Health News
Jan. 23, 2025 / 11:25 AM

Pregnancy raises risks to mental health in MS patients, study says

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Pregnant MS patients have a higher risk of mental illness during gestation and in the first years after they give birth, researchers reported in a new study published Wednesday in the journal Neurology. Adobe stock/HealthDay
Pregnancy seems to increase the risk of mental illness among women with multiple sclerosis.

Pregnant MS patients have a higher risk of mental illness during gestation and in the first years after they give birth, researchers reported in a new study published Wednesday in the journal, Neurology.

Overall, women with MS have a 26% increased risk of mental illness during pregnancy and a 33% increased risk after giving birth, compared to women without the degenerative nerve disease.

"Mental health struggles can affect both parents and kids, making it important to understand how mental health challenges around pregnancy affect people with MS," lead researcher Dr. Ruth Ann Marrie, a professor of medicine and community health sciences at the University of Manitoba in Canada, said in a news release.

For the study, researchers tracked the health of nearly 900,000 mothers, including more than 1,700 with MS. They looked at records from two years before conception to three years after participants gave birth.

The research team then examined how many women had been diagnosed with a mental illness, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis, suicide attempts or substance abuse.

Mental illness affected about 42% of women with MS during pregnancy, and that increased to 50% within the first year after birth, results show.

By comparison, 30% of women without MS had mental health problems during pregnancy and 38% in the first year after birth.

Overall, 8% of people with MS were diagnosed with a new mental illness during pregnancy and 14% in the first year after birth, compared to 7% and 11%, respectively, of women without MS.

The results also show that women with MS have an increased risk of all specific mental illnesses except suicide attempts.

Strikingly, researchers found that substance abuse increased from 0.5% during pregnancy to 6% after giving birth in people with MS.

This increased risk of mental illness could be due to the mental stress of pregnancy, hormone fluctuations and systemic changes that occur to a woman's body during pregnancy, researchers said.

For example, pregnant women can be more at risk for blood clots, insulin resistance and changes to their immune systems.

"These findings emphasize the need for preventive and early treatment of mental illness," Marrie concluded. "Future studies should look at how MS affects mental health in mothers during and after pregnancy and if it's worse in different stages of MS. Doctors should know about these risks, make sure to check mental health, and provide treatment if needed."

More information

Johns Hopkins Medicine has more on multiple sclerosis and mental health.

Latest Headlines

Seniors who are children of divorce face greater stroke risk, study finds
Health News // 55 minutes ago
Seniors who are children of divorce face greater stroke risk, study finds
Seniors have a 61% higher risk of stroke if their parents divorced when they were children or teenagers, researchers reported in a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
Health News // 1 day ago
Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
NEW YORK, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- As demand for weight-loss injections sold under brand names such as Ozempic and Wegovy continues to soar, a study has uncovered neurological and behavioral health benefits amid risks for pancreatitis and kidney disease.
FDA approves Spravato, first monotherapy nasal spray to treat depression
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves Spravato, first monotherapy nasal spray to treat depression
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first-ever stand-alone nasal spray to treat drug-resistant depression. Johnson & Johnson's Spravato was approved to treat a major depressive disorder, or MDD, in adults.
Georgia halts poultry sales; HHS allocates $590M for flu vaccines
Health News // 4 days ago
Georgia halts poultry sales; HHS allocates $590M for flu vaccines
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Georgia officials halted all in-state poultry sales, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $590 million to Moderna to develop vaccines to protect people from flu strains in birds
National Institutes of Health director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli quits
Health News // 5 days ago
National Institutes of Health director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli quits
The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, announced that she will step down Friday, 14 months after she took the position on Nov. 9, 2023.
Latest Medicare price drug negotiations includes Ozempic, Wegovy
Health News // 6 days ago
Latest Medicare price drug negotiations includes Ozempic, Wegovy
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Drugs used to treat cancer, diabetes and other chronic conditions are among 15 picked for negotiations that could result in lower prices for patients, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Friday.
CDC wants more, faster testing for bird flu as outbreak grows
Health News // 6 days ago
CDC wants more, faster testing for bird flu as outbreak grows
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging health care workers to accelerate bird flu testing for patients hospitalized with flu symptoms.
Teen stress drags down U.S. economy, study concludes
Health News // 6 days ago
Teen stress drags down U.S. economy, study concludes
Stressed-out teenagers appear to be dragging down the U.S. economy, a new study says.
Gallup: Many Americans skeptical about Trump helping lower cost of healthcare
Health News // 6 days ago
Gallup: Many Americans skeptical about Trump helping lower cost of healthcare
President-elect Donald Trump faces deep skepticism that his administration's policies will make health care more affordable, a new Gallup poll says.
Unregulated, harmful contaminants found in vast amount of U.S. drinking water
Health News // 6 days ago
Unregulated, harmful contaminants found in vast amount of U.S. drinking water
Nearly a third of Americans have been exposed to unregulated contaminants in their drinking water that might affect their health.
