORK, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- As more cases of bird flu emerge across the country, public health leaders in New York City are watching warily -- and making preparations in case the virus becomes a more immediate threat.
Controlling infections might reduce risk of dementia, study says
Health News // 21 hours ago
Controlling infections might reduce risk of dementia, study says
Preventing or treating infections could be a key means of warding off dementia, a new evidence review says.
Pregnancy raises risks to mental health in MS patients, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Pregnancy raises risks to mental health in MS patients, study says
Pregnancy seems to increase the risk of mental illness among women with multiple sclerosis.
Seniors who are children of divorce face greater stroke risk, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Seniors who are children of divorce face greater stroke risk, study finds
Seniors have a 61% higher risk of stroke if their parents divorced when they were children or teenagers, researchers reported in a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
Health News // 2 days ago
Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
NEW YORK, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- As demand for weight-loss injections sold under brand names such as Ozempic and Wegovy continues to soar, a study has uncovered neurological and behavioral health benefits amid risks for pancreatitis and kidney disease.
FDA approves Spravato, first monotherapy nasal spray to treat depression
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA approves Spravato, first monotherapy nasal spray to treat depression
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first-ever stand-alone nasal spray to treat drug-resistant depression. Johnson & Johnson's Spravato was approved to treat a major depressive disorder, or MDD, in adults.
Georgia halts poultry sales; HHS allocates $590M for flu vaccines
Health News // 6 days ago
Georgia halts poultry sales; HHS allocates $590M for flu vaccines
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Georgia officials halted all in-state poultry sales, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $590 million to Moderna to develop vaccines to protect people from flu strains in birds
National Institutes of Health director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli quits
Health News // 1 week ago
National Institutes of Health director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli quits
The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, announced that she will step down Friday, 14 months after she took the position on Nov. 9, 2023.
Latest Medicare price drug negotiations includes Ozempic, Wegovy
Health News // 1 week ago
Latest Medicare price drug negotiations includes Ozempic, Wegovy
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Drugs used to treat cancer, diabetes and other chronic conditions are among 15 picked for negotiations that could result in lower prices for patients, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Friday.
CDC wants more, faster testing for bird flu as outbreak grows
Health News // 1 week ago
CDC wants more, faster testing for bird flu as outbreak grows
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging health care workers to accelerate bird flu testing for patients hospitalized with flu symptoms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
Controlling infections might reduce risk of dementia, study says
Controlling infections might reduce risk of dementia, study says
Bird flu isn't an immediate health threat in New York, but preparations have begun
Bird flu isn't an immediate health threat in New York, but preparations have begun
FDA approves Spravato, first monotherapy nasal spray to treat depression
FDA approves Spravato, first monotherapy nasal spray to treat depression
Seniors who are children of divorce face greater stroke risk, study finds
Seniors who are children of divorce face greater stroke risk, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement